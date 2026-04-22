Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD: Living with Review

How Practical Is It?

On the face of it, when you step into the car, it's a strange sight as you are suddenly transferred into a minimalist space with clean surfaces, smooth lines, and what appears to be no practicality at all. But once you start prodding around, everything suddenly appears!

The first thing that catches your attention is that the centre console is designed uniquely. It has some slots and cutouts for various cup holders, but one of the biggest advantages of the centre console is that you can either close it up to make it a flat space or when opened, offers a massive sort of cubbyhole. It's huge, easy to access, and is illuminated so you're not hunting for stuff inside. However, you don't get any slots, hooks, or lockable spaces inside and if you were to place something especially like maybe a water bottle and you were to brake hard, it's just going to roll up and down.

In front of the storage space are your dual wireless felt-lined charging pads. One of the charging pads will always go as the key slot, the other one is for your phone. Because they are felt-lined, even if you were to spill something on it, it would not be a problem. The glovebox is angled slightly so even though it's deep, you're reaching down into it.

Moving over to the second row, you get two seatback pockets and you also get a mobile phone slot, something that's pretty useful. However, the mobile phone slot is on the left rear. All four occupants get large 1.0-litre bottle holders with additional slots in the doors, adding some important storage in the minimalist design.

The boot at 822 litres is massive, but with a high loading lip. You can place a lot of stuff inside, and the rear seatback folds down remotely. This is a large car, so you get a lot of storage space inside, and you can pack things as tightly as possible. The rear visibility is poor, but you get a pretty decent 360-degree camera package, which means that you're not going to miss the rear view if you pack things tightly inside. Lastly, the frunk at 117 litres is compact and is best used for some small bags or the emergency charger pack.