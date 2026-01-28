Volkswagen Golf GTI Long Term Review: Introduction

Why the GTI?
I loved the Golf GTI the first time I drove it on NATRAX’s tight, technical handling circuit. I loved it just as much during our road test in Mumbai. Sure, there were some compromises, but the GTI’s promise and allure remained intact.
So, when the opportunity arose to live with the car for a few months, there was no way we were going to turn it down. And by 'we,' I mean me!
What is the GTI?
It’s a hatchback roughly the size of a Creta, priced more than a Fortuner. That alone makes it an acquired taste.
But if you’re an enthusiast, someone who values driving above all else and prefers subtlety over a shouty sports car, the GTI makes a compelling case. It’s a sleeper: understated but serious where it counts.
Under the bonnet is a 2-litre turbocharged engine. In isolation, that doesn’t sound extraordinary in a near-Rs 60 lakh car. Context, however, changes everything. You’re looking at 260bhp in a car that weighs under a tonne and a half, paired with genuinely capable underpinnings. Dig a little deeper, and the GTI stops sounding overpriced. That it completes the 0-100kmph dash in under six seconds, is cherry on the cake.
What’s the Plan?
The plan for the GTI is straightforward: use it as my daily driver. I’ll be commuting to work, heading to press conferences and meetings, and throwing in a few highway runs for good measure.
By the end of this stint, I should be able to tell you exactly what joys and compromises await you if you’re thinking of putting one in your garage.
Any Early Impressions?
For starters, it looks gorgeous. Just sitting in my garage with those big wheels, low-profile tires, and a low-slung stance that makes the 'Missus’' Carens look massive, it’s a sight to behold every morning. I’m a huge fan of the colour, too.
However, I 'hate' (okay, hate might be a strong word) the lack of a request sensor on the doors. Between my bag, coffee cup, and various other paraphernalia, not to mention my own general clumsiness, I struggle every morning. First, I have to remember which pocket the key is in, then I have to dig it out just to unlock the car.
What’s Next?
There are a few more challenges to navigate, but plenty of thrills to experience as well. I’ll have more to share once I’ve spent more quality time behind the wheel. As they say, let the good times roll.
Photography: Kaustubh Gandhi