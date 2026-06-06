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    2026 Tata Tiago Petrol MT First Drive Review

    Authors Image

    Desirazu Venkat

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    Tata Tiago Right Front Three Quarter
    Tata Tiago Right Front Three Quarter
    Tata Tiago Right Side View
    Tata Tiago Right Rear Three Quarter
    Tata Tiago Right Rear Three Quarter
    Tata Tiago Left Rear Three Quarter
    Tata Tiago Left Side View
    Tata Tiago Left Front Three Quarter

    Why Would I Buy It?

    • Features
    • Slick manual gearbox
    • Exterior design

    Why Would I Avoid It?

    • NVH insulation
    • Build quality

    Introduction

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    Tata has upgraded the Tiago petrol for the year 2026, and this is a big one as there are changes on the outside, changes on the inside, and upgrades to the feature list. In fact, it is the most comprehensive change the Tiago range has undergone since it was launched in 2016. These upgrades aim to inject life into Tata's entry-level models and take the fight to Maruti Suzuki, which dominates the segment and saw a major revival in this part of the market in 2025.

    Exterior Design

    Exterior Grille

    The biggest change to the Tiago range is a new exterior design. Rather, let's say Tata has moved with the times and brought the Tiago to the tastes of the modern generation of first-time car buyers. The new palette now includes pastel shades; ours is called Varanasi Vibrance, and really does make the car look youthful. Up front is a new face with a new grille and new rectangular full-LED headlamps.

    Exterior Rear View

    Move over to the rear, and you can see what appears to be connected tail lamps, but in reality, it's a connected bar with new rectangular full-LED tail lamps, each with its own individual lighting elements. Only the petrol versions get a top-of-the-line Creative Plus variant and that means new 15-inch alloy wheels that give the car a premium appeal.

    Exterior Left Side View

    It's in profile that you can see the familiar shape of the Tiago, and thus, this is the element that has married the previous generations to the new generation that we have driven.

    Interior Design

    Interior Dashboard

    It's a very similar story on the inside, with Tata upgrading from black and beige to a black-over-grey fabric for the overall look of the cabin. The dashboard is completely new, featuring a freestanding 10.2-inch infotainment system and a physical AC console below it. Also new are fabric elements on the dashboard, a new 7.0-inch display for the instrument cluster, and a matte finish for the two-spoke steering wheel.

    Interior Rear Seats

    It is a similar story for the second row, with the same grey over black combination for the seats and plastics all around. The colour schemes chosen by Tata are common right from the base variant and do very well to add a huge dose of airiness to the overall appearance of the cabin. However, as is the case with light colours in a place like India, it tends to get soiled quickly and dirty in places you did not know were possible at all!

    Features

    Interior Infotainment System

    This is again one of the big places in terms of budget allocation for the upgrade of the Tiago. In this top-spec model that we have driven, you get features like a 360-degree camera with blind-spot assist, rear AC vents, dual wireless front charger pads, front and rear 65W USB-C charging ports, connected car technology, a full-LED light package, and a digital instrument cluster.

    Interior 360-Degree Camera Control

    This has raised the bar not just for Tata but also for the segment as a whole in terms of what features will get democratised over the next few years.

    Space

    Interior Front Row Seats

    The overall dimensions of the Tiago are unchanged from the previous models, and thus, you get the same in terms of space offerings. Up front, both occupants get their specific zones thanks to the large centre console with more than enough headroom and shoulder room.

    Interior Second Row Seats

    The second row is a space best reserved for two occupants, as the third one will have to squeeze in quite a bit and also contend with the large AC console that protrudes out between the front seats. The overall airiness of the cabin is further accentuated by the grey and black colour scheme and that's despite this car not having a sunroof at all.

    Storage

    Interior Bootspace Rear Seat Folded

    For its compact dimensions, the Tiago is surprisingly practical. In the front, you get a large glovebox with a cooling function, centre console storage, and cup holders behind the gear lever. Move over to the rear, and there are four map pockets on the front seatback and 500ml bottle holders in all the doors. The petrol versions offer a boot space of 242 litres, which is not a lot but matches the size expectations of the vehicle. The rear seatback can be folded down for additional storage space, but Tata has not revealed the exact total capacity of the boot.

    Infotainment System

    Interior Infotainment System

    When the Tiago was upgraded last year, one of the major additions was a new 10.2-inch infotainment system. Available from the Creative variant onwards, this screen runs the latest Tata infotainment OS and is a surprisingly intuitive unit to use. The display is bright, has crisp graphics, and most of the functions are available within two to three steps, needing you to spend minimal time looking away from the road. If you are not someone who uses phone mirroring (which is almost rare nowadays), the infotainment system offers a comprehensive number of functions ensuring that you don't miss Android or Apple. However, the screen is not without its issues. The screen tends to lag when you do too many functions in one go and the connectivity, if you do go in for phone mirroring, tends to be an issue as it does not reconnect automatically.

