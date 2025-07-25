Tesla Model Y Driven in India

Drive Experience

Tesla’s India journey is finally taking shape, and what better way to kick it off than with the Model Y, currently the brand’s most popular car globally. We recently got a brief taste of this offbeat EV on Mumbai roads, driving it from Tesla’s Experience Center in BKC to Marine Drive and back. While the drive was short and the Mumbai monsoon was in full swing, the experience was insightful and hinted at what Indian buyers can expect from Tesla’s long-awaited entry.

Let’s start with the looks. The Model Y doesn’t scream for attention with sharp creases or oversized grilles. Instead, it has that unmistakable Tesla silhouette. Clean, fuss-free, and slippery to the air. While it doesn’t feel particularly special to look at in isolation, it does stand out on Indian roads simply because it looks different. The flush door handles, sloping roofline, and all-glass panoramic roof give it a unique vibe, and at this point, it certainly turns more heads than any other similarly priced car.

Step inside, and the cabin continues the theme of minimalism. There are no buttons, switches, or even a traditional instrument cluster. Everything is controlled via the massive, centrally mounted touchscreen. If you prefer physical controls, this could take some getting used to.

However, the interface is beautifully executed, and Tesla’s software integration is among the best we have experienced. Everything, from maps to climate control to vehicle settings, works seamlessly.

One standout highlight from our short stint behind the wheel was the sheer visibility. The large glass area and relatively low dashboard provide an excellent outward view, which makes navigating Mumbai’s chaotic traffic surprisingly easy. But not everything is smooth sailing. The ride quality, for one, is on the firmer side, more so than some of the other EVs currently on sale. Potholes and expansion joints are felt more than you’d like. Then there's the steer-by-wire setup. While it’s light and effortless in the city, it lacks the feedback and natural feel of traditional steering systems. It’s not a deal-breaker, but certainly something that takes time to get used to.

That said, the performance is on point. The Model Y is quick off the line, almost silently so, and that instant torque never fails to impress. It’s also remarkably refined with solid sound insulation, which is a big plus in our noisy urban environment.

Overall, our brief drive of the Model Y left us curious for more. It may not feel luxurious in the traditional sense, but it offers a distinctly Tesla experience, one rooted in smart design, cutting-edge tech, and strong performance. We’ll be spending more time with the car soon, so stay tuned for our detailed review in the coming weeks.

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi