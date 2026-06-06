2026 Tata Tiago CNG AMT First Drive Review

Why Should I Buy it?
- Unique CNG-AMT combo
- Feature-rich in the segment
- Usable boot space
Why Should I Avoid it?
- Unrefined engine performance
- Not available in top-spec variant
Introduction
Picture this - you are in the market for a budget car. You want something affordable, compact enough for the city, good value for the money, and cheap to run. That last point almost always leads you down the CNG rabbit hole. For the longest time, CNG cars delivered on running costs but asked you to give up quite a bit in return. Features, boot space, and almost always, the convenience of an automatic gearbox. Tata changed that narrative with the previous Tiago, Tigor, and Punch, proving that CNG did not have to mean compromise. Now, with the 2026 Tiago CNG, Tata has taken yet another step of pairing CNG with an AMT and paddle shifters for the first time in this segment. What else is new? Let's find out.
Exterior Design
The Tiago CNG's visual changes are not dramatic. The platform and most of the sheet metal carry over from before. But Tata has done a commendable job of making the update feel more significant than it technically is, and a lot of that credit goes to the colours.
The Pangong Pulse on our test car is a cool, pastel blue and is one of three new shades joining the lineup alongside Sobo Surge and Varanasi Vibrance. Tata has always had a fondness for blue, but this particular shade sits in a different register. It’s subtle, sophisticated, and genuinely flattering on the Tiago's compact proportions.
Beyond the colour, the visual highlights are thoughtfully placed. The LED DRLs have moved from the bumper into the new LED headlamps, which makes the front end look cleaner and more integrated. The fog lamps that the petrol Tiago gets on its upper trims are absent here, as are the 15-inch alloy wheels. The CNG makes do with 14-inch units in a dual-tone finish that does a reasonable job of mimicking the alloy look without quite getting there. The dimensions remain unchanged and it is under four metres in length with a 2,400mm wheelbase. And the rear gets the same connected-look treatment with new tail lamp internals and revised bumpers in a smart black and contrasting finish.
Interior Design
If the exterior is a pleasant surprise, the interior is a genuinely satisfying one. Walk in and the dual-tone dashboard with fabric on the upper half, matching treatment on the door pads immediately sets a tone that feels fresher and more considered than the car's price tag might suggest. The freestanding touchscreen sits neatly on the dashboard, the two-spoke steering wheel gets redesigned buttons that address feedback from owners and journalists alike, and the glowing logo is gone, a small but appreciated refinement.
Look around more carefully and the smaller updates reveal themselves. The door handles have a new horizontal form. The centre console has been thoughtfully redesigned, now accommodating a phone tray, two cupholders, and a fixed armrest with storage beneath. All these are practical additions that make the cabin feel more livable. The instrument cluster is now digital, and the overall ambience is a genuine step forward from the car it replaces.
One curiosity worth noting. The dashboard air vents on either side appear to jut out slightly when viewed from outside with the front doors open. Tata says they have been deliberately angled toward the front passengers, and functionally, that checks out. It is simply an odd visual from a specific angle that catches the eye.
Features
The 10.24-inch infotainment system is now a familiar presence across Tata's lineup and gets a renewed UI here, and it continues to be one of the better interfaces in this segment. The five-inch digital instrument cluster is a step forward from the semi-digital unit it replaces, though the freestanding placement means visibility is compromised in bright daylight, which is a limitation we have flagged before and one that still warrants attention.
The CNG-specific additions are well integrated. A dedicated CNG gauge on the cluster and a dashboard button to toggle between petrol and CNG are both clearly placed and easy to use. Since this variant is based on the second-to-top Creative trim, a few features do not make the cut. Rear USB ports, cruise control, a dual-tone roof, and wireless charging are all absent. Given that the CNG AMT actually costs more than its petrol equivalent, these omissions sting slightly more than they otherwise would.
Space
The Tiago is a compact hatchback and makes no pretence of being anything else. Up front, the seats provide adequate shoulder and back support for average-sized occupants, though the missing adjustable headrests means taller passengers may find the front row less accommodating than they would like.
The rear row tells a familiar story for this class. The transmission tunnel creates a hump that eats into the middle passenger's foot room, and that centre position also misses out on a headrest entirely. The two outer positions, however, are well served with good legroom, adequate thigh support, and fixed headrests that do the job. Accept the Tiago for what it is. It’s a comfortable, practical four-seater and it delivers without complaint.
The boot is where the CNG configuration makes the most notable trade-off. The dual-cylinder setup which Tata has used to liberate more luggage space than a single-cylinder arrangement brings the boot down to an estimated 110 litres compared to 242 litres on the petrol. It is a meaningful reduction, but the space that remains is genuinely usable for soft bags and daily essentials. It is not a car for heavy packers, but a weekend errand run or a small grocery haul is comfortably within its reach.
Storage
Storage in the Tiago CNG is sensibly spread across the cabin without any single area standing out as exceptional. The glovebox is adequately sized for documents and small items, while the door pads front and rear can accommodate 500ml bottles or cups without difficulty. A useful detail that often goes unmentioned are the front seat backs get pockets deep enough to hold documents, a thin laptop, or a tablet, making them practical for passengers who like to keep things within easy reach on longer drives.
The redesigned centre console is one of the more noticeable improvements with a phone tray, two cupholders, and a storage compartment under the armrest give the cabin a more organised, day-to-day practicality that the old car did not quite have. Small bottles in the cupholders, however, sit very close to the handbrake lever, and disengaging it without nudging whatever is stored there takes a moment's thought.
