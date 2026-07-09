Vinfast VF 7 First Drive Review

Exterior Design

The VF 7 doesn't look like a traditional SUV. Instead, it blends the proportions of a crossover, a fastback and even an estate, giving it a distinctive silhouette that immediately grabs attention. It sits lower than most rivals, and that sporty stance plays a big role in its road presence.

At the front, the signature V-shaped LED DRLs establish VinFast's identity, while the rear carries a similar lighting signature. Sharp character lines and muscular haunches ensure the VF 7 looks modern without appearing overstyled.

What I particularly liked was how the design serves a purpose. The low stance and wide proportions don't just make the VF 7 look sporty, they also contribute to its planted driving characteristics.

Ground clearance stands at 190mm, which proved more than adequate during our drive. Speed breakers and broken roads never posed a problem despite the sporty stance.

The 19-inch alloy wheels also deserve a mention. They fill the wheel arches nicely and enhance the overall stance. However, the accompanying low-profile tyres do have an impact on ride quality over sharper potholes.

Paint quality, however, could have been a little better. It doesn't quite feel as premium as some established rivals.