A month with a hybrid: Toyota Hyryder

The joys

Range: There is no range anxiety to speak of here. Yes, it doesn’t run on electricity all the time, but as we found out during our 40km commute, it did run in EV mode for the majority of the distance. This, in turn, resulted in significantly better fuel efficiency compared to a regular ICE-powered car. My other commute cars for instance are the diesel-powered Carens automatic and the petrol-powered Swift manual.

Former returns around 14kmpl on my commute. The Swift returns over 15kmpl. In contrast, the worst that the Hyryder returned - which involved a lot of heavy-footed driving - was 16.7kmpl. Meanwhile, its regular fuel economy exceeded 20kmpl. So, even though the cost savings might not be as high as a pure EV, they are undoubtedly better than those of an ICE-powered car. Plus, there is no range anxiety associated with EVs.

Ease of driving: This is another significant advantage of the Hyryder hybrid. For starters, it is an automatic. So, in the city, it brings its own set of advantages. And, because it runs on electricity most of the time, the throttle response and acceleration are more instant; much like an EV. It, therefore, feels light and willing. One has to be judicious with the throttle application, nonetheless. Press too hard, and you will bring the internal combustion engine into the picture a lot sooner than you'd like. Furthermore, the visibility is good; the controls are light; and parking, making U-turns, or backtracking is not a challenge.

Comfort: The Hyryder is roomy for five adults. It also offers comfortable seats all around with a good sense of space. Plus, the cabin remains quiet when you don’t demand too much from the accelerator pedal. Overall, the Hyryder’s cabin is a serene place to be in if you take things easy.

Resale value: The resale or residual values for EVs - not just in India - are far below expectations. The Hyryder, even though partly electric, has no such issues. It is still viewed in the same light as a petrol car and one that comes with Toyota’s badge on the nose. The latter is a near sure-shot way to high resale values.