Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella First Drive Review

Visually, the Urban Cruiser Ebella does enough to differentiate itself from the e Vitara, particularly at the front. The redesigned fascia is the most distinctive element, with slim headlights that almost resemble animated character eyes, giving the SUV a slightly futuristic and playful appearance. The closed-off grille treatment and revised bumper further help separate it from its Maruti sibling.

Toyota has also tweaked the alloy wheel design and added subtle detailing to the taillights to create a different identity. While these changes are not dramatic, they do make the Ebella recognisable as a Toyota product rather than a straight rebadge.

That said, the Ebella does not have the visual bulk or presence that many of its rivals carry. Compared to the Mahindra BE6 or even the MG Windsor, it feels understated and less substantial on the road. Still, the overall design is clean, modern and easy on the eyes, and it will likely appeal to buyers who prefer subtlety over flamboyance.