The Alto range dominated October 2022 sales

A 22 per cent YoY growth is thanks to the Alto K10

The K10 cost Rs 4 lakh - Rs 5.84 lakh, ex-showroom

With 17,945 units sold, the WagonR came second

The WagonR CNG is very popular among buyers

Maruti Swift sales grew by 88 per cent YoY!

The Swift CNG was launched in August 2022

The Baleno missed out 3rd spot by 82 units

The Baleno is also available with CNG now

With 13,767 units sold, the Tata Nexon is 5th

The Nexon EV Prime and Max helped improve sales