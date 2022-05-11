The Alto range dominated October 2022 sales
A 22 per cent YoY growth is thanks to the Alto K10
The K10 cost Rs 4 lakh - Rs 5.84 lakh, ex-showroom
With 17,945 units sold, the WagonR came second
The WagonR CNG is very popular among buyers
Maruti Swift sales grew by 88 per cent YoY!
The Swift CNG was launched in August 2022
The Baleno missed out 3rd spot by 82 units
The Baleno is also available with CNG now
With 13,767 units sold, the Tata Nexon is 5th
The Nexon EV Prime and Max helped improve sales