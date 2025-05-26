Volkswagen Golf GTI First Drive Review

Why Should I Buy it?
- Outright performance
- Engaging driving dynamics
- Ease of use as a Daily driver
Why Should I Avoid it?
- Price not palatable
- Stiff ride
What is it?
This is the latest performance version of Volkswagen's global hot hatch, the Golf GTI, which we’ve now welcomed in India. By the end of this decade, there will be an electric Golf GTI - that's going to be a monster, is what it's being told - but that's still far from reality. Until then, what’s in store for us is this - the ICE Golf GTI. The first ever VW Golf GTI was launched 54 years ago with a 108bhp, 1.6-litre, naturally aspirated, four-cylinder petrol engine. After five decades, a lot has changed, and this is what we get now.
The Golf GTI is a performance version of the standard Golf sold globally. It’s not a real looker unless you appreciate understated styling. The latest generation (MK8.5) features a slim fascia with sleek LED headlights, red strip across the front, GTI badging, X-shaped fog lamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, C-shaped LED tail lamps, dual exhausts, and a roof spoiler. It's a big hatchback, above four metres in length, but can pass off as a regular one. In car enthusiast terms — it’s a sleeper. And it indeed is, as our driving experience confirmed.
How is the Golf GTI on the Inside?
8 / 10
The sporty hatchback has an all-black interior featuring a central 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster behind a three-spoke steering wheel. The latter sports a GTI badge, red accents, and stitching for that sporty appeal. Things feel as robust and good as they look, with respectable material quality in the ergonomic cabin. Though the seats aren't electrically adjustable, manual controls combined with tilt and telescopic steering help achieve a perfect driving position.
Besides, there's no leatherette upholstery or ventilated seats, but the tartan fabric sport seats both look and feel great. They offer good lateral and lumbar support and hold you nice and snug during aggressive driving. A 2.6-metre wheelbase ensures adequate cabin space, though the all-black interior doesn't exactly make it feel airy. Still, there's enough space in the second row to comfortably seat three passengers.
Moreover, a sunroof and three-zone climate control add to the comfort. AC controls are via the infotainment screen, but well-integrated physical buttons under the unit provide easy access. In terms of equipment, there's a seven-speaker music system, IDA Voice Enhancer, wireless connectivity, wireless charging, ambient lighting, and seven airbags with ADAS on the safety front. We drove mostly with the ADAS turned off on the track, but lane assist - when briefly used - worked flawlessly. Interestingly, there's even a built-in lap timer in the instrument cluster for further engagement. I'd have loved a heads-up display to go with it.
How is it to Drive?
8 / 10
The India-bound Golf GTI is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine (Gen4 EA888, the Gen3 made 245bhp) producing 261bhp and 370Nm torque. The car loves to be revved as much as you'd like to keep revving it for the pops and bangs from the exhaust. The engine comes mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox (DSG) that sends power to the front wheels. Volkswagen claims a 0-100kmph time of 5.9s, and we could manage 5.8s at the NATRAX. Similarly, it quotes an electronically limited top speed of 250kmph, but we did 267kmph! And the best part was we could keep doing that for a long time without the engine feeling strained or scaring the living daylights out of me.
And that wasn't me, it was just the car, a fine piece of engineering. It has a sharp and instantaneous throttle response that won't pin you back in the seat, but still provides an aggressive burst of torque with wheel-spin when the ESC is off. The abundant torque helps pull the car at low speeds, and the mid-range is strong once the turbo spools up. The alert and smooth DSG complements this setup nicely and drops gears intuitively. You can even have manual controls through paddle shifters that work well, but it’s best to let the DSG do wonders in the sport mode.
Now the Golf GTI is a CBU and its mechanical highlights include an adaptive suspension, progressive steering (featuring variable steering rack and pinion gearing), and an electronically controlled front-axle differential lock. In fact, it was possible to induce an oversteer with a Scandinavian flick, all thanks to the differential allowing some slip before the ESP kicked in.
Despite being a heavy car, it feels light on the go and agile around the corners. The low CG and the stiff suspension allows the hot hatch to be chucked into the corner like a go-kart. With just two turns lock-to-lock, the steering is quick, direct, and full of feel. This, paired with good tyre grip and sharp brakes helps carry good speed into a corner without much drama. Yes, the firm suspension is prominent from the word go. And yes, the slim rubber tyre profile on the 18-inch wheels will make things harder in rough patches on our Indian road conditions. But drive it cautiously, and these sections would be manageable, if not the most comfortable in the Golf GTI. Needless to mention, rock steady, stable, and planted on the highway.
Should I Buy it?
8 / 10
Yes, absolutely, if you can. And if the budget is the issue, you can still aspire. It is after all an engineering marvel with the kind of performance packed in such a small car. It's also got the modern-day widgets, good space, and it’s easy to drive for a daily driver. Get it for the pops and bangs, get it for the thrill, and get it for the smile that it will paste on your face every time you drive it. It will be a niche in a niche segment with just the range of Mini cars coming close to having a pedigree of a true hot hatch and an enthusiast’s ride. Those who want it will have it (VW India has reserved 150 bookings full already), and we'll soon see it in homes with multi-garages, with expensive and premium performance cars. Subsequently, the Golf GTI has been an icon and will be considered one regardless of its price. Furthermore, it is a CBU and a halo product for VW India.
Pictures by Kapil Angane