1 Month & 1,500km With the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Living With the Tayron R-Line

Anyone can tell you what a car is like after a day with it. A month is a different conversation entirely. It is the difference between a first impression and an honest relationship. The one where the initial excitement settles, the novelty wears off at just the right pace, and you start noticing both the things you genuinely love and the things you quietly wish were different. The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line was my daily companion for thirty days and over 1,500 km. Here is what that actually felt like.

The first few days were mainly commutes. Office runs, getting accustomed to the Tayron's size and figuring out its quirks. But something interesting kept happening on the road. There was attention. A lot of it. I initially assumed it was my new haircut. It took a day or two to register that people were actually looking at the car, not the driver. The UltraViolet shade has something to do with it. It is a colour that not only photographs well but looks even better in person. But more than the shade, it is the Tayron's design language that draws eyes. For a car priced north of Rs. 50 lakh, it does not try to intimidate with a butch, muscular stance the way some rivals in this space do. The Tayron is more composed, slightly low-slung, has a clean face, and uncluttered lines. It looks properly cool rather than aggressively styled, and that is a harder thing to pull off.

And then there is the light animation. Every time you lock or unlock the Tayron, the headlamps and tail lamps do their welcome and goodbye sequence. I am not ashamed to admit that I stopped and filmed it more times than I should have. It never got old.

The 2.0-litre TSI petrol producing 201bhp is a powertrain that goes about its business without drama in the city. You barely hear it working in traffic, it responds to light throttle inputs cleanly, and the seven-speed DSG makes the whole experience feel effortless. Find an open stretch, engage Sport mode, and the Tayron transforms in a way that puts a quiet smile on your face. The performance is sustained and strong well past speeds I would rather not put in writing here.

On efficiency, city driving returned around 9kmpl, not a number that will impress anyone, but one that is entirely expected from a 201bhp petrol SUV in Mumbai traffic. Highway stints brought that up to 12 to 13kmpl, which is where the Tayron finds a more comfortable rhythm. Livable? Absolutely.

By the second week, the relationship had settled into something more considered. There were features I found myself reaching for instinctively every single time I got in. The wireless charger was one of them. As someone who regularly forgets the charging cable at home, this became less of a convenience and more of a necessity. The smart centre console storage, a vertical removable panel that lets you configure the space, handled everything from coffee cups and coins to keys and a wallet without complaint. And the felt lining inside the door pads quietly solved a problem I did not know I had - my steel flask, which rattles against plastic surfaces in every other car I have driven, sat silently for an entire month.

The front seats deserve a proper mention. With cooling and heating that have become almost standard at this price point, it was the extendable under-thigh support that stood out as genuinely useful for longer drives. But the real party trick is the massage function. The Back Activation program is remarkably effective. I watched co-drivers fall asleep within minutes of experiencing it for the first time. Multiple times.

The 15-inch touchscreen is something the Tayron wears as a centrepiece, and it earns that position in some ways. The display is bright, crisp, and highly responsive and is amongst the better infotainment experiences in this class. But fifteen inches is a lot of real estate, and in practice, some of the icons are spaced out more than necessary simply to fill the canvas. The Kodiaq's 12.9-inch screen felt more proportionate. The Tayron's feels like it is compensating slightly for its own size.

More practically, the air conditioning controls are on a haptic panel below the screen rather than proper physical buttons on the dashboard. It works, but it is not the most intuitive in bright daylight where the gloss black panel loses some legibility. And the steering wheel, well-designed as it is, does not have a dedicated button to receive or reject calls. For a car at this price, that is a noticeable omission.

The fourth week brought the Tayron its most challenging test. An airport run followed by a 200km family trip with a fully loaded boot and a fully loaded family. The airport run went well. Third row folded flat, and the boot swallowed two full-sized suitcases, one smaller bag, and a large cardboard box filled with international trip souvenirs that I could not say no to. The Tayron said yes without hesitation.

The family trip, however, was more of a mixed story. The two passengers assigned to the third row made their displeasure known fairly quickly. No AC vents, limited back support, nowhere to keep a water bottle, and aching knees before we had covered the first leg. I knew this was coming. The third row is better suited for occasional, shorter use than a sustained road trip with adults. The second row, however, was a different experience entirely. Sunblinds, a dedicated climate zone, a vast panoramic glass roof above, and ample storage. Those three passengers were largely in their own world. No complaints emerged from that direction.

On the way back, the Tayron's safety and driver assistance features proved their worth in a more relaxed, real-world setting. Adaptive cruise control meant I could genuinely unwind on the highway, though the speed increment settings jump by 10kmph at a time and finding an exact comfortable cruising speed required a little more attention than it should. The blind spot monitor, rather than appearing on the door mirror and obstructing the view, is placed smartly on the side of the ORVM and is bright enough to register instantly. And the auto high beam assist was quietly my favourite feature of the entire trip. It illuminates the road fully when clear ahead and dips automatically when another vehicle appears, removing the need to toggle between beam modes manually. One less thing to think about in pitch darkness is always welcome.

Two things need attention, though. The parking sensors feel a fraction late to respond. In a situation where a vehicle cuts across you suddenly in traffic, the alert arrives almost simultaneously with the moment you have already seen and reacted to the hazard. Better calibration would help. And the rear camera quality is noticeably below par for a car at this price. One more thing I should mention and this one comes with context. At city speeds, over broken roads and speed breakers, there was a consistent squeaking from the A and B pillars and occasionally from the headliner. It is a known trait of VW cars that the very stiffness of the body structure causes the trim panels and rubber seals to micro-flex against each other, producing that sound. It is not a fit-and-finish problem. It is almost a byproduct of how rigidly this car is built. There is not much you can do about it either, which is why I found myself quietly reaching for the volume knob more than once.

A month with the Tayron R-Line felt a lot like living with my Indie dog. And that is a compliment, entirely. It looks effortlessly classy, it looks after you and your family more than you expect, it has personality in abundance, and it has at least one feature that anyone who experiences it will quietly want in their own car. But it is also expensive to run, can be difficult to accommodate everyone in, and is an acquired taste. The one that only reveals itself fully once you stop comparing it to what it looks like on paper and simply spend time with it.

The lineup now has an entry point with the Tayron Life, a five-seater at roughly Rs. 5 lakh less than the R-Line, with smaller wheels, fewer features, and no third row, but the same fundamental recipe that makes the Tayron worth a second look. I would pick it without much hesitation.

My colleagues, meanwhile, have a follow-up question: How about the Skoda Kodiaq for the same price? The honest answer is - wait until we spend a month with that too before drawing conclusions. Until then, there is something about a glowing Volkswagen logo on a rain-soaked Mumbai street that makes that question feel slightly less urgent.

Pictures by Kasutubh Gandhi

Make: Volkswagen

Model: Tayron

Variant: R-Line

Fuel: Petrol

Colour: UltraViolet Mettalic

Kilometres: 1,514km

Fuel efficiency: 11.2kmpl (MID-indicated)

Price when tested: Rs. 56.07 lakh (OTR, Mumbai)