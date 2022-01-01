Wraps come off the 911 Dakar on 16 November

To be showcased at 2022 LA Motor Show

5 lakh km of testing, including 10,00km off-road

38-years ago, the Porsche 953 won the Dakar

The new 911 Dakar celebrates that feat

Will become the first road-legal, off-road 911

Changes more extensive than a front axle lift

Unveil before the Lamborghini Hurracan Sterrato

Which we have been waiting for since 2019

Porsche has teased a rally-going 911 before

Tribute to 911s used in East African Safari Rally

This one, you and me can theoretically buy