Odyssean = Hybrid power + sustainable materials
Production begins in 2023
Second Odyssean model after 2021 Flying Spur
Limited to 70 units, to be offered in India too
3.0-litre Twin-turbo V6 petrol + 134bhp motor
18kWh battery, 45km of electric-only WLTP range
0-100kmph in 5.3 seconds, 254kmph top speed
90 per cent less lacquer used over open-pore wood
New three-tone upholstery used, including tweed
Sustainability focus without compromise on detail
5 leather types to choose from for 'Autumn' hide
'Pale Brodgar' highlights used on the exterior
Six curated colours, along with 60 exterior paints
22-way adjustable front seats with ventilation
Drive modes - EV Drive, Hybrid Mode and Hold Mode
EV-only mode works up to 135kmph