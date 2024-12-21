New Toyota Camry First Drive Review

Is the cabin of the new Toyota Camry any good?

The interior of the new Toyota Camry has received an overhaul too, and Toyota claims that the theme has been upgraded as well with a new shade of beige to contrast the black. There are soft-touch materials on the dashboard, doors, and a few parts of the seat, but we felt that this should have amassed a larger part of the interior considering the segment. The top of the dashboard gets grainy plastic, which feels out of place for an ask of Rs. 48 lakh (ex-showroom).

The touchscreen and driver’s display have been upgraded from nine- and seven-inch units, respectively to 12.3 inches each. The touchscreen is slick and quick in terms of response, while the instrument console now has a fresh and contemporary design, making both feel up-to-date in terms of technology and cosmetics, respectively. The centre console gets a modern design, and the buttons for the ventilated seats make their way below the touchscreen, on either side of the AC controls. Gone is the faux wood finish to make way for a glossy black finish, while the armrest is now finished in black as well.

The second row is where customers in this segment would usually reside and they would be content with the amount of space that the Camry has to offer. The legroom is aplenty, even after setting the front seat to one’s preferences, and there is a fair amount of headroom for the average Indian. The shoulder room might be borderline tight, but with two people at the rear and the armrest down to control various functions, you’d have more than enough space to sit in comfort or relax while watching a movie. The rear armrest allows you to control the media functions, rear row climate control, rear windshield blind, and electric backrest adjustment. It also has two cup holders that can easily handle a 500ml bottle. It lacks any facility for storage though, which we feel could have upped the utility quotient in this case maybe with a wireless charger.

The feature set has a lot to boast about, some of which include a 360-degree camera, heads-up display, wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity, EPB, drive modes, three-zone climate control, ADAS suite, TPMS, nine-speaker music system, 10-way power-adjustable front seats, memory function for the driver seat, and ventilated front seats. That said, it does miss out on a few niceties like a panoramic sunroof, wireless Android Auto, and electrically adjustable rear sun blinds. While the Camry does offer as many as five USB Type-C charging ports, the lack of even a single USB Type-A port can be an inconvenience for a few, as we unfortunately encountered.