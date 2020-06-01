Toyota Glanza petrol CVT : Performance figures revealed

It’s no secret that Toyota and Suzuki entered into a joint venture globally for the development of their vehicles and technology. In fact, in June last year Toyota India launched the Glanza as the first product of the Suzuki-Toyota partnership. This premium hatchback is essentially a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno albeit with some alterations.

Now with the BS6 norms in place, the Baleno's diesel versions have been discontinued, but the Glanza always came as a petrol model only in two variants – G and V. Both of these are available in manual and CVT gearbox options. We have tested the latter powered by the K12B four-cylinder petrol mill producing 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. Let's take a look at its performance figures.