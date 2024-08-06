Toyota Glanza MT Long Term Report: Wrap Up

Things we liked about the Glanza

The Glanza turned out to be the most no-nonsense car in our fleet. It not only makes for an ideal city commuter with great mileage and a spacious cabin but is also comfortable for long journeys with a full load of people and luggage. The indicated mileage never dipped below 14kmpl and rose to over 15kmpl when driven on the highways. And in my books, the Glanza looks better with the differently designed face and wheels. This makes it stand out from its DNA cousin, the Baleno.

The Glanza's most notable strength lies in the performance of the proven 1.2-litre petrol engine. It is remarkably refined, and with the five-speed manual gearbox, it does provide a pleasantly effortless driving experience. While the engine feels a bit dull below 2,000 rpm, once past that threshold, it pulls cleanly and enthusiastically, rewarding the driver with a satisfying exhaust note.

And now, let me tell you about the thing that not only me but anyone who has spent some time with Glanza was impressed with. And that is how feature-loaded this hatchback is. The music through the 4+2 speaker setup is of high quality and the LED headlamps offer a good throw at night. Then, features like auto-dimming IRVM and UV-cut window glasses are something you wouldn't find in cars above the segment, and needless to say are a boon to have.

The colored heads-up display and 360-degree camera have pampered me a lot. Meanwhile, the different angles and views that the cameras offer make parking convenient even in tight parallel and perpendicular spots. The customisable HUD views with the ease of adjusting the brightness and display point are perfect and you don’t need to take your eyes off the road. However, we found the tint on the display screen a bit too dark and looked above it instead of through it.