2025 Toyota Fortuner Legender Neo Drive First Drive Review

Climbing into the Fortuner still feels like an event, and that’s true for all three rows. It reminds you that this is no soft-roader but a proper ladder-frame SUV that demands respect before it lets you in.

Once inside, the ambience is rugged and built to last. Everything has that robust, indestructible feel that reassures you it’ll outlive decades of punishment. But at about Rs. 50 lakh, you can’t shake the thought that maybe Toyota should’ve dressed it up better. The cabin feels everlasting, yes, but luxurious? Not quite.

The infotainment is where the illusion really cracks. The screen belongs to another era, the UI resembling Nokia’s old Symbian interface. Functional but painfully dated. It feels like an afterthought rather than something designed to delight. Add to that an average display resolution, a sound system that doesn’t exactly excite your ears, and suddenly the word ‘premium’ feels like a stretch.

The air-con controls are thankfully straightforward, but the lack of a sunroof, ventilated seats, or even a HUD at this price point is glaring. Even the reverse camera resolution is below par, making you squint where rivals offer crystal clarity. Soft-touch bits are restricted to the arm-contact sections of the door, central armrest, and a slim strip of the central console. Everything else is hard-wearing plastic.

As for the front seats, they're large and accommodating, though lacking in thigh support. Again, the backrest, seat squab, and cushioning all lean towards firm rather than plush. You get electric adjustment with recline and height, plus my favourite - adjustable seatbelt height. The steering adjusts for rake and reach, but the armrest doesn’t.

The second row fares better. There’s loads of shoulder room for three, acres of knee and footroom, and even more headroom to spare. The backrest reclines infinitely, seat base is supportive, and while thigh support is slightly short, it’s still a solid place to spend hours. You also get roof-mounted vents, centre armrest with cupholders that protrude oddly, and only a mildly intrusive transmission tunnel.

The third row, however, makes no such promises. Access requires tumbling the second row through a tight gap. Once in, two smaller adults can fit. Shoulder space and reclinable seatbacks are adequately comforting, and you even get vents and cubbyholes. But legroom and headroom are cramped, especially if tall passengers occupy the middle row. As for boot space, it’s usable for a shopping trip or four to five laptop bags, but not much more once all rows are up.

Features-wise, it has everyday conveniences like smart entry with push start/stop, kick-sensor bootlid, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, electrochromic IRVM, and cruise control. There's also a JBL 11-speaker system with subwoofer, while leather seats and heat-rejection glass add to cabin comfort.

But Toyota holds back where rivals shine. No ventilated seats, no sunroof, no full-digital cluster, and no ADAS at this price point. The eight-inch screen feels basic, and the 360-degree camera is an accessory. Thankfully, safety is strong with seven airbags, ABS, VSC, traction control, and hill assist.