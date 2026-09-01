Volvo EX90 T5 Ultra AWD First Drive Review

Space

Let’s start with the second row, as this is one of the main areas that will be the focus of those looking to buy the car. Given its dimensions, the amount of space on offer is quite generous and because you only get the second row with captain seats, both the rear occupants get their individual spaces with more than enough headroom, legroom and shoulder room on offer.

This is further enhanced by the large glass area and glass roof along with the beige upholstery. However, the rear seat package is lacking certain comfort features which we shall get to in the next section. The second-row seats slide forward, but there is more than enough space between the two seats to access row three.

Row three is a tight affair with minimal shoulder room and knee room and almost non-existent headroom due to the intrusion of the radar module towards the rear glass area. But as always, it is a third row and is the difference between having the ability to carry two more people and taking an alternate mode of transport; think of the EX90 as a 4+2 rather than an outright six-seat model.

Where space is not an issue at all is at the helm. As the driver and front passenger, you get your individual zones thanks to the massive centre console. The nonexistent nature of physical buttons and interior colour scheme makes the space feel even larger than it actually is, but that comes at a price in terms of maintenance and ease of use for various functions for the vehicle.