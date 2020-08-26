Volkswagen T-Roc: Interior dimensions revealed

Volkswagen T-Roc Interior Dimensions

Introduction

The Volkswagen T-Roc is a capable SUV that packs advanced engineering and safety tech. In fact, we have driven the T-Roc, and you can read our review HERE. Now, cabin space influences purchase decisions in the C-SUV segment, and this story will give you a better perspective of the T-Roc's interior packaging.

Front Cabin Space

With an ingres of 650mm, sliding into the driver's seat is easy and the low-set dash provides excellent frontal visibility. The well-bolstered seats are both, supportive and comfortable with a seat-base length of 510mm and a backrest height of 630mm. The Volkswagen T-Roc gets maximum legroom of 840mm at the front, and the wider cabin translates into a shoulder room of 1,270mm.

Besides the ergonomically-laid cabin, the T-Roc also features a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit instrument cluster, an 8.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, heated seats and dual-zone climate control system.

Front Cabin Space Volkswagen T-Roc Legroom (Max/min) 840/610mm Ideal legroom (77 back) 670mm Headroom(Max/min) 970/900mm Shoulder room 1270mm Seat base length 510mm Backrest height 630mm Ingress 650mm

Rear Cabin Space

At the back though, the story is completely different. For starters, the shorter 460mm seat-base length means the rear seats lack under-thigh support. Then, the slightly narrower cabin of 1,250mm, and the tall floor hump means that a third passenger is unwelcome. The 840mm of maximum legroom is decent, at best.

Rear Cabin Space Volkswagen T-Roc Legroom (Max/min) 840/590mm Ideal legroom (100 front) 670mm Headroom (Max/min) 970/900mm Shoulder room 1250mm Seat base length 460mm Backrest height 650mm Ingress 630mm

Boot Space Capacity

The Volkswagen T-Roc gets a large cargo capacity of 445-litres. To put it into perspective, it is significantly more than the Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier and the Hyundai Creta.

Boot Space Volkswagen T-Roc Capacity 445 litres Length/width/height 780/1010/420mm Loading lip height 750mm Loading lid height (Max/min) 1930/2020mm

Conclusion

The Volkswagen T-Roc is a driver's SUV, no two ways about it. It is dynamically sound, is packed with safety features and comes packed with advanced engineering. The cabin space isn't half bad either. However, if interior space is your priority, then there are better options in the market.

Pictures by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi