New Citroen C3
The C3 gets the typical Citroen design language with the high bonnet and the split design for the headlights
Alloy wheels not standard with the C3 but you can get it as an option
Instrument cluster is clear to read but gives out just basic information and lacks a rev counter as well
10-inch infotainment system is wide and gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Gets a 5-speed & 6-speed manual gearbox options. The C3 does not get an automatic gearbox option yet
The C3 is powered by a 1.2-litre NA engine producing 80BHP and a turbo variant making 108BHP