Volkswagen Golf GTI First Drive Road Review

Why I Would Buy It
- Legendary nameplate
- Great to drive
- Surprisingly practical
Why I Would Avoid It
- Pricey for what it is
- Not enough features for the money
- Low-profile tyres can be a concern
Introduction
8.5 / 10
The Volkswagen Golf GTI is a legend. It’s the car that injected performance, desirability, and proper driver involvement, in spades, into an otherwise humble hatchback. That was decades ago. Today, in its eighth or so generation, it has morphed into a toy for the well-heeled. Yet it still holds that same charm: a hatchback in a world obsessed with SUVs and sports cars, standing tall and putting the driver at the centre of everything.
But what’s it like to live with in India, a place it was very clearly not designed for? And even if you understand and love what the GTI has always stood for, should you still drop a considerable chunk of your money on one today? Here’s the long answer…
Price, Positioning, and Rivals
7 / 10
If you’re shopping for an everyday family car on steroids, you only really have two options. There’s the Golf GTI, of course, and then there’s its sedan cousin, the somewhat over-the-top Skoda Octavia RS.
I prefer the Golf, mainly because it’s a hatchback. It’s lighter, smaller, and as a result, more playful. But it’s also pricier than the RS and not as spacious, if that matters to you.
Design and Road Presence
8.5 / 10
I love hatchbacks, and the Golf GTI absolutely nails the design brief. It has the right silhouette: a mildly sloping roofline, well-judged bonnet length, short overhangs, proportional doors, confident shoulder line, and a hatch with just enough curve to be pleasing without being dramatic. Then there are the wheels - 18-inch rims wearing 40-profile tyres that look big, enticing, and frankly, delicious. This Golf sits low, but not uncomfortably so; just enough to signal its GTI intentions.
The front is lovely too. Typically Volkswagen, no question, but also emotive and slightly naughty. The rear is a bit plain Jane… until you spot the dual exhaust pipes hanging low under the bumper. Then you realise there’s nothing plain, or Jane, about this hatchback.
Space and Seating Comfort
8 / 10
The GTI is almost as long as a Hyundai Creta, sits on a longer wheelbase, and is just as wide. So it’s no surprise that it isn’t short on passenger room.
There’s decent knee room, good shoulder space, and the headroom isn’t bad either. Plus, the boot is huge, no complaints on practicality.
The cabin itself is a great place to be. Getting in and out might be a mild struggle for some, thanks to the low access height, but once inside, the driving position is spot on.
The seats everywhere are comfortable. The cushioning is firm but supportive, and the rear seat recline angle is well judged. You can easily spend hours in a Golf GTI without cribbing, crying, or being difficult, something you can’t say about many sporty cars.
Interior and Features
7.5 / 10
While the GTI is roomy, comfortable, and beautifully put together, it’s not as well-equipped as its price suggests. Now, this might be intentional; you do save weight by skipping features. But for buyers looking for a one-and-done car, a little extra weight in exchange for a longer feature list would be perfectly acceptable.
It really should have powered and cooled front seats. A 360-degree camera and a more natural rear camera view would be welcome too. For its price and its intentions, not having an HUD feels like a miss. And not having a request sensor on the door to lock and unlock the car feels unnecessarily stingy on VW’s part.
Engine and Performance
9.1 / 10
Four-cylinders, turbocharging, direct-injection, and a lovely intake and exhaust note (synthetic or not), the Golf GTI is tremendous to drive. This 2.0-litre engine has a duality that makes it even more likeable. It’s relaxed and almost lazy at low speeds, happy to potter around and smell the grass on a Monday morning commute. But keep it between 4,000 and 6,000rpm and it pulls and jumps with joy.
The dual-clutch automatic mirrors this personality. At low rpm, shifts are seamless and almost imperceptible. But get aggressive with the paddles and throttle, and it serves up crisp, intentional shifts that pull you into the theatrics. It’s impossible not to grin like an eleven-year-old.
And with around 265bhp, 370Nm, and a kerb weight under 1.5 tonnes, the GTI is properly quick. It hits 100kmph in under six seconds. Keep your foot buried and you will go past 250kmph a lot sooner than you’d expect. Speed comes easy to this car.
Ride Comfort, Handling, and Braking
9 / 10
The GTI’s ride quality was a pleasant surprise. It’s firm; you can feel the stiffness in the springs and the tightness in its damping at low speeds, but it’s not uncomfortable. It isn’t noisy, brittle, or unforgiving. It doesn’t rattle your bones or toss you around, even after hours on city roads.
The best bit? It rounds off sharp bumps with skill, especially for a car on 18-inch wheels and 40-profile tyres. So much so that I stopped being careful because I realised it wasn’t going to hurt its wheels, destroy its tyres, or eject me from my seat.
We first drove the GTI at Natrax’s handling track. It is a wonderful mix of corners: fast, slow, open, tightening, blind, on-camber, off-camber. The GTI was glorious everywhere. The front end was alive, responsive, grippy, and eager. It refused to understeer. The balance was sublime, direction changes effortless, and it never felt heavy or intimidating. On public roads, the same agility makes it brilliant in traffic too. And the steering, its response, speed, and accuracy, keep you engaged even at crawling speeds.
Braking, again, is equally impressive. Strong but not heavy, feelsome without being grabby, and beautifully easy to modulate, whether you’re attacking a twisty road or inching through stop-go traffic.
NVH
9 / 10
Unless you want noise, the GTI stays serene inside. Triple-digit speeds feel relaxed. There’s barely any wind noise, tyre noise is minimal, and only in Sport mode does the synthetic exhaust note make itself properly heard. No vibrations, no fuss, just effortlessly fast motoring.
Verdict
8.5 / 10
The Golf GTI is a lovely car. It looks good, drives brilliantly, and - as we discovered during our couple of weeks with it in Mumbai - it’s surprisingly easy to live with every day. With two on board, it never scraped anywhere. With four, we had to be mindful, but still manageable. The cabin is quiet, the ride is acceptable, the seats are comfy, and the boot is large and useful.
Yes, it’s more expensive than it should be. But if you can afford it, it’s absolutely something to have.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi