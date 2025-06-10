Vinfast VF 6 First Look Review

What Drives the VF 6?

The VF 6 is a fully electric SUV. Vinfast says it’s built on a ground-up, born-electric platform. However, in practice, it feels more like an ICE-to-EV conversion—especially in terms of design and interior packaging—than a modern skateboard-style EV with a flat floor and maximised cabin space.

Interestingly, the VF 6 is front-wheel drive. While Vinfast does offer an all-wheel-drive version overseas, that variant isn’t coming to India—at least not initially. The Indian version gets a 200bhp motor up front with 310Nm of torque. Given the weight of VF 6, it still manages 0-100kmph in just under nine seconds. Quick, yes—but not quite as electrifying as some of its competition.

You get four levels of regen braking: Off, Low, Medium, and High—the last enabling one-pedal driving. The powertrain also offers three driving modes: Eco (for efficiency), Normal, and Sport (for full performance). Power comes from a 59.6kWh battery pack, comparable to what the segment offers, and should deliver a claimed range of around 440km. The battery pack forms the base of the structure, staying true to the born-electric claim. What sets the VF 6 apart, though, is its suspension setup. While the Creta uses a torsion beam at the rear, the VF 6 employs independent suspension at all four corners. This should help strike a good balance between comfort and handling—something we’ll evaluate more thoroughly once we drive it on Indian roads.