2025 Volvo XC60 First Drive Review

Why I Would Buy it?
- Understated appeal
- Interior quality
- Drive experience
Why I Would Avoid it?
- Lacks feel-good features
- Firm ride quality
What is it?
8 / 10
The Volvo XC60 is perhaps the most unassuming luxury SUV in India. It isn’t flashy in its appearance, nor does it go overboard with gimmicks. Instead, it lays emphasis on safety, comfort, and an offbeat, Scandinavian approach to luxury. Yes, the foundations of this model are quite old at this point, but that hasn’t stopped Volvo from updating what is, honestly, a lovely mid-size SUV that everyone seems to overlook. For 2025, the XC60 gets a reworked mild-hybrid engine, some new tech, and subtle design upgrades inside and out to stay relevant. Here’s what we think of it.
At first glance, the XC60 retains its clean and minimal lines. The silhouette is the same as before, but look closer and you will spot new detailing. There’s a redesigned grille, new alloy wheel pattern, and revised LED headlamps and tail-lamps that make the XC60 look sharper and more in line with current design trends. While the changes aren’t drastic, they give the XC60 enough sparkle to stand out in 2025.
How is the Volvo XC60 on the Inside?
7.5 / 10
The XC60’s cabin has stood the test of time rather well. Volvo hasn’t changed anything in here, and yet it still looks like a modern cabin because of the clean, minimalist approach to aesthetics.
What’s surprising, though, is how small the main vertical display now seems next to the giant touchscreens that have taken over the cabins of premium cars. It may seem a little small, but this 11.2-inch display is extremely fluid, and the touch response is equally smooth.
Speaking of cool, the crystal glass that has been embedded into the gear lever is a brilliant touch. And because it's backlit in such a subtle manner, it looks cool when you are driving at night. Also, I am a huge fan of the XC60’s Bowers and Wilkins audio system, and even though it's not the top-of-the-line spec that you get in the XC90, it sounds absolutely incredible. For this update, Volvo has added the new main infotainment display, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, Google built-in functionality, ADAS features, and a massage function for the front seats.
The XC60 hits a sweet spot when it comes to cabin space and exterior dimensions. Of course, it isn’t as vast as the XC90 inside, but there is still a lot of room in here, and the rear seats themselves are very comfortable overall. The legroom is plentiful, and in terms of seating comfort, the backrest angle is just right, and this rear seat has good cushioning to keep your muscles relaxed.
How Does the Volvo XC60 Drive?
7.5 / 10
There are more changes under the hood. The 2025 XC60 gets an updated version of the 2.0-litre, mild-hybrid petrol engine that makes 250bhp and 360Nm of torque. The power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This engine has always felt strong and refined from the get-go, and this updated version is no different. It’s quite responsive at low to medium revs, and for everyday driving, the linear power delivery is a major plus point.
Overall, the performance is more than adequate, and you will never really feel that it's just a 2.0-litre engine. More importantly, this engine is E20 fuel compliant, and that’s a huge positive for buyers right now. It means you can fill up at any E20 pump without risk of engine damage or voiding the warranty.
I am happy to report that the XC60 continues to be tuned for comfort. The suspension does a good job of soaking up bumps and undulations, even on monsoon-battered roads that we have right now. Out on the highway, the XC60 feels extremely stable and planted at triple-digit speeds, adding to the sense of safety.
Should You Buy the Volvo XC60?
8 / 10
It may not look it, but the 2025 XC60 feels and drives noticeably better than the previous version. The changes inside and under the hood make it a nicer, more well-rounded model that would appeal to those who want something different, something rare in the mid-size luxury SUV space. The updated mild-hybrid petrol engine is smoother and E20-compliant. The updated tech, especially the larger infotainment screen, ADAS suite, and the sublime Bowers & Wilkins audio system, make the cabin an even more special place to spend time in. If you are looking for a premium SUV that doesn’t scream luxury and instead lays it on you over time like it's no big deal, the XC60 continues to be an ideal choice.
Pictures by Kapil Angane