Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella First Drive Review

Why Would I Buy it?
- Driving feel
- Usable real-world range
- Toyota’s ownership experience
Why Would I Avoid it?
- Limited headroom
- Average interior quality and features
Introduction
7.5 / 10
Toyota has long been in the electrification game, but largely through hybrids rather than full battery electric vehicles. While brands like Tata and Mahindra have aggressively expanded their EV portfolios, Toyota has taken a noticeably cautious approach, choosing to observe the EV market rather than be in it. The Urban Cruiser Ebella, though, changes all of that since it is Toyota’s first all-electric offering for India.
However, the Ebella is not a Toyota product. It is essentially a rebadged Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, sharing its platform, powertrain, interior and core engineering, with Toyota limiting its involvement largely to cosmetic changes. This approach allows Toyota to enter the EV space without the massive investment required for a standalone electric platform. The bigger question, though, is whether the Urban Cruiser Ebella can stand on its own merit in an increasingly competitive EV segment, especially when its rivals offer more space, features, and road presence.
Exterior Design
7 / 10
Visually, the Urban Cruiser Ebella does enough to differentiate itself from the e Vitara, particularly at the front. The redesigned fascia is the most distinctive element, with slim headlights that almost resemble animated character eyes, giving the SUV a slightly futuristic and playful appearance. The closed-off grille treatment and revised bumper further help separate it from its Maruti sibling.
Toyota has also tweaked the alloy wheel design and added subtle detailing to the taillights to create a different identity. While these changes are not dramatic, they do make the Ebella recognisable as a Toyota product rather than a straight rebadge.
That said, the Ebella does not have the visual bulk or presence that many of its rivals carry. Compared to the Mahindra BE6 or even the MG Windsor, it feels understated and less substantial on the road. Still, the overall design is clean, modern and easy on the eyes, and it will likely appeal to buyers who prefer subtlety over flamboyance.
Interior Design
7.5 / 10
Step inside and the similarities with the e Vitara become immediately obvious. The dashboard layout, centre console, screen placement and even the switchgear are identical, with the only visible change being the Toyota badge on the steering wheel.
Material quality is good for the segment, though not class-leading. Soft-touch elements are limited, but the plastics feel well-finished and durable, aligning with Toyota’s quest for long-term reliability rather than outright luxury.
The steering wheel itself feels great to hold, but the digital driver’s cluster placement, is very awkward. It sits lower than usual, which initially feels odd, but Toyota and Maruti have clearly positioned it this way to prevent the steering rim from blocking the view of the cluster. While practical, the misaligned look takes some getting used to.
The infotainment screen is not the largest in the segment either, and visually the cabin does not feel as modern or premium as some newer rivals. Overall, the interior is functional and solid but lacks that sense of occasion.
Features
7.5 / 10
The Ebella comes with a reasonably long feature list for the segment, but it doesn’t offer any segment-first features. Highlights include a single-pane fixed sunroof, connected car technology, digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone connectivity, powered driver seat, ambient lighting and a surround-view camera system.
However, there are noticeable omissions. Rear window blinds, which are becoming common in this price bracket, are missing. The front passenger seat is manually adjustable rather than electrically operated, which feels like a cost-saving move in an otherwise premium EV. The biggest disappointment is the surround-view camera quality. While the feature is useful in theory, the resolution and clarity are far below expectations, making it barely usable.
Space
7.5 / 10
Up front, seating comfort is good. The seats offer decent under-thigh support and backrest contouring, making them suitable for longer drives. However, the sense of openness that you get in EVs like the MG Windsor or even the Hyundai Creta EV is missing here.
The dashboard, floating centre console, and door pads sit quite close to you, creating a more enclosed feeling. Combined with the darker interior colour scheme, the cabin does not feel as airy as some of its rivals.
