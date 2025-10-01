Toyota Land Cruiser 300 First Drive Review

The sense of space that the LC300 offers is quite something. The cabin feels really wide and airy, with generous headroom and a commanding view of the road ahead. In the second row, the seats are broad and supportive, with enough headroom and shoulder room for those with a big build. The high-riding stance translates into excellent visibility for those seated in the rear as well, something that adds to the sense of security.

One of the drawbacks of the rear seating is the surprisingly high floor, which noticeably compromises under-thigh support. Even though the seats themselves are wide and well-cushioned, taller passengers will find their knees set a little higher than ideal, which takes away from the sense of lounge-like comfort you would expect in a luxury SUV of this size.

The LC300’s focus on functionality means it misses out on many of the indulgent rear-seat features that one expects at this price point. You don’t get window blinds, fancy trims, or materials that make the cabin feel particularly rich, nor are there ottoman seats for that business-class-like seating comfort. Clearly, comfort inside the LC300 is rooted in space rather than amenities.