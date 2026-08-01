New Toyota Hilux First Drive Review

The new Hilux has a completely redesigned interior. It has been overhauled with more storage pockets (even a dedicated key slot), large 12.3-inch infotainment and seven-inch instrument screens, wireless charging pad, new steering wheel, and a new black interior. The driving position is commanding, visibility levels are good, and it is easy to place on the road.

What’s not good, is the omission of rear AC vents. For a double-cab pickup, the inclusion of the same could have made things better. You don't get automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, powered driver seat, and leatherette upholstery. The latter feels premium to the touch, but removing functional features, especially when the previous gen had all of it, is a downer. While the wireless charger is a nice-have, its placement is awkward, and you would ideally be burying your hand just to access your phone, which would constantly keep moving inside the compartment.

The cabin of the new Hilux, barring the changed design and more storage pockets, is carried over from the previous iteration. There’s ample space in the front, and even for my 5’11” stance, it isn't an issue. But it isn't the same story for the second row. While shorter occupants fit in reasonably, I found it a bit too tight to my liking. Headroom and shoulder room are reasonable, but the legroom is ergonomically restrictive. To its credit, the second row is less upright compared to the previous iteration. There’s a rear armrest with two cup holders for those intending to use it.