Infotainment System
The 10.24-inch touchscreen is now well acquainted with most Tata buyers. It remains one of the more intuitive systems at this price point. The touch response is crisp, the display is well positioned, and the wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity works reliably. The system pairs automatically on startup, which keeps things seamless right from the moment you get in.
The blind spot view is routed through the infotainment screen and while useful, the image quality leaves room for improvement. More practically, the view takes over the full screen and a split-screen layout that kept the blind spot feed alongside navigation or phone mirroring would have been noticeably more convenient. The core functions, however, such as vehicle settings, climate control display, and media are all logically laid out and easy to navigate without distraction.
Safety
Six airbags are standard across all Tiago variants and that is commendable for a car at this price point. Auto headlamps, a tyre pressure monitor that alerts rather than displays a live readout, ESP with traction control, hill hold assist, rear defogger, and ISOFIX mounts for the rear seats are all present and accounted for.
Where there is room to do more and where Tata has the opportunity to lead rather than follow is in seating safety. Adjustable headrests across all positions, particularly the rear, would meaningfully improve both comfort and occupant protection in the event of a rear impact. It is an area that deserves attention in the next update.
Performance
Under the bonnet is the familiar 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, detuned in CNG guise to produce 74bhp and 96.5Nm of torque. The headline addition to this powertrain story, however, is not the engine itself. It is the fact that it can now be paired with a five-speed AMT alongside the five-speed manual, a first in this segment. The car can also start directly in CNG mode, eliminating the minor ritual of switching over after a petrol start that CNG buyers have lived with for years.
The AMT variant does away with the conventional gear stalk entirely, replacing it with the rotary dial seen on the Tiago EV. It frees up useful space in the centre console and is complemented by paddle shifters on the steering wheel. The execution, however, is not yet where it needs to be. The dial lacks a confident, firm click when switching between modes, and the shift confirmation audio has been removed leaving the driver with little sensory assurance that the selection has registered. It is the kind of detail that feels incomplete and needs to be addressed.
Performance in city conditions is perfectly adequate. The 74bhp does not feel wanting at urban speeds, and the AMT shifts are smoother than the previous generation with the characteristic head nod noticeably reduced. The gearbox is intelligently tuned to protect itself, which means a sudden downshift from fifth to second, for instance, will not be executed immediately. Instead, it waits until the speed drops to a level where the shift is safe. On the highway, the paddle shifters earn their place during overtakes, having manual control over the gearbox makes a tangible difference. The Tiago CNG cruises comfortably at just over 100kmph, which covers most real-world highway needs without complaint. Official claimed mileage figures for the CNG spec are yet to be announced by Tata.
Ride and Handling
The 2026 Tiago continues to ride on a well-sorted suspension that handles the realities of Indian roads without drama. City potholes and broken surfaces are absorbed with composure, and the steering remains light and easy to manage. The controls are well within reach, visibility through the front and side is commendably clear, and the overall experience is one of an easy, unhurried car to drive.
One consideration specific to the CNG variant. The additional weight of the twin cylinders, combined with a full load of passengers and luggage, does lower the car's effective ground clearance. Be mindful of this when approaching larger speed breakers or deep potholes at anything more than a crawl. It is not a frequent concern, but worth keeping in the back of the mind on loaded drives.
NVH
This is where the Tiago CNG asks the most of its occupants' patience. The 1.2-litre three-cylinder unit has adequate grunt for the car's size, but the insulation around it is not strong enough to keep the cabin truly composed. The engine is continuously audible at normal driving speeds and becomes noticeably buzzy and coarse past 2,200 rpm. The manual variant is arguably noisier, but climb the revs in either gearbox and the character is broadly similar.
Vibrations are equally present. At idle, the three-cylinder's inherent nature makes itself known through the pedals, door pads, and even the door itself carry a perceptible tremor. It is the kind of sensation that makes you briefly appreciate the smoother, quieter refinement of some rivals, and it is an area where the Tiago CNG has ground to make up.
Verdict
Understanding the Tiago CNG's variant structure helps frame the buying decision clearly. The range opens at R. 5.80 lakh for the base Smart with a manual, and the remaining Pure, Pure+, Pure+ A, and Creative variants are all available with both manual and AMT gearboxes. The top-spec Creative+ is reserved exclusively for the petrol powertrain, making the Creative the highest CNG trim available priced at Rs. 8 lakh for the manual and Rs. 8.55 lakh for the AMT, ex-showroom. Interestingly, the top-spec petrol variants which offer more features are priced under Rs. 8 lakh, making the CNG AMT a premium over its petrol counterpart.
In the broader CNG segment, Maruti Suzuki has the widest range of options and a strong reputation for reliability and running economy. Hyundai and Citroen bring modern features and good space to the table. The Tiago CNG's answer to all of them is a combination none of them can quite replicate. It flaunts dual-cylinder tech for more boot space, fresh looks, a modern feature list, and the CNG-AMT combination that remains unique in this segment. The closest rival to this specific combination is actually the Nissan Magnite, which offers a CNG-AMT from Rs. 6.24 lakh to Rs. 9.25 lakh but that uses a single cylinder fitted at the dealer level, which is a meaningfully different proposition.
The Tiago CNG AMT, then, is a genuinely interesting car that fills a gap no other car in the segment currently occupies. The AMT execution needs refinement, the NVH is a real limitation, and the pricing asks you to spend more than the petrol equivalent for less features. But for a buyer who wants the convenience of an automatic gearbox with the running economy of CNG — and who does not want to compromise on modern looks and features to get there, the 2026 Tiago CNG AMT makes a compelling and largely unique case for itself.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi