Toyota Glanza petrol CVT : Performance figures revealed

June 01, 2020, 09:00 AM IST by Ninad Ambre
31254 Views
Car Tested: Glanza , Version: V CVT

Introduction

Toyota Glanza Exterior

It’s no secret that Toyota and Suzuki entered into a joint venture globally for the development of their vehicles and technology. In fact, in June last year Toyota India launched the Glanza as the first product of the Suzuki-Toyota partnership. This premium hatchback is essentially a re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno albeit with some alterations.

Now with the BS6 norms in place, the Baleno's diesel versions have been discontinued, but the Glanza always came as a petrol model only in two variants – G and V. Both of these are available in manual and CVT gearbox options. We have tested the latter powered by the K12B four-cylinder petrol mill producing 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. Let's take a look at its performance figures.

Acceleration

Toyota Glanza Exterior

A. Acceleration

0-60kmph

0-100kmph

The Glanza weighs less than a tonne and clearly has a good power-to-weight ratio of 91.31bhp per tonne like the Baleno. According to our VBOX figures, the Glanza took 5.83 seconds to complete the 0-60kmph run, while the 0-100kmph sprint was completed in 13.11 seconds.

Roll on times

Toyota Glanza Exterior

B. Roll on times

20-80kmph in kick-down

40-100kmph in kick-down

Even the Glanza's torque-to-weight ratio of 126.2Nm per tonne is one of the best-in-the-segment. So, when it came to the crucial test of driveability, the 20-80kmph in kick-down was completed in 7.46 seconds and the 40-100kmph run was done in 9.92 seconds. These are good figures mostly owing to the adequate power and relatively light kerb weight.

Conclusion

It's quite crucial for a buyer to know about how the car he is choosing accelerates in the city, and overtakes in highway conditions. These afore-mentioned tests show just this and indicate the pulling power of a vehicle. To know more about how the Toyota Glanza drives in detail, you can read about it in our comprehensive road test here.

Toyota Glanza Exterior
