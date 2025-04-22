2025 Volvo XC90 First Drive Review

Is the Cabin of the XC90 Any Good?

Stepping inside the Volvo XC90, you are immediately enveloped in a familiar yet subtly enhanced environment. Truth be told, the original XC90's cabin was a class apart with its design and functionality, so there wasn't much that desperately needed correction. The overall layout of the dashboard, supportive seats, and the clean design of the steering wheel remain instantly recognisable.

However, you will inevitably notice the most significant update - the infotainment system. Gone is the neatly integrated nine-inch screen, replaced by a larger, more prominent 11.2-inch unit that appears to float on the centre of the dashboard. Continuing its partnership with Google, Volvo has equipped the XC90 with an Android-based operating system. However, despite the advancements, the notable omission of wireless connectivity for both CarPlay and Android Auto is still evident. Also, Volvo has integrated essential vehicle controls within this digital interface. The climate control functions for all rows and the selection of steering modes are housed within the system but are intuitively placed and easily accessible.

This upgrade has also necessitated a redesign of the central air vents, which now appear more substantial. Interestingly, while our test car featured an all-black interior – which some might find a tad somber, Volvo offers two lighter alternatives: Cardamom and Blond. These lighter hues contribute to a more airy and premium ambience.

Given that the dimensions of the new XC90 remain unchanged, the generous levels of space we have come to expect are still present. The front seats, with their electric adjustability and massage functions, might appear visually slimmer to some, but they deliver exceptional comfort on journeys of any length. Excellent lumbar support and extendable under-thigh seat bases ensure that both your back and legs remain fatigue-free.

The second row continues to offer ample room for three occupants, boasting a comfortable recline angle and sufficient space to tuck your feet neatly under the front seats. While the centrally mounted climate control panel does slightly intrude on the middle passenger's legroom, it's a worthwhile trade-off for the added convenience with just two on the bench. This middle seat backrest can be folded away to create a practical armrest.

In terms of features, the XC90 is well-equipped, ticking most of the boxes you would expect from a luxury SUV. The dual-pane sunroof allows natural light, while the four-zone climate control ensures comfort for all. The heads-up display keeps vital information within the driver's line of sight, and the air purifier goes beyond simply cleaning the air – it provides a real-time breakdown of the air quality, detailing the levels of various airborne elements. The digital driver's display is clear and informative, although a few more customisation options would have been a welcome addition.

The XC90 also features a flat-folding third row of seats. However, it's worth noting that these seats are best suited for children due to their lower positioning. Access to the third row is via folding and sliding the second-row seats, and while functional, a dedicated tumble function would have undoubtedly improved ingress and egress.

True to its heritage, the Volvo XC90 comes loaded with a comprehensive suite of safety features, with ADAS taking centre stage. These systems operate with impressive accuracy, complemented by other safety technologies such as a helpful 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system.