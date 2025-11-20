Volkswagen Golf GTI First Drive Road Review

The Volkswagen Golf GTI is a legend. It’s the car that injected performance, desirability, and proper driver involvement, in spades, into an otherwise humble hatchback. That was decades ago. Today, in its eighth or so generation, it has morphed into a toy for the well-heeled. Yet it still holds that same charm: a hatchback in a world obsessed with SUVs and sports cars, standing tall and putting the driver at the centre of everything.

But what’s it like to live with in India, a place it was very clearly not designed for? And even if you understand and love what the GTI has always stood for, should you still drop a considerable chunk of your money on one today? Here’s the long answer…