2026 Tata Tiago CNG AMT First Drive Review

Exterior Design

The Tiago CNG's visual changes are not dramatic. The platform and most of the sheet metal carry over from before. But Tata has done a commendable job of making the update feel more significant than it technically is, and a lot of that credit goes to the colours.

The Pangong Pulse on our test car is a cool, pastel blue and is one of three new shades joining the lineup alongside Sobo Surge and Varanasi Vibrance. Tata has always had a fondness for blue, but this particular shade sits in a different register. It’s subtle, sophisticated, and genuinely flattering on the Tiago's compact proportions.

Beyond the colour, the visual highlights are thoughtfully placed. The LED DRLs have moved from the bumper into the new LED headlamps, which makes the front end look cleaner and more integrated. The fog lamps that the petrol Tiago gets on its upper trims are absent here, as are the 15-inch alloy wheels. The CNG makes do with 14-inch units in a dual-tone finish that does a reasonable job of mimicking the alloy look without quite getting there. The dimensions remain unchanged and it is under four metres in length with a 2,400mm wheelbase. And the rear gets the same connected-look treatment with new tail lamp internals and revised bumpers in a smart black and contrasting finish.