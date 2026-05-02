Volkswagen Taigun Facelift First Drive Review

Why Would I Buy It?
- Strong performance
- Fun to drive
- Solid build quality
Why Would I Avoid It?
- Underwhelming rear seating experience
- Missing ADAS and surround-view cameras
Introduction
The Volkswagen Taigun has received its mid-life facelift, and much like its Czech cousin, the Kushaq, the update brings a sharper design, a few notable feature additions, and most importantly, a revised powertrain setup. While the visual changes are subtle, the biggest talking point here is the introduction of a new eight-speed automatic gearbox for the 1.0-litre TSI engine, while the 1.5-litre TSI continues with the tried-and-tested seven-speed DSG.
Unlike a typical first drive with limited seat time, we spent over 400km with both engine options, giving us enough time to understand how the updated Taigun behaves in varied driving conditions. And while the formula remains familiar, the changes underneath have certainly made a difference.
Exterior Design
The Taigun facelift gets its biggest visual update at the front. Volkswagen has given it a more contemporary face, one that now aligns better with the brand’s newer global design language. The fascia looks sharper and cleaner, with sleeker LED DRLs stretching across the width, lending the SUV a more premium and modern appearance. The revised headlamps and redesigned bumper further sharpen the overall look, while the illuminated VW logo adds a touch of sophistication.
If you opt for the GT Plus Sport variant, the Taigun gets a noticeably sportier treatment. There is a GT badge on the grille, while all chrome elements are replaced with gloss black finishes for a darker, more aggressive look. The side profile remains largely unchanged, although there are two alloy wheel designs depending on the variant. The Chrome package gets dual-tone machined alloys, while the GT Plus Sport gets blacked-out wheels paired with red brake calipers for added visual drama.
At the rear, the updates are subtler, but the refreshed connected tail-lamp treatment and illuminated VW logo do enough to keep the design looking fresh and current.
Interior
Step inside and the Taigun facelift offers two distinct cabin personalities depending on the variant. The Topline gets a lighter beige-themed interior that makes the cabin feel more airy and welcoming, while the GT Line gets an all-black treatment with contrasting red stitching for a sportier and more purposeful ambience.
The lighter theme certainly adds a sense of openness, but the all-black GT Line cabin feels more premium and visually cohesive. It instantly gives the Taigun a more driver-focused character and suits the SUV’s dynamic personality far better. Material quality remains solid, fit and finish feel robust, and the cabin continues to carry that typical Volkswagen sturdiness.
That said, the cabin is made mostly of plastic, and it feels more solid and dependable than plush. There are soft-touch materials, but they are limited to the armrests and door pads.
The biggest gripe inside the cabin is the touch-based HVAC panel. Volkswagen, please bring back physical controls. Nobody likes this setup, and it is extremely difficult to use. You are constantly second-guessing where the controls are and whether your input has registered, especially since the panel lacks haptic feedback.
Features
The Taigun facelift gets a handful of feature additions, though it still does not chase the segment with an extensive list of gimmicks. The front seats get powered adjustment and ventilation, and overall equipment levels are respectable. However, compared to rivals, the Taigun still feels conservative in how much it offers.
There is enough here to satisfy most buyers, but it lacks the wow factor that Korean rivals and even some newer competitors bring to the table. This remains a car that prioritises fundamentals over feature overload.
Space
The front seats are accommodating and offer a good mix of comfort and support. Powered adjustment and ventilation add convenience, although the seats can feel slightly narrow for broader occupants. Still, for most body types, front seat comfort is more than acceptable.
At the rear, the Taigun is best suited to two adults. Three can fit, but only if they are slim. Rear seat comfort is decent, although thigh support could have been better. The feature list for rear passengers is adequate, with AC vents, charging ports, and a centre armrest, but the lack of sunshades and rear seat ventilation or even the massage functions for the rear passengers does feel like a miss, especially when the Kushaq has the same feature on offer.
Infotainment System
One of the more meaningful upgrades in the Taigun facelift is the new 10.1-inch infotainment system. It feels smoother, quicker, and more responsive than before, thanks to better optimisation and a cleaner interface. The UI is logically laid out, easy to navigate, and far more intuitive than the outgoing setup.
Phone connectivity is seamless, app support is broader, and features like YouTube add to the overall experience. It is a substantial improvement over the older system. The only real annoyance is the lack of a dedicated physical volume control. Apart from the steering-mounted buttons, volume adjustments require digging through on-screen menus, which can be inconvenient while driving.
Safety
Safety remains a mixed bag. On one hand, the Taigun continues to feel solidly built and reassuring from behind the wheel, with the sturdy structure and planted dynamics adding to driver confidence. Standard safety kit includes six airbags, hill hold control, ABS, ESC, traction control, front and rear parking sensors, and a rear-view camera.
However, the absence of a 360-degree camera and ADAS feels increasingly difficult to ignore in this segment, especially when several rivals now offer both. So while the fundamentals are strong, the equipment list does leave room for improvement.
Performance
The updated Taigun continues with two turbo-petrol engines, but the big mechanical change is the new eight-speed automatic paired with the 1.0-litre TSI. This engine feels eager and responsive once on the move, with strong acceleration and a healthy mid-range. There is a slight hesitation when you first get on the throttle, but once the turbo comes in, performance feels lively and usable. The engine feels strongest between 2,000rpm and 3,500rpm, and the new gearbox does an impressive job of keeping it in that sweet spot.
Gear shifts are smooth, well-timed, and surprisingly polished, almost DSG-like in execution. The wider spread of ratios also helps the Taigun cruise more comfortably at highway speeds while keeping revs in check. It feels refined, relaxed, and far more mature than before.
Step into the 1.5-litre TSI and the difference is immediately noticeable. This engine feels stronger, quicker, and far more effortless. Throttle response is sharper, performance is more urgent, and the seven-speed DSG remains one of the best gearboxes in the segment. Shifts are near-instant, seamless, and intuitive, making the 1.5-litre feel more responsive and engaging throughout. It is the more enthusiastic of the two, and also the more rewarding to drive.
Ride and Handling
Dynamically, the Taigun continues to be one of the most sorted compact SUVs in its class. The 1.0-litre feels planted and composed, especially at highway speeds, where it settles into a reassuring rhythm. The suspension strikes a neat balance between comfort and control. It is slightly taut, but never harsh, and body roll is very well contained.
The 1.5-litre feels marginally plusher over the same roads, with a more absorbent edge to its ride quality. Yet it retains the same sharpness and confidence that make the Taigun so enjoyable to drive. Both versions feel engaging, but the 1.5-litre is clearly the more polished driver’s car.
The steering remains one of the Taigun’s biggest strengths. It is precise, well-weighted, and refreshingly communicative. There is enough heft to inspire confidence, and the feedback through the wheel helps the Taigun feel connected and composed in a way few rivals manage.
NVH
Noise insulation is not the Taigun’s strongest suit. It is not quite as hushed as some Korean rivals, and road and engine noise are more noticeable. That said, the engine note itself is not unpleasant. In fact, the slight growl under acceleration complements the Taigun’s sporty character rather well and adds a touch of mechanical charm to the experience.
Verdict
The Volkswagen Taigun facelift may not win the numbers game on paper, nor does it overwhelm with gimmicks or an endless features list. What it does offer, however, is a deeply polished driving experience, strong turbo-petrol performance, and dynamics that remain among the best in the segment.
The new eight-speed automatic has improved the 1.0-litre significantly, making it more refined and versatile, while the 1.5-litre DSG continues to be the enthusiast’s choice with its stronger performance and sharper responses. Yes, it misses out on some features, rear seat space could be better, and rivals offer more equipment for similar money. But if what matters most to you is how a car feels from behind the wheel, the Taigun remains one of the most satisfying compact SUVs you can buy today.
Images by Kapil Angane