New Toyota Hilux First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Powerful and reliable engine
- Off-road capabilities
- Road presence
Why would I avoid it?
- Downgraded feature list
- Too big for congested cities
Introduction
The Toyota Hilux has been one of the most sought-after lifestyle pickups. Backed by Toyota’s reliability, off-road ruggedness, and load-hauling capabilities, it took no time to become a coveted model. We now have the updated Hilux, which has changed in several ways. But, has it been updated enough?
Exterior Design
9 / 10
Now this is a polarising bit. Hilux purists have come to adore the design so far. It has been classic yet loud and commanding. While I have personally come to like the upright, boxy stance, as well as the updated front bumper and tail section, it hasn't pleased everyone. It isn't curvy, but gets cuts and creases this time around. Opinions are divided on this design language, but it also previews what the next-gen Fortuner would look like.
Sleeker LED lights are now an industry trend. I think Toyota has got it right with the new Hilux. Then again, it is a subjective bit. What’s not subjective, though, is the integration of side steps in the cargo bed, enabling easy access to the large storage area.
Interior Design
7.5 / 10
The new Hilux has a completely redesigned interior. It has been overhauled with more storage pockets (even a dedicated key slot), large 12.3-inch infotainment and seven-inch instrument screens, wireless charging pad, new steering wheel, and a new black interior. The driving position is commanding, visibility levels are good, and it is easy to place on the road.
What’s not good, is the omission of rear AC vents. For a double-cab pickup, the inclusion of the same could have made things better. You don't get automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, powered driver seat, and leatherette upholstery. The latter feels premium to the touch, but removing functional features, especially when the previous gen had all of it, is a downer. While the wireless charger is a nice-have, its placement is awkward, and you would ideally be burying your hand just to access your phone, which would constantly keep moving inside the compartment.
The cabin of the new Hilux, barring the changed design and more storage pockets, is carried over from the previous iteration. There’s ample space in the front, and even for my 5’11” stance, it isn't an issue. But it isn't the same story for the second row. While shorter occupants fit in reasonably, I found it a bit too tight to my liking. Headroom and shoulder room are reasonable, but the legroom is ergonomically restrictive. To its credit, the second row is less upright compared to the previous iteration. There’s a rear armrest with two cup holders for those intending to use it.
Features
7 / 10
The Hilux has never been generous in terms of features as per today’s standards, but it packs in all essentials expected of a pickup. The new infotainment has wireless connectivity, steering is adjustable for both reach and rake, and there's push-button start. Speaking of buttons, there are plenty, and no essentials are controlled by the large centre screen. There are two glove boxes, as well as a sunglass holder.
Toyota has also chipped in park assist, and the instrument cluster displays plenty of information, the likes of which includes auxiliary battery state of charge, AdBlue levels, drive info, trip meters, and fuel efficiency indicator. There's a switch for 360° cameras, AC 220V activation, and DPF burn. The Hilux has no sunroof, but I wouldn’t call it a negative.
However, the 360° camera isn't actually 360°. It doesn't show the front view. Talking about the camera quality itself, it is a huge disappointment. Couple a low-res camera with a large display, it looks like the feed comes from a WVGA unit. Cars at a fraction of this price come equipped with much better optics and clarity.
With the top-spec variant being VX this time around, it seems like the aforementioned misses will be compensated for in the ZX variant, which Toyota India could possibly add in the future.
Performance
8 / 10
Let me get this out of the way. With the previous-gen Hilux, you would get a manual gearbox, but there’s none here. You only get 4x2 and 4x4 options with a sole six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. To its credit, it is well-calibrated and offers jerk-free shifts.
That being said, the Hilux is powered by the same 2.8-litre, 201bhp/500Nm diesel engine, and it’s a proven one. First things first, the engine is fairly loud, especially when you start revving it. The noise is only watered down at cruising speeds.
The Hilux is responsive to throttle inputs, but there is noticeable turbo lag in rolling acceleration scenarios. Flooring it from standstill will not pin you to your seat like an EV, but it does push you back, and for a car of this heft, it’s impressive. Triple-digit speeds come in a breeze. Driving in the city is not a hassle (except tight spots and congestions), and overtaking is relatively easy. The pickup does not struggle holding on to 100kmph for extended periods. Sure, it won’t secure you a win in a drag race, but that's not what it’s built for. It is reasonably quick.
Ride and Handling
7.5 / 10
The new Hilux has a leaf-spring suspension setup at the rear, which is a heavy-duty unit. The ride has initial hiccups, and it only starts becoming better with the addition of load, momentum, or both.
At low speeds, the ride is jarring, and the smallest imperfections on the road are felt. This is because the springs do not compress on smaller irregularities. As the pickup gains pace, it starts ironing out these small undulations, but vertical movements begin on wavy sections, and the stiff suspension setup doesn't help, either. It is a bouncy ride overall. Drive through the slightest curve, and the bodyroll is noticeable.
Off-road sections and high speeds are where the Hilux feels reassuring and confidence-inspiring. This is a scenario where the springs can compress and retract more, and this suspension can take repeated beatings. The steering feedback is excellent, and it is quick to respond to inputs. It also weighs up progressively. However, it does feel heavy, despite being electronically powered.
NVH
7.5 / 10
The Toyota Hilux has an engine with quite some grunt, and its clatter is heard and felt inside the cabin - something typical of a large diesel engine. Some road noise also creeps in, but there’s no rattling sound anywhere. It is significantly better than the previous generation.
Verdict
7.5 / 10
The lifestyle pickup is not a mass-market segment, and Toyota isn't trying to expand its limited niche. The updated cabin of the new Hilux is a nice touch, and it has managed to stay relevant. Getting used to its dimensions is not a task, either. However, handicapping the new Hilux of its previously equipped features, has been underwhelming, and not improving on usable functional features like cameras, is a big miss.
What it does, though, is remain capable for both load hauling and off-roading, continue being reliable, and inspire confidence, even for a first-timer. For someone looking to explore this segment, or seek something other than a conventional SUV, the Hilux builds a solid case.
Photography by Kapil Angane