The BYD Atto 3 EV SUV has been launched

Available in one fully-loaded trim - Rs 33.99 lakh

BYD claims it has received 1500 boookings

First deliveries to begin in January 2023

Powered by a 60.48kWh battery pack

Single front motor develops 201bhp and 310Nm

Supports 80kW DC charging, 30-80% in 29 minutes

18-inch aero alloy wheels with 215/55 R18 tyres

521km of total range, 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds

Gets a unique 12.8-inch centre touchcreen

It can be rotated 90-degress

The front seats are power-adjustable

It gets a dual-pane panoramic sunroof

4 colour options including this Parkour Red

It gets level 2 ADAS features

Scored 5-stars in Euro-NCAP tests

Gets best-in-segment 440-litres of boot space