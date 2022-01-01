The 50,000th EV from Tata has rolled out

The celebratory unit was a Glacier White Nexon EV

Tata's EV range consists of the Tiago EV

Which is available with two battery options

Costs from Rs 8.49 - 11.79 lakh, ex-showroom

Claimed range is from 250km to 315km on a charge

Then comes the Tigor EV

This is exclusively available with a 26kWh battery

It costs Rs 12.49 - Rs 13.64 lakh, ex-showroom

And finally, the Tata Nexon

EV Prime - 30.2kWh battery, 312km range

EV Max - 40.5kWh battery, 437km range

Tata Motors plans to have 10 EVs by 2027

Which could include the Altroz EV

And maybe something based on the Avinya concept!