Rear seat comfort, on the other hand, is impressive. Legroom is generous, and the flat floor allows three adults to sit comfortably across the bench, something that I didn’t expect looking at the proportions. The only real drawback is headroom, which is limited for taller passengers. Overall, while legroom is strong, the darker cabin and restricted headroom reduce the feeling of spaciousness.
Storage
7.5 / 10
The Ebella offers large door pockets that can accommodate water bottles, decently-sized glovebox, and multiple cubby spaces around the centre console for phones, wallets and small items. The floating centre console design allows for additional open storage beneath it, which is particularly useful for keeping charging cables. Boot space is adequate for weekend luggage or grocery runs, though it is not class-leading.
Infotainment System
7 / 10
The touchscreen infotainment system offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, built-in navigation, connected features and vehicle information displays. On paper, it ticks most of the important boxes. As for the actual experience, it is easier to operate than the MG Windsor’s interface, which can feel cluttered at times. However, it still falls behind Hyundai’s system in the Creta EV, which remains the benchmark for usability in this segment.
The fonts on the Ebella’s screen are quite small, making certain menus harder to read at a glance. The graphics also lack fluidity, with slight lag when switching between functions. It’s perfectly usable, but it doesn’t feel cutting-edge.
Safety
7.5 / 10
Toyota has equipped the Ebella with a strong safety package. It includes multiple airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, a tyre pressure monitoring system and all-wheel disc brakes. ADAS features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking are also part of the offering, bringing it in line with modern safety expectations.
Performance
8 / 10
The Ebella uses the same electric motor and battery setup as the eVitara. At 170bhp and 193Nm, power and torque outputs are moderate by class standards, and Toyota claims 543km on a single charge from the 61kWh battery pack. Applying a realistic real-world factor of around 75 per cent, buyers can expect usable driving range of around 400km that should comfortably cover daily commutes and moderate highway trips.
Where the Ebella truly impresses is in how it feels from behind the wheel. Unlike some rivals that feel bulky or overly heavy, the Ebella feels light on its feet almost immediately. Steering inputs are met with quick responses, and it feels eager rather than lazy.
Performance is strong up to highway speeds. Switching from the default driving mode to Sport doesn’t make it dramatically faster in a straight line, but it sharpens throttle response noticeably, making the car feel more alert and reactive to driver inputs. It’s not a performance EV in the traditional sense, but it is one of the more engaging and confidence-inspiring options in its class.
Ride Handling
8.5 / 10
Ride quality is another area where the Ebella stands out. The suspension setup feels mature and well-tuned for Indian conditions. Sharp potholes, expansion joints and broken surfaces are absorbed with impressive composure. While the suspension can get slightly noisy over very rough patches, the overall comfort level remains high, maintaining a cushy feel even on poor roads.
At highway speeds, the European tuning influence becomes evident. The Ebella feels planted, with excellent body control over long undulations and minimal floatiness. In fact, the ride seems to improve as speeds increase, making it particularly comfortable for long-distance cruising.
Handling is predictable and stable rather than sporty, but combined with its light-footed nature, it makes the Ebella a fun car to drive.
NVH
7.5 / 10
As expected from an electric vehicle, the Ebella’s cabin is largely silent. There are no vibrations, and power delivery is smooth and refined. Even at highway speeds, wind and road noise remain well-controlled and never become intrusive.
Verdict
7.5 / 10
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella does not attempt to wow buyers with a massive feature list, road presence or class-leading space. In fact, its rear headroom, enclosed cabin feel and average road presence may put off some buyers. However, where it truly excels is in the fundamentals. The handling is among the best in the segment, ride quality is very mature, and performance is peppy and effortless in real-world conditions. It is an EV that grows on you the longer you drive it, rather than impressing on paper.
For buyers who prioritise driving fun, refinement and Toyota’s reputation for reliability over flashy features, the Ebella makes a compelling case. It may not have a spec sheet that you can brag about, but as a daily driver that delivers a polished and enjoyable experience, it stands out in quieter, more meaningful ways.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi