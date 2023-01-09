Top 10 Hybrid/CNG cars we tested in 2022

Hybrid/alternative fuel vehicles have been in the Indian market since long but because the current times are unprecedented, what with the rising fuel prices and concerns over reregistration of old diesel vehicles, they have gained a lot more ground in the last few years. So much so that major automakers like Maruti and Volkswagen have stopped making diesel vehicles altogether and are instead betting big on alternative sources for propulsion. Toyota and Maruti are heavily into hybrid and CNG power respectively but now other popular automakers are playing catch up. Here we have rounded up four of our most memorable hybrid/alternative fuel cars we tested this year so far.

Toyota Innova Hycross

The Hycross is a giant leap forward for the Innova brand as we know it. It looks smashing, it’s a high tech self-charging hybrid and on top of all, it’s got features that we haven’t seen in any Toyota yet. It’s nice and easy to drive whether you are commuting in everyday traffic or out on a weekend trip. Its intimidating size, chunky doors and controls may seem like it would be a handful but the Hycross isn’t really. All things considered, it’s everything the Innova loyalists have been waiting for – spacious, comfortable, loads of road presence and good ride. Sure, it won’t be as efficient as the diesel Crysta over long distances but if you are someone who wants a big vehicle for your big family and you happen to drive predominately in the city then it’s a good fit.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara isn’t a new name. We have already seen two previous generations of it in India before, and even though they were fantastic products, neither managed to taste success. Things are different with this all-new model though. The 2022 Grand Vitara is already selling in good numbers and that’s mainly because of the strong hybrid system which makes it incredibly efficient. All in all, it comes across as a premium SUV with a lot to offer. It looks great, comes with a range of powertrain options, including the important hybrid and even an AWD setup.

Lexus NX350h

The 2022 Lexus NX350h is a new generation for what is already quite a good car and that means that Lexus took what existed and improved on it in terms of design, features and even driving experience. It also has green credentials which in the part of the market that it exists, hold big value. When you exist at this price point, some features like power seats, LED headlamps, multi-zone climate control and automatic gearboxes are all a given. The NX really holds strong in terms of little details like the infotainment screen leaning towards the driver, the ease of reaching various buttons and a power-folding function for the rear seats in the boot. It lacks a diesel powertrain which two of its major German rivals offer in multiple states of tunes although Lexus has officially announced that it is investing in BEVs, PHEVs and hydrogen tech as a part of its future plans.

Tata Tigor CNG

Tata has jumped the bandwagon of offering factory-fitted CNG kits with the Tigor (and Tiago). And unlike some of the rivals, the pair gets a CNG option across its variant-wise distribution. So there’s a freedom of choice for the buyers and the CNG alternative could fit various pockets as well. And in the top-spec version, there’s no shortage of features either. But more importantly, despite the drop in output figures in the CNG mode, the real-world performance is barely any difference in the CNG or Petrol mode. For everyday drivability, the i-CNG could cut down the cost by almost half and yet behind the wheel we’d be none the wiser. Sure there are a few vibrations and added noise in the CNG mode, but these are far from being a deal breaker and an acceptable compromise for the saving in running costs.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG

The 2022 Maruti Ertiga is not a completely new model but a proper facelift with changes to the mechanicals, new features and some minor design tweaks. What’s even better though is the fact that you can now have the CNG version in not just VXI but also ZXI trim which means more high-end features as standard from the factory itself. This is a superb move, if you ask me, because I am sure a lot of buyers who prefer the CNG option would want just as many features as the petrol-powered Ertiga. The power figures have remained unchanged for the 2022 model though with this update, the focus has been on improving the refinement and NVH levels of this engine and it shows as soon you start this engine and start driving. Overall, we like how well-rounded the Ertiga is – it’s big on space and practicality, has more than enough features and most importantly, it’s backed up by Maruti’s immense sales and service network. What’s surprising though is how polished it feels once you are in it and things have only gotten better with this 2022 update.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

To beat the segment leader, the Hyundai Creta, in its game the Urban Cruiser comes packing a punch. Making up for the lack of diesel, it offers a pure hybrid powertrain which was first in the segment. The Hyryder has got everything you'd expect from a C-SUV - it's frugal, got a good grunt, and is easier on your pocket. Not only the Hyryder looks good, it also offers all the features expected from a car in its segment. It's Achilles heel? Tighter second row and unimpressive boot space. And it’s an uphill task to dethrone the Creta, but the Hyryder has got Toyota’s reliability backing it up as well as part sharing with Maruti makes it more competitive. It’s tough to overlook the Hyryder if you are in a market for a good mid-sized SUV.

Toyota Camry Hybrid It may not have the same snob value as its European rivals but the Toyota Camry Hybrid is still one of the most appealing mid-size luxury sedans with its own set of unique USPs like hybrid power and rear-seat comfort. It makes for a rational choice especially when you consider how comfortable and fuel efficient it is in the real world. It’s no longer plain or old fashioned and even at the price it’s sold at (around Rs 41 lakh), its good value. You cannot really fault that rear seat and the overall comfort levels that the Camry has to offer. Sure, it’s a little dull to drive and that continues to be a drawback, but there is no denying that its classy exterior, interior comfort and hybrid efficiency would appeal to many.

Volvo XC40 Mild Hybrid

The XC40 is one of the most expensive SUVs in its segment. However, it’s offered in a single fully-loaded and you do get a lot of car for that much money. Moreover, the 2022 update retains the quirky design of the original, has a highly practical cabin, and is the most feature-rich of the lot. It’s powered by the same 1,969cc petrol engine which in the 2022 model works in tandem with a 48-volt battery to help with better acceleration and fuel efficiency. The result is a bumped-up power at 194bhp (7bhp more) and 300Nm of peak torque. The petrol engine, although refined, is not the punchiest and fun to drive and the back seat isn’t the best space to be in either but the XC40 will appeal to those who are looking for a well-equipped luxury SUV that also ranks high on safety and equipment.

Tata Tiago CNG

The Tiago is a trend breaker. Where carmakers were offering factory-fitted-CNG works in cheaper, no frills version, in comes the Tiago CNG offering everything in all of its version. Another thing worth mentioning about the Tiago CNG is the negligible difference in performance in the two modes. The CNG mode might be slightly noisier and might have a tad bit more vibrations compared to the petrol mode, but the trade-offs are worth it. Variant-to-variant, the Tiago CNG is Rs 91,000 more expensive than its petrol-only derivative. But with the extra cost you pay initially, you get a lower daily running cost, especially when the petrol prices are on a rise and don’t seem to be stopping

Honda City Hybrid

The City is not Honda's first gamble with the hybrid powertrain. There was a Civic Hybrid before which was underway at the box office. But today is different and the City Hybrid is a much better, well-rounded product with a proven powertrain and Honda's reliability factor under its belt. It might be expensive, and it’s a sedan so it might not find as many takers amongst SUV buyers (especially when you have two good choices of hybrid SUVs now). But the charm of a three-box sedan with a spacious cabin, spot-on ergonomics, combined with good driver involvement hasn’t been lost on us. Add to it the real-world tested mileage of 22kmpl and the City Hybrid comes across as the most sensible buy for someone looking for an upmarket yet understated intra-city runabout that can also be a good companion when there’s a long distance is next in your next errand.

Pictures by Kapil Angane and Kaustubh Gandhi