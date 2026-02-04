Volkswagen Tayron R-Line: First Drive Review

Why I would Buy it?
- Strong feature set
- Good build quality
- Good driving dynamics
Why I would avoid it?
- More of a 5+2 than a 7-seater
- Firm ride quality
Introduction
The Volkswagen Tayron arrives as the brand’s answer to the Tiguan Allspace’s limited run in India, but with a more mainstream positioning. Unlike the Allspace, which came as a CBU, the Tayron is assembled in India and is positioned directly against the Skoda Kodiaq. Both SUVs share the same platform, drivetrain layout, and overall philosophy — premium, monocoque, all-wheel-drive family SUVs with optional third-row seating.
Volkswagen has launched the Tayron in sporty R-Line trim first, but a more comfort-oriented version is expected later. Pricing is yet to be announced, but it is expected to be in the same ballpark as the Kodiaq.
Exterior Design
7.5 / 10
The Tayron looks unmistakably Volkswagen. The front end features slim LED headlamps connected by a narrow illuminated grille strip, with a large glowing VW logo at the centre. On the R-Line variant, you also get IQ.Light HD Matrix LED headlamps, along with illuminated VW logos at the front and rear, adding to the premium visual appeal. The R-Line bumper adds oversized air dams, which dominate the face and give the SUV a more aggressive appearance.
In profile, the Tayron avoids the traditional tall and boxy SUV silhouette. Instead, it looks long and relatively low-slung, with visible wheel-arch gaps hinting at soft-roading intentions. Even so, the 19-inch alloy wheels still manage to look big enough, reinforcing its sporty stance. The overall design remains more road-focused than rugged.
At the rear, connected tail-lamps continue the VW design language, while gloss-black bumper garnishes and pseudo-diffuser elements try to add sportiness. The rear design, much like the front, blends simplistic lines with a hint of modern flair.
Interior Design
8.5 / 10
Inside, the Tayron follows Volkswagen’s modern, minimalist interior layout. The hero here is the large 15-inch infotainment touchscreen. It looks good, works well, and, along with the 10.25-inch digital cockpit, gives the interior an air of tech flair that many will appreciate. The dashboard, meanwhile, is relatively short and slab-like, improving forward visibility and asserting its SUV roots.
Material quality remains a strong point. Soft-touch surfaces, Alcantara-like trim, metallic accents, and rich-looking plastics give the cabin a premium feel. The R-Line dashboard insert, paired with 30-colour ambient lighting, adds a sporty yet sophisticated touch. The panoramic sunroof — which would certainly draw in buyers — enhances the sense of space inside the cabin.
Features
8 / 10
The Tayron R-Line is generously equipped, easily the best that Volkswagen offers in the country. Front seats are 12-way electrically adjustable and come with memory, ventilation, massage function, and lumbar support, which should make long-distance driving more comfortable.
Other notable features include an Augmented Reality Heads-up Display (AR HUD), gesture-controlled powered tailgate, and three-zone climate control, allowing separate temperature settings for the driver, front passenger, and rear occupants. Overall, the Tayron is well-equipped and premium, with a feature list that aligns with pricing expectations.
Space
7 / 10
Getting in and out of the Tayron is easy thanks to wide-opening doors and a manageable sill height. The driving position is comfortable, with ample seat and steering adjustment to suit different driving styles.
The second row offers good comfort and flexibility. Seats can slide and recline, knee room and headroom are generous for the average Indian height, and three adults can sit side by side without major complaints. The centre seat, though, is best used for short trips, given the hard seatback and high transmission tunnel, which make it less comfortable for longer journeys. The third row remains a compromise. Access is awkward, and once inside, adults will find the seats low and undersupported. Headroom and elbow room are acceptable, but the lack of thigh and back support makes this row best suited for children. Despite three-point seatbelts being provided, the Tayron remains a 5+2 rather than a true seven-seater.
