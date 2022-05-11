Odyssean = Hybrid power + sustainable materials

Production begins in 2023

Second Odyssean model after 2021 Flying Spur

Limited to 70 units, to be offered in India too

3.0-litre Twin-turbo V6 petrol + 134bhp motor

18kWh battery, 45km of electric-only WLTP range

0-100kmph in 5.3 seconds, 254kmph top speed

90 per cent less lacquer used over open-pore wood

New three-tone upholstery used, including tweed

Sustainability focus without compromise on detail

5 leather types to choose from for 'Autumn' hide

'Pale Brodgar' highlights used on the exterior

Six curated colours, along with 60 exterior paints

22-way adjustable front seats with ventilation

Drive modes - EV Drive, Hybrid Mode and Hold Mode

EV-only mode works up to 135kmph