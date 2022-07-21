New Citroen C3

The C3 gets the typical Citroen design language with the high bonnet and the split design for the headlights

Alloy wheels not standard with the C3 but you can get it as an option

Instrument cluster is clear to read but gives out just basic information and lacks a rev counter as well

10-inch infotainment system is wide and gets wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Gets a 5-speed & 6-speed manual gearbox options. The C3 does not get an automatic gearbox option yet

The C3 is powered by a 1.2-litre NA engine producing 80BHP and a turbo variant making 108BHP