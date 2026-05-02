Volkswagen Taigun Facelift First Drive Review

Exterior Design

The Taigun facelift gets its biggest visual update at the front. Volkswagen has given it a more contemporary face, one that now aligns better with the brand’s newer global design language. The fascia looks sharper and cleaner, with sleeker LED DRLs stretching across the width, lending the SUV a more premium and modern appearance. The revised headlamps and redesigned bumper further sharpen the overall look, while the illuminated VW logo adds a touch of sophistication.

If you opt for the GT Plus Sport variant, the Taigun gets a noticeably sportier treatment. There is a GT badge on the grille, while all chrome elements are replaced with gloss black finishes for a darker, more aggressive look. The side profile remains largely unchanged, although there are two alloy wheel designs depending on the variant. The Chrome package gets dual-tone machined alloys, while the GT Plus Sport gets blacked-out wheels paired with red brake calipers for added visual drama.

At the rear, the updates are subtler, but the refreshed connected tail-lamp treatment and illuminated VW logo do enough to keep the design looking fresh and current.