Vinfast VF 6 First Look Review

What is the VF 6?
Vinfast, for the uninitiated, is a Vietnamese carmaker that initially focused on ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles but quickly pivoted towards electric mobility. The VF 6 is its compact electric SUV, positioned to take on the Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE.06, and the newly launched Tata Harrier EV. It’s expected to launch in India just ahead of the festive season—so, in about two months.
Size-wise, the VF 6 is shorter in length than the Creta, but it’s wider and rides on a longer wheelbase. It tips the scales at over two tonnes, offers 423 litres of boot space, and seats five. In terms of design, the VF 6 leans more towards a crossover aesthetic, while the Creta maintains a traditional, blocky SUV stance. Given that both Vinfast and the VF 6 are largely unfamiliar names in India, we expect the VF 6 to undercut the Hyundai Creta EV in price significantly.
What Drives the VF 6?
The VF 6 is a fully electric SUV. Vinfast says it’s built on a ground-up, born-electric platform. However, in practice, it feels more like an ICE-to-EV conversion—especially in terms of design and interior packaging—than a modern skateboard-style EV with a flat floor and maximised cabin space.
Interestingly, the VF 6 is front-wheel drive. While Vinfast does offer an all-wheel-drive version overseas, that variant isn’t coming to India—at least not initially. The Indian version gets a 200bhp motor up front with 310Nm of torque. Given the weight of VF 6, it still manages 0-100kmph in just under nine seconds. Quick, yes—but not quite as electrifying as some of its competition.
You get four levels of regen braking: Off, Low, Medium, and High—the last enabling one-pedal driving. The powertrain also offers three driving modes: Eco (for efficiency), Normal, and Sport (for full performance). Power comes from a 59.6kWh battery pack, comparable to what the segment offers, and should deliver a claimed range of around 440km. The battery pack forms the base of the structure, staying true to the born-electric claim. What sets the VF 6 apart, though, is its suspension setup. While the Creta uses a torsion beam at the rear, the VF 6 employs independent suspension at all four corners. This should help strike a good balance between comfort and handling—something we’ll evaluate more thoroughly once we drive it on Indian roads.
What’s on the Features List?
To make a real impact in India, the VF 6 will need more than aggressive pricing—it’ll need to be loaded with features. Thankfully, Vinfast seems ready with a solid arsenal.
Expect features like all-LED lighting, fast charging, powered and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, edge-to-edge panoramic sunroof, heads-up display, and an entirely button-free interface. Most functions are handled through a large central touchscreen infotainment system. In our brief time with it, the interface felt intuitive, responsive, and lag-free—even for tasks like adjusting the wing mirrors.
On the safety front, it packs in plenty too: seven airbags and a full suite of electronic aids—ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, ESC, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, and more. The VF 6 will also aim for a five-star Bharat NCAP crash rating, according to Vinfast.
Final Thoughts
The Vinfast VF 6 holds genuine promise. It’s got the design, build quality, features, and electric powertrain to attract the Indian buyer. The key, however, will be pricing. Indian buyers aren’t necessarily looking for cheap cars—but we do expect great value. If Vinfast can deliver on that front—and back it up with strong service, warranty, and buyback programs—it could find real traction in the market.