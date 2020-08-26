CarWale
    Volkswagen T-Roc: Interior dimensions revealed

    Ajinkya Lad

    Volkswagen T-Roc Left Front Three Quarter

    Volkswagen T-Roc Interior Dimensions

    Introduction

    Left Front Three Quarter

    The Volkswagen T-Roc is a capable SUV that packs advanced engineering and safety tech. In fact, we have driven the T-Roc, and you can read our review HERE. Now, cabin space influences purchase decisions in the C-SUV segment, and this story will give you a better perspective of the T-Roc's interior packaging.

    Front Cabin Space

    Front Row Seats

    With an ingres of 650mm, sliding into the driver's seat is easy and the low-set dash provides excellent frontal visibility. The well-bolstered seats are both, supportive and comfortable with a seat-base length of 510mm and a backrest height of 630mm. The Volkswagen T-Roc gets maximum legroom of 840mm at the front, and the wider cabin translates into a shoulder room of 1,270mm.

    Besides the ergonomically-laid cabin, the T-Roc also features a 10.25-inch virtual cockpit instrument cluster, an 8.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, heated seats and dual-zone climate control system.

    Front Cabin SpaceVolkswagen T-Roc
    Legroom (Max/min)840/610mm
    Ideal legroom (77 back)670mm
    Headroom(Max/min)970/900mm
    Shoulder room1270mm
    Seat base length510mm
    Backrest height630mm
    Ingress650mm

    Rear Cabin Space

    Rear Seats

    At the back though, the story is completely different. For starters, the shorter 460mm seat-base length means the rear seats lack under-thigh support. Then, the slightly narrower cabin of 1,250mm, and the tall floor hump means that a third passenger is unwelcome. The 840mm of maximum legroom is decent, at best.

    Rear Cabin SpaceVolkswagen T-Roc
    Legroom (Max/min)840/590mm
    Ideal legroom (100 front)670mm
    Headroom (Max/min)970/900mm
    Shoulder room1250mm
    Seat base length460mm
    Backrest height650mm
    Ingress630mm

    Boot Space Capacity

    Bootspace

    The Volkswagen T-Roc gets a large cargo capacity of 445-litres. To put it into perspective, it is significantly more than the Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier and the Hyundai Creta.

    Boot SpaceVolkswagen T-Roc
    Capacity445 litres
    Length/width/height780/1010/420mm
    Loading lip height750mm
    Loading lid height (Max/min)1930/2020mm

    Conclusion

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Volkswagen T-Roc is a driver's SUV, no two ways about it. It is dynamically sound, is packed with safety features and comes packed with advanced engineering. The cabin space isn't half bad either. However, if interior space is your priority, then there are better options in the market.

    Pictures by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi

