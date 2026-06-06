2026 Tata Tiago Petrol MT First Drive Review

Performance

Tata's hero for the Tiago is its 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 85bhp and 113Nm of torque and can be had with either a five-speed MT or a five-speed AMT. This has been the same engine in one form or another since the Tiago was launched and a familiar face in what is otherwise a completely new plate of food. The five-speed gearbox is slick in terms of shifts and is a huge change from manual gearboxes on the other versions of the Tiago. Tata has also changed the design of the gear lever for the first time in many years, going from the rectangular design to a more rounded one. It might not seem like something large but the new lever feels better to grip, especially if you have to shift through the gears at a rapid pace.

A majority of the torque is concentrated in between the third and fourth gear, and that's crucial for city-speed driving as it means less rowing through the gears and consequently less wear and tear on the clutch. Speaking of which, the clutch is very light and very easy to use, and this, combined with the slick gearbox, points at two major developments. One is the fact that this car with this MT gearbox will be quite easy to use, and two is the fact that we can expect to see these improvements in higher models from the Tata range.

One of the big figures that Tata has not revealed is claimed mileage, not for this petrol MT/AMT or even the CNG MT/AMT combination. We believe that the numbers will actually be pretty decent and should be able to give you these figures once the Tiago enters the CarTrade long-term garage later this year.