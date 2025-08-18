CarWale
    Volvo EX30 First Drive Review

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    Why Would I Buy it?

    • Compact yet attractive
    • Interior look and feel
    • Strong performance

    Why Would I Avoid it?

    • Limited rear seat space
    • Lacks AWD and brighter colours

    What is it?

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    The Volvo EX30 is the Swedish carmaker's entry-level electric vehicle, all set to launch in India in the coming month. Despite its compact size, this luxury EV is all set to make a significant impact in India's rapidly growing electric vehicle market. The EX30's design stays true to Volvo's signature style, featuring a modern and futuristic appearance with a blanked-off grille, slim LED headlights, distinctive Thor's Hammer DRLs, and pixel-style taillights.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    Its large 19-inch aero-optimised wheels further add to its sleek profile. Alas, the funky bright colours won't be offered here, but understated, subtle, and classy exterior shades will be available. Notably, the consistent fit and finish, along with outstanding quality make it stand out. Moreover, the EX30's compact dimensions make it perfect for city driving, while its extended range ensures comfort on long-distance journeys. More on that below.

    Exterior Left Side View

    How's the EX30 on the Inside?

    8 / 10

    Interior Dashboard

    Step inside, and you'll be delighted by the outstanding quality and minimalist Swedish design. In the world of shiny, fingerprint-magnet piano black panels, it's pleasing to see their minimal use here. The only small inserts are on the steering, stalks, sensor panel, and a bit on the centre console. Otherwise, recycled materials dominate the cabin, with most surfaces, including the dashboard, finished in a nice matte finish and texture. This also compensates for the lack of soft-touch materials, although those who dislike this finish and find the scratchy lower plastics bothersome may feel something is amiss.

    Interior Front Row Seats

    Otherwise, the light blue sections on the door pads and seat upholstery lift the luxury quotient. The seats get fabric inserts in a complementing shade. While front seats are nice, large, supportive, and comfortable with good space, the second row has tight space with limited knee-room and headroom. The high floor also compromises under-thigh support, leaving passengers in a slightly knees-up position. And though you'd be able to fit a third passenger, we'd recommend sticking to two for real comfort. Nonetheless, there are good storage and stowage places, designed with the deep lower centre console storage having access from both sides. Then, apart from the front seatback pockets, there's a special space to keep a phone near one’s waist, between the seat and the door pad.

    Interior Second Row Seats

    As for the equipment inside, “minimal” doesn’t apply here. The EX30 is packed with features, including a huge fixed panoramic sunroof. Taking centre stage is a 12.3-inch portrait-style infotainment screen running on Google-based OS. For now, it supports wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto. The top section of the screen is a sleek driver display, replacing the traditional instrument cluster. Initially, you may miss it behind the steering wheel, but soon realise it eliminates distractions. Still, an optional heads-up display could have been a thoughtful addition. Besides, there's a good view of the front surroundings with a low-set and neatly laid-out dashboard, similar to modern Volvo EVs like the EX90.

    Interior Front Row Seats

    Interestingly, the A-pillars are nicely connected with a neatly integrate front speaker into the dashboard design. What's more, as the 'Volvo' label is known for safety, the EX30 is no different. It packs advanced safety features such as a 360-degree camera, multiple airbags, and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist) systems like lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control. These aids aren’t intrusive; instead they smartly detect cars, objects, and pedestrians, assisting seamlessly during drives.

    Interior Instrument Cluster

    Is the EX30 Any Good to Drive?

    8 / 10

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    Even without the dual-motor version for India, the Volvo EX30 is a hoot to drive, offering a smooth and responsive driving experience. The single-motor rear-wheel-drive EV produces 268bhp and 343Nm torque, good enough for a brisk acceleration to sprint from zero to 100kmph in 5.3 seconds. And you can keep sprinting as and when to keep yourself engaged, as this 69kWh battery has an impressive 480km WLTP-claimed driving range. The throttle response is instant, and without a delay, the car goes from fast to incredibly fast. It doesn't feel snappy either, adding to the seamless, smooth experience. However, at the max regenerative setting, the braking is quite sharp, so it’s better to settle for a mid-setting for a smoother one-pedal drive setup.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    Besides, you feel at ease the moment you get behind the wheel of the EX30, which has a compact footprint and light controls that make it easy to drive. The steering is responsive and quick, confidently guiding the vehicle even into tight turns at good speeds. Despite the large 19-inch wheels, the EX30 provides a firm yet comfortable ride. It's quite absorbent, and while it felt excellent in the city, it never bottomed out on broken roads either. So, it can manage rough sections or under-construction patches on our roads without a fuss.

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    Paired with agile handling, planted feel, and balanced body control, it's good for both city driving and open roads, without feeling wallowy on undulating highway stretches. It settles nicely, providing a relaxed experience for both the driver and the occupants. Another thing worth mentioning are the brakes. The EX30 is a heavy car and yet it drops speed and stops quickly even under panic braking, thanks to the huge 17-inch all-disc brakes and grippy Goodyear tyres.

    Exterior Left Rear Three Quarter

    Should You Buy the EX30?

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    The price of the new Volvo EX30 is not out yet, but it will be the new entry-point for Volvo India. Once launched here, it will be the brand's most affordable EV in India, giving prospective buyers a chance to own a value-for-money electric Volvo. After all, the Volvo EX30 is a fun, fast, and practical electric SUV that's well-suited for both everyday driving and spirited driving. It might not cater to the chauffeur-driven class due to the tight second-row space, but its unique interior design, comfortable ride, and advanced safety features make it a compelling choice for many.

    Exterior Front Badge

    Pictures by Kapil Angane

    Volvo EX30
    Volvo EX30
    Rs. 40.00 - 42.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
