Volkswagen Golf GTI First Drive Review

And that wasn't me, it was just the car, a fine piece of engineering. It has a sharp and instantaneous throttle response that won't pin you back in the seat, but still provides an aggressive burst of torque with wheel-spin when the ESC is off. The abundant torque helps pull the car at low speeds, and the mid-range is strong once the turbo spools up. The alert and smooth DSG complements this setup nicely and drops gears intuitively. You can even have manual controls through paddle shifters that work well, but it’s best to let the DSG do wonders in the sport mode.

Now the Golf GTI is a CBU and its mechanical highlights include an adaptive suspension, progressive steering (featuring variable steering rack and pinion gearing), and an electronically controlled front-axle differential lock. In fact, it was possible to induce an oversteer with a Scandinavian flick, all thanks to the differential allowing some slip before the ESP kicked in.

Despite being a heavy car, it feels light on the go and agile around the corners. The low CG and the stiff suspension allows the hot hatch to be chucked into the corner like a go-kart. With just two turns lock-to-lock, the steering is quick, direct, and full of feel. This, paired with good tyre grip and sharp brakes helps carry good speed into a corner without much drama. Yes, the firm suspension is prominent from the word go. And yes, the slim rubber tyre profile on the 18-inch wheels will make things harder in rough patches on our Indian road conditions. But drive it cautiously, and these sections would be manageable, if not the most comfortable in the Golf GTI. Needless to mention, rock steady, stable, and planted on the highway.