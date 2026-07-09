Vinfast VF 7 First Drive Review

Why Would I Buy It?
- Strong AWD performance
- Engaging handling
- Free charging via Vinfast's charging network
Why Would I Avoid It?
- Firm low-speed ride
- Lacks finesse of rivals
- Average build quality
Introduction
Most electric SUVs today follow the same formula. They promise a long driving range, a cabin filled with screens and enough technology to make daily commuting effortless. The VinFast VF 7 certainly ticks those boxes, but after spending a weekend behind its wheel, I came away impressed by something entirely different. This is an EV that has been engineered with the driver in mind.
Within the first few kilometres, the VF 7 starts to feel different from the usual crop of electric SUVs. The steering has weight, the chassis feels planted and every input gives you the confidence to push a little harder. It is a refreshing trait, especially from a manufacturer that's just beginning its India journey.
Exterior Design
The VF 7 doesn't look like a traditional SUV. Instead, it blends the proportions of a crossover, a fastback and even an estate, giving it a distinctive silhouette that immediately grabs attention. It sits lower than most rivals, and that sporty stance plays a big role in its road presence.
At the front, the signature V-shaped LED DRLs establish VinFast's identity, while the rear carries a similar lighting signature. Sharp character lines and muscular haunches ensure the VF 7 looks modern without appearing overstyled.
What I particularly liked was how the design serves a purpose. The low stance and wide proportions don't just make the VF 7 look sporty, they also contribute to its planted driving characteristics.
Ground clearance stands at 190mm, which proved more than adequate during our drive. Speed breakers and broken roads never posed a problem despite the sporty stance.
The 19-inch alloy wheels also deserve a mention. They fill the wheel arches nicely and enhance the overall stance. However, the accompanying low-profile tyres do have an impact on ride quality over sharper potholes.
Paint quality, however, could have been a little better. It doesn't quite feel as premium as some established rivals.
Interior Design
Step inside and the VF 7 follows a minimalist philosophy. Unlike many modern EVs that overwhelm you with multiple screens, VinFast has kept things clean. There is no conventional instrument cluster, with all the important information displayed through the central touchscreen and the head-up display.
More importantly, the cabin feels genuinely driver-focused. The centre console and infotainment screen are angled towards the driver, while the low seating position immediately gives the impression that this isn't just another family SUV.
The chunky steering wheel is one of my favourite parts of the cabin. It's smaller than what you typically find in this segment, feels great to hold and the physical buttons are tactile with excellent feedback. Even the indicator and wiper stalks have a nicely damped action that adds to the premium feel.
Material quality is a mixed bag. The brown upholstery and soft-touch materials across the upper dashboard leave a positive first impression, but the lower half relies heavily on hard plastics. I also noticed a few inconsistent panel gaps, suggesting that fit and finish could still be improved.
The driver seat is electrically adjustable and ventilated, however the co-driver misses out on electric adjustment feature. That said, I found the seat base slightly short, resulting in limited under-thigh support. Taller drivers should definitely spend some time finding the ideal seating position during their test drive.
Rear seat space is one of the VF 7's strengths. The long wheelbase translates into generous legroom and shoulder room, allowing three adults to sit comfortably. The raised floor, because of the battery pack, does mean your knees sit slightly higher, affecting under-thigh support, but overall comfort remains impressive.
Features
VinFast has equipped the VF 7 with almost everything buyers would expect in this segment.
The feature list includes ventilated front seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof, head-up display, powered front seats with memory, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, a powered tailgate, wireless phone connectivity, rear AC vents, USB Type-C charging ports and multiple drive modes.
The head-up display is particularly impressive. It is bright, sharp and highly customisable. You can adjust its position, brightness and display size according to your preference, making it genuinely useful rather than just another gimmick.
One omission I did notice was the lack of a sunblind for the panoramic roof. VinFast offers one as an accessory, but considering the amount of glass overhead, it would have been better if it came as standard.
