CarWale
    AD

    Vinfast VF 6 First Look Review

    Authors Image

    Vikrant Singh

    4,061 Views

    What is the VF 6?

    Exterior Front View

    Vinfast, for the uninitiated, is a Vietnamese carmaker that initially focused on ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles but quickly pivoted towards electric mobility. The VF 6 is its compact electric SUV, positioned to take on the Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE.06, and the newly launched Tata Harrier EV. It’s expected to launch in India just ahead of the festive season—so, in about two months.

    Exterior Right Side View

    Size-wise, the VF 6 is shorter in length than the Creta, but it’s wider and rides on a longer wheelbase. It tips the scales at over two tonnes, offers 423 litres of boot space, and seats five. In terms of design, the VF 6 leans more towards a crossover aesthetic, while the Creta maintains a traditional, blocky SUV stance. Given that both Vinfast and the VF 6 are largely unfamiliar names in India, we expect the VF 6 to undercut the Hyundai Creta EV in price significantly.

    Exterior Rear View

    What Drives the VF 6?

    The VF 6 is a fully electric SUV. Vinfast says it’s built on a ground-up, born-electric platform. However, in practice, it feels more like an ICE-to-EV conversion—especially in terms of design and interior packaging—than a modern skateboard-style EV with a flat floor and maximised cabin space.

    Interestingly, the VF 6 is front-wheel drive. While Vinfast does offer an all-wheel-drive version overseas, that variant isn’t coming to India—at least not initially. The Indian version gets a 200bhp motor up front with 310Nm of torque. Given the weight of VF 6, it still manages 0-100kmph in just under nine seconds. Quick, yes—but not quite as electrifying as some of its competition.

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    You get four levels of regen braking: Off, Low, Medium, and High—the last enabling one-pedal driving. The powertrain also offers three driving modes: Eco (for efficiency), Normal, and Sport (for full performance). Power comes from a 59.6kWh battery pack, comparable to what the segment offers, and should deliver a claimed range of around 440km. The battery pack forms the base of the structure, staying true to the born-electric claim. What sets the VF 6 apart, though, is its suspension setup. While the Creta uses a torsion beam at the rear, the VF 6 employs independent suspension at all four corners. This should help strike a good balance between comfort and handling—something we’ll evaluate more thoroughly once we drive it on Indian roads.

    What’s on the Features List?

    Interior Dashboard

    To make a real impact in India, the VF 6 will need more than aggressive pricing—it’ll need to be loaded with features. Thankfully, Vinfast seems ready with a solid arsenal.

    Interior Infotainment System

    Expect features like all-LED lighting, fast charging, powered and ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, edge-to-edge panoramic sunroof, heads-up display, and an entirely button-free interface. Most functions are handled through a large central touchscreen infotainment system. In our brief time with it, the interface felt intuitive, responsive, and lag-free—even for tasks like adjusting the wing mirrors.

    Interior Rear Seats

    On the safety front, it packs in plenty too: seven airbags and a full suite of electronic aids—ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, ESC, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, and more. The VF 6 will also aim for a five-star Bharat NCAP crash rating, according to Vinfast.

    Final Thoughts

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    The Vinfast VF 6 holds genuine promise. It’s got the design, build quality, features, and electric powertrain to attract the Indian buyer. The key, however, will be pricing. Indian buyers aren’t necessarily looking for cheap cars—but we do expect great value. If Vinfast can deliver on that front—and back it up with strong service, warranty, and buyback programs—it could find real traction in the market.

    Vinfast VF 6 Image
    Vinfast VF 6
    Rs. 18.00 - 24.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Living With the Citroen eC3
     Next 
    2025 BMW M340i First Drive Review

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • Just Launched
    • Upcoming
    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV
    Rs. 21.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd Jun
    Hyundai Creta
    Hyundai Creta
    Rs. 11.11 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Mahindra Scorpio N
    Rs. 13.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Rs. 7.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    Maruti Brezza
    Rs. 8.69 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Maruti Fronx
    Rs. 7.54 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV700
    Mahindra XUV700
    Rs. 14.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Rs. 11.34 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Tata Harrier EV
    Tata Harrier EV
    Rs. 21.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Just Launched
    3rd Jun
    Volkswagen Golf GTI
    Volkswagen Golf GTI
    Rs. 53.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Kia Carens Clavis
    Rs. 11.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz
    Rs. 6.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Lamborghini Temerario
    Lamborghini Temerario
    Rs. 6.00 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq
    Rs. 46.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
    Rs. 49.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia EV6
    Kia EV6
    Rs. 65.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63
    Launching Soon
    Jun 2025
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63

    Rs. 3.00 - 3.10 CroreEstimated Price

    27th Jun 2025Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG M9 EV
    MG M9 EV

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Majestor
    MG Majestor

    Rs. 40.00 - 45.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    MG Cyberster
    MG Cyberster

    Rs. 60.00 - 70.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Kia Carens Clavis EV

    Rs. 22.00 - 26.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jul 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XEV 7e
    Mahindra XEV 7e

    Rs. 21.00 - 30.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV
    Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

    Rs. 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Aug 2025 (Tentative)Expected Launch

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    Mahindra New Bolero
    Mahindra New Bolero

    Rs. 10.00 - 12.00 LakhEstimated Price

    15th Aug 2025Unveil Date

    Get Launch Alert on WhatsApp

    View All Upcoming Cars