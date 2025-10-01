Toyota Land Cruiser 300 First Drive Review

Why Would I Buy it?
- Unmatched road presence
- Solid reliability
- Off-road prowess
Why Would I Avoid it?
- Way too expensive
- Mediocre rear seat comfort
Price and Positioning/Rivals
8 / 10
The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is a luxury SUV that carves a different path from the Range Rover Vogue, BMW X7, and the Mercedes-Benz GLS. The latter are all about glamour and extravagance, whereas the Land Cruiser has earned its name through its quiet strength and incredible reliability. This legendary status comes at a price, though. With all the taxes included, the LC 300 ZX will set you back exactly Rs. 2.15 crore ex-showroom, and this is with the GST 2.0 benefits, which amount to approximately Rs. 16 lakh.
As for the rivals, the GLS 450d and the X7 xDrive40d are significantly more affordable, at Rs. 1.34 crore and Rs. 1.29 crore, respectively. It’s only the Range Rover HSE 3.0 that costs more, with a base price of Rs. 2.31 crore.
Design
8 / 10
The LC300 is all about function over form. There is hardly any glitz and glamour, which is far too common in its European rivals. Instead, it’s got that tough, upright look and is built with purpose in mind. The high bonnet, squared stance, and sheer size give it tremendous road presence, making it look imposing from almost every angle. That said, the rear is perhaps the least impressive part of the design, coming across as plain and lacking any real flair. Interestingly, the chrome-finished wheels add some bling to an otherwise restrained and purposeful design.
Space and Seating Comfort
7 / 10
The sense of space that the LC300 offers is quite something. The cabin feels really wide and airy, with generous headroom and a commanding view of the road ahead. In the second row, the seats are broad and supportive, with enough headroom and shoulder room for those with a big build. The high-riding stance translates into excellent visibility for those seated in the rear as well, something that adds to the sense of security.
One of the drawbacks of the rear seating is the surprisingly high floor, which noticeably compromises under-thigh support. Even though the seats themselves are wide and well-cushioned, taller passengers will find their knees set a little higher than ideal, which takes away from the sense of lounge-like comfort you would expect in a luxury SUV of this size.
The LC300’s focus on functionality means it misses out on many of the indulgent rear-seat features that one expects at this price point. You don’t get window blinds, fancy trims, or materials that make the cabin feel particularly rich, nor are there ottoman seats for that business-class-like seating comfort. Clearly, comfort inside the LC300 is rooted in space rather than amenities.
Interior
7.5 / 10
The LC300’s dashboard is full of large physical buttons and chunky knobs, a welcome contrast to the screen-heavy layouts seen in SUVs of today. Everything has been designed for a purpose and for ease of use, even when wearing gloves, something that speaks to the LC’s utilitarian roots. The materials themselves feel robust and built to last, though they don’t exude the richness or opulence you would find in a Range Rover or a Maybach GLS. This interior is more about toughness than elegance, and there’s a certain honesty in its execution. All the controls have a reassuring heft to them: the gear lever operates with a solid, mechanical feel, and the buttons on the steering wheel click with a tactile precision.
Rather than dazzling you with cutting-edge tech and delicate features, the LC300 offers an experience of solidity and dependability. It feels like a cabin engineered to endure years of hard use. After all, the LC is an SUV that prioritises longevity, reminding you that sometimes, substance matters far more than style.
Features and Equipment
7.5 / 10
On the outside, the LC300 gets LED headlamps with auto-levelling and headlamp washers, sequential turn indicators at both ends, and LED fog lamps. The powered, heated, and anti-glare ORVMs come with puddle lamps, while illuminated side steps, roof rails, and a single-pane sunroof add to the LC’s functionality. Inside, you get leather upholstery, front and rear seat ventilation and heating, and eight-way power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support for the driver. Convenience features include an electronic parking brake, large cool box, wireless charger, rear armrest with cup holders, and an electrically-operated tailgate with a kick sensor. Rear passengers get headrest-mounted entertainment screens, while the main infotainment screen supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The LC also gets four-zone automatic climate control, green laminated acoustic glass, and multiple drive modes.
Engine and Performance
8 / 10
Available in India as a diesel-only SUV, the LC300 is powered by a twin-turbo V6 diesel engine that is surprisingly quiet on idle and wakes up with a bellowing growl as it gets going. This engine makes 304bhp and 700Nm of torque from as low as 1,600rpm, and you can feel the torque at pretty much any rev range. From the moment you get going, this twin-turbo V6 makes its character abundantly clear; it’s all about torque. With so much torque available low down in the rev range, the LC300 feels eager and responsive right from the first press of the throttle, surging forward with little effort. Around town, this abundance of pulling power means you can glide through traffic without needing to work the engine hard, and off the line, it feels remarkably quick for something this large and heavy.
As the revs climb, there is some diesel clatter that makes its way into the cabin, but it’s never harsh or unpleasant. What stands out is the sheer effortlessness with which it gathers speed. The mid-range punch is particularly impressive, giving you the confidence to overtake with ease and making highway cruising a relaxed affair. Despite its imposing size and weight, the LC300 never feels strained or sluggish; it builds speed with a sense of authority that suits its character. Whether you are tackling steep inclines, merging onto the fast lane, or going off-road, the engine feels mighty capable and unshakably strong.
Ride Comfort, Handling, and Braking
7.5 / 10
Unlike some cars that seem to shrink around you once you get moving, the LC300 never lets you forget that you are driving a true heavyweight. Its proportions are always ostensible, highlighted by the heavier-than-usual steering, the long-travel brake pedal, and the chunky, mechanical gear lever that feels almost old-school in operation. This sense of heft is very much part of its character. Where the Land Cruiser truly shines is in its ride quality. At low speeds, it feels as plush as you would expect from a flagship SUV, gliding over potholes and imperfections with calm assurance. Broken patches, deep ruts, or unpaved sections are dispatched with ease. Honestly speaking, very few vehicles in this segment can match the Land Cruiser’s ability to absorb punishment from rough terrain while maintaining such composure.
Braking, too, is pretty solid. The pedal travel may feel long, but it offers excellent feedback, and the sheer stopping power is remarkable for a vehicle of this size. Press down with intent, and the LC300 sheds speed almost instantly. Overall, the LC 300’s ride, handling, and braking are less about agility and finesse, and more about strength and unstoppable capability.
NVH
7.5 / 10
The LC300 impresses with its refined NVH levels, particularly at idle, where the engine is almost whisper-quiet. As the revs build, the diesel engine makes its presence felt with a purposeful roar that adds to the SUV’s character rather than detracting from it. Cabin insulation is excellent, shutting out the clutter of traffic, auto rickshaws, and two-wheelers with ease. On highways, this large SUV remains calm and composed, though a touch of wind noise creeps in at triple-digit speeds, a natural trade-off for its upright, boxy design.
Verdict
8 / 10
There is a reason why the Land Cruiser has such a rich lineage and why it's loved all over the world. It doesn’t chase luxury in the way its European rivals do; instead, it delivers something far more purposeful. Yes, the rear seat isn’t as pampering, and it misses out on some of the flashiest tech and features. But what you get in return is unbeatable road presence, unstoppable capability, and a cabin that remains supremely comfortable no matter the terrain. If only it were priced on par with the more indulgent luxury SUVs, the Toyota LC300 would be an even easier recommendation.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi