Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: First Drive Review

The Tayron looks unmistakably Volkswagen. The front end features slim LED headlamps connected by a narrow illuminated grille strip, with a large glowing VW logo at the centre. On the R-Line variant, you also get IQ.Light HD Matrix LED headlamps, along with illuminated VW logos at the front and rear, adding to the premium visual appeal. The R-Line bumper adds oversized air dams, which dominate the face and give the SUV a more aggressive appearance.

In profile, the Tayron avoids the traditional tall and boxy SUV silhouette. Instead, it looks long and relatively low-slung, with visible wheel-arch gaps hinting at soft-roading intentions. Even so, the 19-inch alloy wheels still manage to look big enough, reinforcing its sporty stance. The overall design remains more road-focused than rugged.

At the rear, connected tail-lamps continue the VW design language, while gloss-black bumper garnishes and pseudo-diffuser elements try to add sportiness. The rear design, much like the front, blends simplistic lines with a hint of modern flair.