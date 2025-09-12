2025 Volvo XC60 First Drive Review

The XC60’s cabin has stood the test of time rather well. Volvo hasn’t changed anything in here, and yet it still looks like a modern cabin because of the clean, minimalist approach to aesthetics.

What’s surprising, though, is how small the main vertical display now seems next to the giant touchscreens that have taken over the cabins of premium cars. It may seem a little small, but this 11.2-inch display is extremely fluid, and the touch response is equally smooth.

Speaking of cool, the crystal glass that has been embedded into the gear lever is a brilliant touch. And because it's backlit in such a subtle manner, it looks cool when you are driving at night. Also, I am a huge fan of the XC60’s Bowers and Wilkins audio system, and even though it's not the top-of-the-line spec that you get in the XC90, it sounds absolutely incredible. For this update, Volvo has added the new main infotainment display, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, Google built-in functionality, ADAS features, and a massage function for the front seats.

The XC60 hits a sweet spot when it comes to cabin space and exterior dimensions. Of course, it isn’t as vast as the XC90 inside, but there is still a lot of room in here, and the rear seats themselves are very comfortable overall. The legroom is plentiful, and in terms of seating comfort, the backrest angle is just right, and this rear seat has good cushioning to keep your muscles relaxed.