Storage
The VF 7 scores well on practicality. Boot space stands at 537 litres, offering enough room for family luggage and weekend road trips. The loading lip is also low, making it easier to load heavier bags.
Inside the cabin, however, storage could have been better. The door pockets are too small to hold one-litre bottles and the cup holders in the centre console are also limited in size.
Another small ergonomic issue is the powered tailgate. It doesn't open particularly high, and I found myself hitting my head more than once while accessing the boot.
Infotainment System
The large central touchscreen is bright, crisp and easy to read, even under direct sunlight. While the software isn't laggy, it does feel slightly slow and the interface lacks the polish of some rivals.
Thankfully, usability is much better than expected. The icons are large, well-spaced and easy to operate while driving, meaning you aren't constantly distracted by complicated menus.
Wireless Apple CarPlay connects automatically every time you enter the car and works seamlessly. My only complaint is that CarPlay doesn't utilise the entire display, as a portion of the screen is permanently reserved for the vehicle interface.
Mirror adjustment is another area that could have been simpler. Instead of dedicated controls, you need to access the infotainment menu before using the steering wheel buttons to adjust the mirrors. Thankfully, the memory function means you only need to do this once.
The frameless auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror looks premium, while the outside mirrors automatically tilt downward when reversing, making parking much easier.
Safety
The VF 7 doesn't disappoint when it comes to safety either. It comes equipped with six airbags, ESC, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill hold assist, hill descent control, auto hold, an electronic parking brake and a 360-degree camera.
However, the highlight is undoubtedly the Level 2 ADAS suite. Having experienced plenty of ADAS systems in India, I can confidently say this is among the better calibrated ones. Unlike some systems that tend to overreact, the VF 7 gives you enough warning before intervening. It alerts you with visual and audible cues first, allowing you to correct your inputs before stepping in.
Adaptive Cruise Control works seamlessly, maintaining a natural distance from the vehicle ahead. Even the Lane Change Assist impressed me. Activate the indicator and the car checks its surroundings before executing the lane change smoothly. It never feels abrupt or robotic and, in fact, mimics how an experienced driver would make the manoeuvre.
Another thoughtful addition is the driver monitoring system. A camera mounted above the steering column constantly checks driver attention and immediately alerts you if it detects distraction or if the camera itself is obstructed.
Overall, the VF 7 feels reassuringly solid, not just because of its construction but also because every safety system has been calibrated with real-world usability in mind.
Specs
The top-spec VF 7 is powered by a 70kWh battery pack paired with dual electric motors driving all four wheels.
Peak torque stands at 500Nm, while the claimed 0-100kmph sprint takes under 5.8 seconds. After experiencing the performance firsthand, that figure feels entirely believable.
VinFast claims a range of up to 510km on a full charge. Based on my drive, I believe buyers can realistically expect somewhere between 400 and 450km, depending on driving style and conditions.
Charging is equally competitive. Using a 110kW DC fast charger, the battery can be topped up from 10 to 70 per cent in under 30 minutes.
Performance
The VF 7 I drove was the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version paired with a 70kWh battery pack.
What impressed me more than the outright acceleration was the way the power has been delivered. In Eco mode, the throttle response is progressive and predictable. It doesn't surge forward with every throttle input, making it easy to drive smoothly in city traffic.
Normal mode strikes a good balance between efficiency and performance. It feels responsive enough for everyday driving without becoming overly aggressive.
Sport mode, however, transforms the VF 7 completely. Throttle response sharpens instantly and the SUV lunges forward with serious intent. The shove into your seat is addictive, and overtaking slower traffic becomes almost effortless. Despite weighing over two tonnes, it never feels heavy or cumbersome. Instead, it disguises its weight remarkably well and always feels eager to accelerate.
Regenerative braking is equally well executed. There are four levels of regeneration along with an Off mode, allowing you to tailor the driving experience according to your preference. The highest setting feels very natural and lets you modulate the car using mostly the accelerator pedal. It doesn't bring the car to a complete halt, though, so this isn't a true one-pedal driving experience.
