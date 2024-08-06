CarWale
    Toyota Glanza MT Long Term Report: Wrap Up

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    Introduction

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Over three months and more than 5,000 kilometres, the Toyota Glanza has proven itself to be a true all-rounder, excelling both as a practical city car and a reliable companion on our shoot schedules. As we bid farewell to this hatchback, we reflect on the aspects that have truly won us over and the areas where it could potentially improve.

    Things we liked about the Glanza

    The Glanza turned out to be the most no-nonsense car in our fleet. It not only makes for an ideal city commuter with great mileage and a spacious cabin but is also comfortable for long journeys with a full load of people and luggage. The indicated mileage never dipped below 14kmpl and rose to over 15kmpl when driven on the highways. And in my books, the Glanza looks better with the differently designed face and wheels. This makes it stand out from its DNA cousin, the Baleno.

    Dashboard

    The Glanza's most notable strength lies in the performance of the proven 1.2-litre petrol engine. It is remarkably refined, and with the five-speed manual gearbox, it does provide a pleasantly effortless driving experience. While the engine feels a bit dull below 2,000 rpm, once past that threshold, it pulls cleanly and enthusiastically, rewarding the driver with a satisfying exhaust note.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    And now, let me tell you about the thing that not only me but anyone who has spent some time with Glanza was impressed with. And that is how feature-loaded this hatchback is. The music through the 4+2 speaker setup is of high quality and the LED headlamps offer a good throw at night. Then, features like auto-dimming IRVM and UV-cut window glasses are something you wouldn't find in cars above the segment, and needless to say are a boon to have.

    360-Degree Camera Control

    The colored heads-up display and 360-degree camera have pampered me a lot. Meanwhile, the different angles and views that the cameras offer make parking convenient even in tight parallel and perpendicular spots. The customisable HUD views with the ease of adjusting the brightness and display point are perfect and you don’t need to take your eyes off the road. However, we found the tint on the display screen a bit too dark and looked above it instead of through it.

    Head-Up Display (HUD)

    Things that can be improved on the Glanza

    Although not a deal-breaker, but worth mentioning, the voice assistant on the nine-inch infotainment system turns on abruptly without any inputs. While it’s easy to cancel it with a tap on the screen or steering controls, it becomes irritating as it comes on while listening to music.

    Open Boot/Trunk

    Now, the Glanza has a roomy cabin. And it is good that the rear-row seats can be split-folded, but it misses out on a headrest for the middle passenger or even a foldable armrest in the middle. We also faced some hiccups with the engine idle start/stop function. For example, once the car comes to a complete halt, the tech cuts off the engine. This is good, however, it does not switch the engine on again when there is a drop in the cabin temperature. In fact, the engine switches off completely when kept idle for over two minutes.

    The boot space on the Glanza is generous but the hurdle is the high-loading lip of the boot. This makes carrying and loading heavy and big items in the boot a chore. Lastly, although I like the fabric seats and the front ones on the Glanza are very comfortable, the downside is that the side supports are a bit too soft and leave me with a sore back after a long journey.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    In conclusion, the Toyota Glanza is a fantastic package for those looking for a feature-rich, comfortable, and efficient hatchback. Its strong suit lies in its refined engine, spacious cabin, and a plethora of modern amenities. While it has a few minor shortcomings, they don’t overshadow the overall positive experience.

    Product details

    Make and Model: Toyota Glanza

    Version: V Manual

    Distance covered: 4,085km

    Fuel Efficiency: 14.3kmpl (indicated)

    Price: Rs. 11.36 lakh (when tested, OTR, Mumbai)

    Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi

