Mahindra Thar diesel variants account for 89% of its sales in January 2024

Thar prices in India start at Rs. 11.25 lakh

Available across convertible and hard top forms

We have got our hands on the model-wise sales numbers for Mahindra cars from January 2024. While the sales numbers of models such as the XUV700, Scorpio, and other models will soon be available on our site, we will be taking a closer look at the details of the Thar in this article.

In January 2024, Mahindra sold a total of 6,059 units of the Thar, of which the diesel variants alone accounted for 5,402 units or 89 per cent. Simultaneously, the brand sold 657 units of the two-door SUV. This is almost a 100 per cent jump in numbers compared to the 334 units it sold during the same period last year. On the other hand, the company retailed 4,076 units of the SUV in the diesel avatar last year.

Coming to production, Mahindra manufactured 5,500 units of the diesel Thar, compared to the 4,987 units during the same period last year. Similarly, production of the petrol variants saw a jump from 346 units to 671 units from January 2023 to January 2024.

For the uninitiated, the Mahindra Thar is available in multiple iterations – hard top and convertible top, petrol and diesel engines, manual and automatic transmissions, as well as AX Opt and LX trims. We have driven the car and our review is live on the website.