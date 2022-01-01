The 50,000th EV from Tata has rolled out
The celebratory unit was a Glacier White Nexon EV
Tata's EV range consists of the Tiago EV
Which is available with two battery options
Costs from Rs 8.49 - 11.79 lakh, ex-showroom
Claimed range is from 250km to 315km on a charge
Then comes the Tigor EV
This is exclusively available with a 26kWh battery
It costs Rs 12.49 - Rs 13.64 lakh, ex-showroom
And finally, the Tata Nexon
EV Prime - 30.2kWh battery, 312km range
EV Max - 40.5kWh battery, 437km range
Tata Motors plans to have 10 EVs by 2027
Which could include the Altroz EV
And maybe something based on the Avinya concept!