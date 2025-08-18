Volvo EX30 First Drive Review

Otherwise, the light blue sections on the door pads and seat upholstery lift the luxury quotient. The seats get fabric inserts in a complementing shade. While front seats are nice, large, supportive, and comfortable with good space, the second row has tight space with limited knee-room and headroom. The high floor also compromises under-thigh support, leaving passengers in a slightly knees-up position. And though you'd be able to fit a third passenger, we'd recommend sticking to two for real comfort. Nonetheless, there are good storage and stowage places, designed with the deep lower centre console storage having access from both sides. Then, apart from the front seatback pockets, there's a special space to keep a phone near one’s waist, between the seat and the door pad.

As for the equipment inside, “minimal” doesn’t apply here. The EX30 is packed with features, including a huge fixed panoramic sunroof. Taking centre stage is a 12.3-inch portrait-style infotainment screen running on Google-based OS. For now, it supports wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto. The top section of the screen is a sleek driver display, replacing the traditional instrument cluster. Initially, you may miss it behind the steering wheel, but soon realise it eliminates distractions. Still, an optional heads-up display could have been a thoughtful addition. Besides, there's a good view of the front surroundings with a low-set and neatly laid-out dashboard, similar to modern Volvo EVs like the EX90.

Interestingly, the A-pillars are nicely connected with a neatly integrate front speaker into the dashboard design. What's more, as the 'Volvo' label is known for safety, the EX30 is no different. It packs advanced safety features such as a 360-degree camera, multiple airbags, and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist) systems like lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control. These aids aren’t intrusive; instead they smartly detect cars, objects, and pedestrians, assisting seamlessly during drives.