2026 Tata Tiago EV First Drive Review

Why Would I Buy it?
- Value for money
- Strong feature list
- Comfortable ride
Why Would I Avoid it?
- Inconsistent fit and finish
- No improvement in driving range
- Instrument Cluster Legibility
Introduction
The small electric hatchback is arguably the most important segment for EV adoption in India. It is where first-time EV buyers make their decision, where hesitation either converts to conviction or retreats back to petrol. The Tiago EV has occupied this space since 2022, and for a large part of that time, it has done so largely unopposed at its price point. The 2026 update brings it into a new decade of design and features while keeping it accessible. We find out if it now makes the right arguments in all the right places.
Exterior Design
The exterior is where the new Tiago EV makes its most confident statement. On the older model, the difference between the ICE and the electric version was minimal and largely limited to badges and a closed-off grille. With this generation, Tata has done considerably more. The chrome and flashy elements are gone, replaced by a cleaner, body-coloured treatment for the closed-off grille and bumpers that gives the Tiago EV a visual identity that feels genuinely its own. The headlamps are now fully LED with the DRLs neatly integrated within. The fog lamps are absent, but given how well these headlamps illuminate the road, it is easy to overlook.
The dimensions remain unchanged and it measures 3,825mm in length and 2,400mm wheelbase which technically makes it a facelift rather than a ground-up redesign. But visually, it reads as a much more significant update than that. On the sides, blacked-out ORVMs and a contrasting black roof add a modern character. The charging flap sits in its conventional placement, and the new 'Tata.EV' branding on the lower front doors is a subtle but neat detail. The white Tata logo on the tailgate used exclusively across Tata's EV lineup as opposed to the chrome on non-electric models is one of those small touches that keen observers will appreciate.
The rear is equally well resolved. The tail lamps feature new internals with a single horizontal line flanked by two vertical struts and while the centre portion gives a connected appearance, it does not illuminate as a full unit the way the Punch EV's do. The reverse light has been relocated to the redesigned rear bumper, and the 'Tiago.EV' badge on the tailgate gets a refreshed font.
The one persistent sore point is the 14-inch steel wheels that has been carried over unchanged from the previous generation and a size smaller than what the petrol Tiago now gets. On an otherwise sharp-looking car, they do let the side profile down.
The colour palette deserves a special mention. The Dehradun Dew seen on our test car is exclusive to the EV, while Sobo Surge and Pangong Pulse essentially pastel pink and blue, respectively are new additions across the Tiago range. These shades suit the Tiago EV's personality particularly well, and together they make the car feel youthful and current in a way that a standard body colour simply would not.
Interior Design
Tata has put in meaningful effort on the inside, and it largely shows. The dashboard gets a two-tone treatment with grey fabric on the upper half, black on the lower that looks genuinely chic and modern. The same theme extends to the door pads, which also get new, slimmer power window switches. They look very contemporary but their plain horizontal shape takes some getting used to.
The infotainment screen is the same 10.24-inch unit in size but carries an improved interface and now supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The steering wheel retains the familiar two-spoke design but gets revised button shapes that feel better to use. Tata has also done away with the illuminated logo on the steering wheel and replaced it with an offset EV badge that looks genuinely cool.
The instrument cluster is new, but it warrants a closer look. It is a hybrid unit and has a monochrome five-inch screen at the centre flanked by coloured elements on either side. The central screen has good visibility in most conditions, but the coloured side sections which display crucial information such as regen level and charge bar are clear in shade and at night but lose legibility in direct daylight. For information that a driver needs to glance at regularly, this is a shortcoming that Tata should address.
The gloss black surfaces of the previous generation are gone, replaced with matte finishes throughout the cabin. From a day-to-day maintenance standpoint, this is a thoughtful decision that most owners will quietly appreciate over time. The drive mode selector and AC controls are carried forward as before, as are the buttons below the centre AC vents for regen, camera, and charging lock selection.
One omission that stands out is the front seats which are comfortable and finished in good quality fabric, but missing adjustable headrests. For a 2026 product, that is a surprising oversight. That said, all row seats get slightly elevated foam towards the outer edges, which does help with under-thigh support to a degree.
Tata's tradition of associating animals with its vehicles continues here and the squirrel is the Tiago's totem. The execution is fun and instead of windscreen prints, the squirrel motif appears on the door pads, glovebox, and centre console, adding a personality quirk that buyers are likely to enjoy.
One area that does need attention is fit and finish. Loose panels, uneven gaps, and rough edges are not difficult to find in the cabin, and they undermine the overall impression of what is otherwise a nicely designed interior.
Features
The feature upgrade on the new Tiago EV is meaningful. The USB Type-A port has been replaced by two USB Type-C ports, one of which supports 65-watt fast charging. The 12-volt socket has moved into the centre console. The most significant new addition, however, is the 360-degree camera with a blind spot monitor displayed on the infotainment screen which is a first for the Tiago EV and a feature that adds real everyday value.
Rear passengers now benefit from dedicated AC vents, which the previous car lacked. Continuing from before are climate control, a manual height adjust for the driver seat, a cooled glovebox, four speakers, and power-adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold function.
It is worth noting that the petrol Tiago does get a few additional features that the EV misses such as fog lamps, a wireless charger, rear USB Type-C port, and larger 15-inch alloys. This is a deliberate trade-off by Tata to keep the EV's pricing aggressive, and in the context of what this car is trying to achieve, it is a reasonable call.
Space
The Tiago EV is a compact hatchback and it does not pretend to be anything else. Up front, space is adequate for average-sized occupants, though taller passengers may find headroom tighter than comfortable. The driver gets a manual height adjustment, which helps dial in a preferred seating position.
