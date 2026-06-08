2026 Tata Tiago EV First Drive Review

The dimensions remain unchanged and it measures 3,825mm in length and 2,400mm wheelbase which technically makes it a facelift rather than a ground-up redesign. But visually, it reads as a much more significant update than that. On the sides, blacked-out ORVMs and a contrasting black roof add a modern character. The charging flap sits in its conventional placement, and the new 'Tata.EV' branding on the lower front doors is a subtle but neat detail. The white Tata logo on the tailgate used exclusively across Tata's EV lineup as opposed to the chrome on non-electric models is one of those small touches that keen observers will appreciate.

The rear is equally well resolved. The tail lamps feature new internals with a single horizontal line flanked by two vertical struts and while the centre portion gives a connected appearance, it does not illuminate as a full unit the way the Punch EV's do. The reverse light has been relocated to the redesigned rear bumper, and the 'Tiago.EV' badge on the tailgate gets a refreshed font.

The one persistent sore point is the 14-inch steel wheels that has been carried over unchanged from the previous generation and a size smaller than what the petrol Tiago now gets. On an otherwise sharp-looking car, they do let the side profile down.

The colour palette deserves a special mention. The Dehradun Dew seen on our test car is exclusive to the EV, while Sobo Surge and Pangong Pulse essentially pastel pink and blue, respectively are new additions across the Tiago range. These shades suit the Tiago EV's personality particularly well, and together they make the car feel youthful and current in a way that a standard body colour simply would not.