Storage
Storage is thoughtfully designed. Door pockets are large, felt-lined, and can hold one-litre bottles without rattling. The centre console features a two-tier layout with wireless charging, cupholders, and a large storage bin under the adjustable armrest.
Seat-back pockets are reasonably deep, and overall cabin storage feels practical and usable for daily driving and road trips.
Infotainment System
8.5 / 10
The large 15-inch central touchscreen is one of the Tayron’s highlights. It is responsive, intuitive, and largely lag-free, with configurable widgets and shortcut buttons for climate control, ADAS, and vehicle settings.
Audio duties are handled by a Harman Kardon sound system with a 700-watt output, delivering strong clarity and punch. The Tayron also gets USB-C ports with up to 45W charging, along with wireless charging.
Safety
9.5 / 10
Safety equipment includes nine airbags, electronic stability control, and features such as hill ascent and descent control. The Tayron also offers driver profile selection with six modes, allowing the vehicle’s responses to be tailored to different driving conditions. Not surprisingly, the Tayron has also received a full five-star rating in Euro NCAP crash tests.
Performance
8.5 / 10
The engine, the 2-litre, turbocharged, direct-injection, four-cylinder petrol, is the same one you get in the Skoda Kodiaq. Its power and torque ratings of over 200bhp and 320Nm remain unchanged. On the road, it gives the Tayron a sense of lightness one doesn’t generally associate with three-row SUVs.
At city speeds, the Tayron moves quietly and effortlessly, moving through its seven-speed dual-clutch automatic seamlessly. All it takes is a tap of the throttle, and it surges ahead without laziness, giving the impression of driving something lighter and smaller than it actually is.
Step on the throttle on an open road and the engine goes through its rev range with vigour and refinement. You can hear the engine in the mid and high revs, but it’s a note that suits the sporty intentions of the SUV. At no point did the engine sound or feel laboured or crude. The gearbox works well too. Leave it to its own devices and it will short-shift its way to the top cog, keeping things calm yet quick. Want more involvement? Flick the steering-mounted paddle shifters and enjoy the intuitiveness they bring, especially when driving enthusiastically.
Ride and Handling
7.5 / 10
Much like the Tiguan R-Line, the Tayron’s ride has an underlying firmness to it. This wasn’t a problem on the smooth roads of Jaisalmer. However, the odd bump or pothole we encountered wasn’t dispatched with the authority one expects from an SUV. It felt noisy, busy, and not very absorbent - and this was with four people and some luggage on board. Driven alone, it could be worse.
It also doesn’t handle like an SUV. Instead, it feels more car-like. Its quick and well-measured steering responses make it feel lighter and smaller than it is. It also changes direction without lethargy or unsettling body roll. Overall, you walk away feeling that the R-Line badge is clearly justified.
If anything, we would have liked stronger brakes. We wouldn’t call the current setup weak, but for an R-Line, we expected better bite and progression to encourage enthusiastic driving.
NVH
8.5 / 10
When driven with a light foot, the Tayron’s cabin is a serene place, with no undue vibrations or noise. Powertrain, underbody, and wind noise are all kept well at bay, even at 100kmph. Push harder, and you can hear the engine inside the cabin more clearly, along with the suspension working overtime on poorer roads.
Verdict
On the downside, the Tayron’s last row is nearly pointless. Ride quality leaves something to be desired, and it desperately needs better cameras. The all-black interior may not be to everyone’s taste either. On the plus side, you get a roomy and premium interior, long list of usable convenience features, smooth and potent powertrain, light and involving handling, strong safety credentials, and clean, appealing styling. As is clear, the pros outweigh the cons. The Tayron is a worthy buy for anyone looking for a five-seater family SUV that’s nice to drive, feature-packed, and offers the added flexibility of carrying two extra passengers in a pinch. Whether you should buy it over the Skoda Kodiaq, though, is a story for another day.
Photography: Kapil Angane