    Interior Instrument Cluster

    The new digital cluster is a welcome addition and brings a solid level of modernity to the overall look. It's colourful and filled with more than enough information, especially if you are a first-time buyer who will pay special attention to running costs. However, the cluster's back lighting is insufficient in direct sunlight, and you will struggle to see the edges where the RPM and fuel gauges have been placed.

    Safety

    Exterior Right Side View

    All versions of this new Tata Tiago now get six airbags, VSC, ABS with EBD, three-point seatbelts for all occupants, and ISOFIX child seat mounting points. The previous versions of the Tiago scored four stars in GNCAP, and we expect this one to score the same in GNCAP and BNCAP.

    Performance

    Exterior Engine Shot

    Tata's hero for the Tiago is its 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 85bhp and 113Nm of torque and can be had with either a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. This has been the same engine in one form or another since the Tiago was launched and a familiar face in what is otherwise a completely new plate of food. The five-speed gearbox is slick in terms of shifts and is a huge change from manual gearboxes on the other versions of the Tiago. Tata has also changed the design of the gear lever for the first time in many years, going from the rectangular design to a more rounded one. It might not seem like something large but the new lever feels better to grip, especially if you have to shift through the gears at a rapid pace.

    Interior Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

    A majority of the torque is concentrated in between the third and fourth gear, and that's crucial for city-speed driving as it means less rowing through the gears and consequently less wear and tear on the clutch. Speaking of which, the clutch is very light and very easy to use, and this, combined with the slick gearbox, points at two major developments. One is the fact that this car with this MT gearbox will be quite easy to use, and two is the fact that we can expect to see these improvements in higher models from the Tata range.

    Exterior Right Side View

    One of the big figures that Tata has not revealed is claimed mileage, not for this petrol MT/AMT or even the CNG MT/AMT combination. We believe that the numbers will actually be pretty decent and should be able to give you these figures once the Tiago enters the CarTrade long-term garage later this year.

    Ride and Handling

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    One of the places where the Tiago manages to shine is in the ride quality department, and honestly speaking, that's not just the Tiago but also Tata as a whole. It effortlessly glides over bumps, potholes, and imperfections without disturbing its occupants too much and settles quickly if you go too hard into something.

    Exterior Right Rear Three Quarter

    However, something that you need to be cautious about is the fact that this does not offer an SUV-like 180mm ground clearance and with a full tank of petrol and five occupants, the car has a high chance of scraping if you aren't cautious. Then there is also the fact that you get gloss-black alloy 15-inch wheels, which are nice to look at but will show any scratches or bumps pretty well if you aren't careful.

    Exterior Left Front Three Quarter

    In terms of driving experience, the steering is light and easy to use at low speeds, but does tend to weigh up as you go faster. It is also surprisingly accurate and for the most part is on point when it comes to the point-and-shoot directive. The way the torque, especially with this manual gearbox, is delivered means you can push the car just that little bit more through the corner, and it will continue to hold its line as you cross the apex. We do have to point out also that the massive C-pillar, which adds to the overall look of the car, creates a huge blind spot, and this can be cumbersome, especially in heavy traffic.

    NVH

    Interior Front Seat Back Pockets

    Whilst so much has been positive for the Tiago up until this point, NVH insulation and quality of some of the interiors has not been up to the mark. The three-cylinder engine is loud and sends back a lot of vibrations which you can feel on the gear lever, steering, dashboard, and even the doors. What's more, you can hear a lot of the road noise and wind noise, especially if you are out driving on the highway.

    Interior Seat Adjustment Manual for Front Passenger

    Tata has come a long way in terms of build quality but still has quite a bit to climb when compared to the Koreans or the Japanese. The instrument cluster has poor visibility in direct sunlight, the undersections of the door armrests came loose, and the power window switch for the front left passenger stopped working by the end of the drive. It is not the question of one big issue but rather smaller ones that add up to lowering the score on the overall package.

    Verdict

    Exterior Right Front Three Quarter

    Tata's certainly come a long way since the original Tiago in terms of design, features, refinement, and even build quality and with this new Tiago has made decent progress. The exterior and interior design highlights have done well to bring the car into the modern age whilst the new feature list is a large step up for the car and the segment as a whole. However, NVH insulation and build quality are not in sync with the rest of the car and this is something that Tata really needs to work on. At the time of writing this review, the Tata Tiago range was priced from Rs. 5.28 lakh to Rs. 8.92 lakh (on-road Delhi). The car that we have driven is the Creative Plus MT priced at Rs. 8.31 lakh. We have also reviewed the CNG-powered Tata Tiago and you can check that out in the link listed below.

    2026 Tata Tiago CNG AMT First Drive Review

    Photography: Kaustubh Gandhi

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