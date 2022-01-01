Based on entry-level 718 Cayman and Boxster
Features an exclusive Ruby Star Neo paint job
Available in two colour packs: white and black
Decals, strips, wheels, & logos in white or black
Both models get 718 Spyder’s 20-inch wheels
Cockpit features a leather package in black
Powered by 3L four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine
Produces 295bhp and 380Nm of torque
0-100kmph in 5.1 seconds with 6-speed manual
Also available with 8-speed PDK automatic
Cayman Style Edition: Rs 1.44 crore, ex-showroom
Boxster Style Edition: Rs 1.48 crore, ex-showroom