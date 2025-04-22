2025 Volvo XC90 First Drive Review

Why Would I Buy It?
- Elegant design
- High-quality interior
- Second-row seating comfort
Why Would I Avoid It?
- Not as technologically advanced as its rivals
- Lacks hybrid/diesel powertrain
What Is It?
Volvo cars, much like fine wine, possess a unique quality – they tend to age gracefully, revealing a deeper appreciation over time. The XC90 is a prime example of this enduring appeal. Having first arrived on the scene over a decade ago, this flagship SUV has consistently held its own in the luxury SUV segment. Now, the facelift introduced globally late last year has finally made its way to Indian shores.
While designated as a facelift, the fundamental underpinnings of the XC90 largely remain unchanged. However, in this case, it is far from a drawback. Much like a well-matured vintage, the XC90 has only improved with age, thanks to thoughtful updates and enhancements. At first glance, it retains its familiar, commanding presence with its tall stance, clamshell bonnet, and quintessential Volvo design elements. Yet, a closer look reveals the redesigned front grille, featuring elegant diagonal struts that lend it a sophisticated refreshment.
The Thor's hammer LED DRLs, a signature of Volvo's headlamps, remain a key visual identifier. However, with this facelift, it gets a subtle revision, rendering it sleeker and more integrated into the overall design. The XC90 continues to ride on the 20-inch alloy wheels, but the new dual-tone black and silver finish offers a more premium aesthetic compared to the previous all-silver design.
The rear profile of the XC90 sees minimal alterations, retaining its distinctive vertically stacked tail lamps. In essence, the Volvo XC90 facelift builds upon its established and admired exterior design, while introducing modern enhancements to help it look fresh and relevant.
Is the Cabin of the XC90 Any Good?
Stepping inside the Volvo XC90, you are immediately enveloped in a familiar yet subtly enhanced environment. Truth be told, the original XC90's cabin was a class apart with its design and functionality, so there wasn't much that desperately needed correction. The overall layout of the dashboard, supportive seats, and the clean design of the steering wheel remain instantly recognisable.
However, you will inevitably notice the most significant update - the infotainment system. Gone is the neatly integrated nine-inch screen, replaced by a larger, more prominent 11.2-inch unit that appears to float on the centre of the dashboard. Continuing its partnership with Google, Volvo has equipped the XC90 with an Android-based operating system. However, despite the advancements, the notable omission of wireless connectivity for both CarPlay and Android Auto is still evident. Also, Volvo has integrated essential vehicle controls within this digital interface. The climate control functions for all rows and the selection of steering modes are housed within the system but are intuitively placed and easily accessible.
This upgrade has also necessitated a redesign of the central air vents, which now appear more substantial. Interestingly, while our test car featured an all-black interior – which some might find a tad somber, Volvo offers two lighter alternatives: Cardamom and Blond. These lighter hues contribute to a more airy and premium ambience.
Given that the dimensions of the new XC90 remain unchanged, the generous levels of space we have come to expect are still present. The front seats, with their electric adjustability and massage functions, might appear visually slimmer to some, but they deliver exceptional comfort on journeys of any length. Excellent lumbar support and extendable under-thigh seat bases ensure that both your back and legs remain fatigue-free.
The second row continues to offer ample room for three occupants, boasting a comfortable recline angle and sufficient space to tuck your feet neatly under the front seats. While the centrally mounted climate control panel does slightly intrude on the middle passenger's legroom, it's a worthwhile trade-off for the added convenience with just two on the bench. This middle seat backrest can be folded away to create a practical armrest.
In terms of features, the XC90 is well-equipped, ticking most of the boxes you would expect from a luxury SUV. The dual-pane sunroof allows natural light, while the four-zone climate control ensures comfort for all. The heads-up display keeps vital information within the driver's line of sight, and the air purifier goes beyond simply cleaning the air – it provides a real-time breakdown of the air quality, detailing the levels of various airborne elements. The digital driver's display is clear and informative, although a few more customisation options would have been a welcome addition.
The XC90 also features a flat-folding third row of seats. However, it's worth noting that these seats are best suited for children due to their lower positioning. Access to the third row is via folding and sliding the second-row seats, and while functional, a dedicated tumble function would have undoubtedly improved ingress and egress.
True to its heritage, the Volvo XC90 comes loaded with a comprehensive suite of safety features, with ADAS taking centre stage. These systems operate with impressive accuracy, complemented by other safety technologies such as a helpful 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system.
Is the XC90 Good to Drive?
Globally, Volvo offers a range of powertrain options for the XC90. However, for the Indian market, the updated model continues with the familiar mild-hybrid setup that powered its predecessor. This comprises a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 247bhp, assisted by a 48-volt battery system and paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Volvo labels this configuration as ‘B5’, and it comes standard with an all-wheel-drive system.
On paper, the XC90's power output trails some of its key rivals by a significant margin, by over 100bhp. While this setup might feel perfectly adequate for everyday driving scenarios, a direct comparison reveals a noticeable difference in outright grunt. The acceleration in the XC90 is linear and predictable, prioritising smoothness over the more urgent, sprightly feel offered by some of its German counterparts. However, this isn't to say it lacks character; in fact, the XC90 delivers its power in a refined and composed manner.
The automatic transmission operates seamlessly, shifting smoothly through the gears. It also holds onto gears when you demand more performance with a heavy foot. However, the absence of paddle shifters behind the steering wheel limits the driver's direct engagement and could have added a touch more excitement.
A key feature of this XC90 is its air suspension system. Beyond its practical function of lowering the car for easier entry and exit, its primary purpose is to provide a comfortable ride for all occupants. Interestingly, the ride quality leans slightly towards the firmer side. It's not jarring enough to unsettle passengers, but it doesn't quite achieve the plush, pillowy comfort offered by some of its competitors in absorbing the nuances of the road surface. You do feel more of the road imperfections than you might expect from a luxury SUV equipped with air suspension. When it comes to braking, the Volvo XC90 offers a reassuringly strong and progressive feel. It provides ample stopping power, effectively bringing the large SUV to a halt in a controlled manner.
Should You Buy the Volvo XC90?
The Volvo XC90, even in its facelifted avatar, continues to embody a unique charm. Its exterior design, while familiar, has been subtly enhanced to make it look modern. The cabin retains its core Scandinavian principles of clean design and functionality, making it a genuinely pleasant place to spend time in.
The pricing of the Volvo XC90 at Rs. 1.03 crore (ex-showroom) positions it either on par with or even slightly above some of its key rivals. But then, the XC90 remains a compelling option for those who value understated elegance, comfortable and safe cabin, and a driving experience that prioritises refinement over outright performance. If you appreciate the beauty and timeless appeal of something that, like a fine wine, has aged and continues to age well, then the Volvo XC90 deserves serious consideration. However, if blistering speed and the absolute latest in the world of technology top your list, you might find its rivals more aligned with your demands.
Pictures by Kapil Angane & Kaustubh Gandhi