What really stood out was how cohesive everything felt. The throttle calibration, steering weight, regenerative braking and drivetrain all work together beautifully. Nothing feels artificially sporty. Instead, the VF 7 simply encourages you to drive faster because it inspires confidence.
Ride & Handling
This is where the VF 7 really sets itself apart. Within the first few corners, it becomes evident that VinFast has spent considerable time tuning the chassis. Body roll is exceptionally well controlled and the SUV remains flat through fast corners. It changes direction eagerly and always feels composed.
The steering deserves special praise. It is heavier than what you'll find in most SUVs in this segment, even at lower speeds. Initially, it takes some getting used to, especially while manoeuvring in the city, but once you're on the move, it feels perfectly judged. As speeds rise, the steering gains more weight, giving you greater confidence to place the car exactly where you want.
The driving position complements this character perfectly. Sitting slightly lower than usual, combined with the chunky steering wheel and driver-oriented dashboard, makes the VF 7 feel far sportier than its crossover body style suggests.
Perhaps the biggest compliment I can give the VF 7 is that it constantly encourages you to push harder. Every time you approach a series of corners or find an open stretch of road, you instinctively carry a little more speed because the chassis feels capable of handling it. It remains planted, predictable and incredibly confidence inspiring.
The ride quality, however, does have two distinct personalities.
At lower speeds, particularly over sharp potholes and broken city roads, the suspension feels firm. The 19-inch wheels and relatively low-profile tyres allow sharper impacts to filter into the cabin, and on particularly harsh undulations, you can feel the suspension reaching its limits.
Once speeds increase, though, the VF 7 completely changes character. The suspension settles beautifully, absorbing undulations without unsettling the cabin. Highway stability is excellent and the SUV glides over long stretches of imperfect tarmac with remarkable composure.
In my opinion, this is easily one of the most engaging electric SUVs to drive in its segment. The low centre of gravity, well-sorted chassis and excellent steering calibration give it a level of driver involvement that many rivals simply don't offer.
NVH
Refinement is another area where the VF 7 impresses. Motor noise is virtually non-existent and wind noise remains well controlled for the most part. Even at highway speeds, the cabin remains impressively quiet, allowing conversations to take place without raising your voice.
Only beyond around 80kmph do you begin to notice some tyre and wind noise, but even then, refinement levels remain competitive. Combined with the comfortable seats and planted ride, the VF 7 feels every bit like a premium long-distance cruiser.
Warranty and Charging
VinFast has also bundled an attractive ownership package with the VF 7. Buyers get free charging at V-Green charging stations until 31 March 2029, a 10-year/2,00,000km battery warranty, a seven-year unlimited-kilometre vehicle warranty, three years of complimentary scheduled maintenance and seven years of roadside assistance. For a brand that is relatively very new in the Indian market, this comprehensive package should go a long way in building buyer confidence.
Verdict
The VinFast VF 7 surprised me. I expected a competent electric SUV from a new manufacturer, but what I experienced was something far more interesting. The steering has genuine feel, the chassis is exceptionally well sorted, the AWD performance is addictive and the overall driving experience leaves you wanting to spend more time behind the wheel.
Of course, it isn't perfect. Rear visibility could have been better, the infotainment software needs more polish, fit and finish still have room for improvement and the low-speed ride is firmer than I'd like. Then there are the questions surrounding VinFast itself. As a new entrant, the company still has to establish a strong dealership network, dependable after-sales support and long-term buyer confidence.
But if we judge the VF 7 purely as a product, it is genuinely impressive. It offers competitive range, strong performance, a spacious cabin, comprehensive safety features and, above all, some of the best driving dynamics in this segment.
If you're simply looking for another electric SUV, there are plenty of options today. But if you want one that genuinely enjoys being driven, the VinFast VF 7 deserves to be high on your shortlist. And if VinFast manages to build a robust ownership ecosystem in India, this could very well become one of the benchmark driver's EVs in the sub-₹30 lakh segment.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi