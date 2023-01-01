The BYD Atto 3 EV SUV has been launched
Available in one fully-loaded trim - Rs 33.99 lakh
BYD claims it has received 1500 boookings
First deliveries to begin in January 2023
Powered by a 60.48kWh battery pack
Single front motor develops 201bhp and 310Nm
Supports 80kW DC charging, 30-80% in 29 minutes
18-inch aero alloy wheels with 215/55 R18 tyres
521km of total range, 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds
Gets a unique 12.8-inch centre touchcreen
It can be rotated 90-degress
The front seats are power-adjustable
It gets a dual-pane panoramic sunroof
4 colour options including this Parkour Red
It gets level 2 ADAS features
Scored 5-stars in Euro-NCAP tests
Gets best-in-segment 440-litres of boot space