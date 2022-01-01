Based on entry-level 718 Cayman and Boxster

Features an exclusive Ruby Star Neo paint job

Available in two colour packs: white and black

Decals, strips, wheels, & logos in white or black

Both models get 718 Spyder’s 20-inch wheels

Cockpit features a leather package in black

Powered by 3L four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine

Produces 295bhp and 380Nm of torque

0-100kmph in 5.1 seconds with 6-speed manual

Also available with 8-speed PDK automatic

Cayman Style Edition: Rs 1.44 crore, ex-showroom

Boxster Style Edition: Rs 1.48 crore, ex-showroom