The rear is a mixed bag. The centre floor hump limits foot room for the middle passenger, and again, taller occupants will find the headroom constraining. The fixed headrests compound this by offering limited support. That said, the backrest angle is well judged, the seat cushioning is comfortable, and for four occupants of average build, the Tiago EV is perfectly usable for daily commuting and short to medium trips.
Boot space is 240 litres which is identical to the petrol Tiago and in real-world terms, it is more practical than it sounds. Three cabin-sized small trolley bags fit in without issue, which means a weekend trip for a small family is entirely feasible.
Storage
The cabin storage layout covers the essentials without excess. The glovebox is of decent size, and the centre console cupholders are well suited for standard coffee cups. Larger bottles or flasks will not fit as easily, and a minor annoyance is that the handbrake lever sits adjacent to the cupholders and disengaging it with bottles in place inevitably results in some contact.
Front and rear door pads accommodate 200–300 ml bottles or small cups, and a parcel tray sits behind the second row. A pull-cord to lift the parcel tray for easier boot access as seen on several other cars would have been a useful addition. The rear seatbacks do not split-fold, which also means there is no folding rear armrest.
Infotainment System
The 10.24-inch infotainment system is now a familiar unit, and it performs its role capably. Wireless connectivity is smooth and reliable and the system connects automatically every time the car is started, which is the kind of seamless experience that makes a real difference in daily use. The touchscreen is responsive, the display is legible, and the interface is well organised and user friendly.
The blind spot monitor is routed through the infotainment screen given the smaller instrument cluster, and while the feature itself is useful, the execution has room for improvement. The camera video quality could be sharper, and the blind spot view occupies the full screen when activated. Instead, a split-screen layout that showed the blind spot view alongside maps or phone mirroring would have been a more practical and less disruptive implementation.
Safety
All variants of the new Tiago EV now come with six airbags as standard which is a meaningful baseline that sets the right tone. Auto headlamps, a tyre pressure monitoring system which alerts the driver when pressure drops below the prescribed level rather than displaying a live readout. ESP with traction control, hill hold assist, a rear defogger, and ISOFIX anchorages on the rear seats round out the safety package. Given Tata's strong reputation for prioritising safety, we felt there was room to go further here. Adjustable headrests for all seats would have been a logical inclusion, both as a comfort and a safety feature.
Performance
The powertrain story on the new Tiago EV is one of continuity. It continues to be offered with 19.2kWh and 24kWh battery pack options which is unchanged from the outgoing model. When asked why the Tiago EV did not receive a bigger battery pack the way the Punch EV did, Tata's response was straightforward - keeping the final price accessible was the priority. It is a fair rationale, but a larger battery would have meaningfully strengthened the car's case and we feel that is an opportunity left on the table.
The 24 kWh pack now badged as the Creative+ drives a single permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 74bhp. The claimed MIDC range has gone up marginally to 285km, which translates to approximately 200 km in real-world conditions. Tata now offers a lifetime battery warranty on this pack, though the conditions limit coverage to the first registered owner or within the car's defined lifecycle of 15 years. The motor warranty stands at eight years or 1.60 lakh kilometres, whichever comes first.
The drive modes - City and Sport continue from before. City mode handles the vast majority of everyday driving scenarios with ease. The power delivery is smooth and linear, building confidently up to around 105 to 110kmph before tapering off. Sport mode unlocks the reserve capacity for those occasions that call for a more spirited response, and the difference is perceptible.
The four-level regenerative braking system is well calibrated, where each mode has a noticeable difference in intensity, and once you find your preferred setting, it becomes a useful tool for range management. The highest regen level is strong but does not bring the car to a complete halt, so true one-pedal driving is not achievable.
The charging upgrade is one of the more meaningful improvements on this iteration. DC fast charging support has gone up from 25kW to 30kW, bringing the 10 to 80 per cent charge time down to approximately 35 minutes. AC charging support of 3.3kW and 7.2kW continues unchanged. With India's public charging infrastructure improving steadily, the 30kW capability makes the Tiago EV a more confident proposition for buyers who occasionally venture beyond the city.
Ride and Handling
The Tiago EV carries forward one of the more appreciated traits of Tata's smaller cars, which is a well-tuned suspension that handles the realities of Indian roads with composure. City potholes, broken surfaces, and uneven patches are absorbed without drama, and the absence of engine noise means the suspension does its work quietly in the background. Ground clearance stands at 170 mm that is almost identical to the petrol version and is adequate for urban use.
The steering is light across both drive modes, which makes the Tiago EV very easy to place in traffic and tight spaces. It does feel slightly vague at times, with just over two and a half turns lock to lock, and drivers who prefer a more connected feel may find it lacking. Visibility through the front windscreen and side windows is good, and the adjustable steering column helps most drivers find a comfortable position.
Braking has good feel and adequate bite. The pedal is progressive and inspires confidence in everyday use, and on clean tarmac the stopping distances are reassuring.
NVH
For the most part, the Tiago EV's cabin is a pleasantly quiet place to be. Being an EV, there are no engine vibrations or drivetrain harshness to speak of and the powertrain simply disappears into the background. Some road noise does filter through at higher speeds, but it never becomes intrusive. On the whole, it is a refined and calm cabin experience for a car at this price point.
Verdict
The 2026 Tata Tiago EV arrives with more going for it than simply a price cut. The new Creative+ with the 24kWh pack is priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom, undercutting the outgoing model by Rs. 50,000 to Rs. 1 lakh. For buyers looking at the Battery-as-a-Service option, the entry point drops to Rs. 4.69 lakh with a per-kilometre charge of Rs. 2.6 and this is broadly comparable to owning a base petrol Tiago. However, buyers with moderate daily usage should note that the BaaS plan only becomes financially beneficial beyond approximately 88,000 kilometres of use making the full upfront cost the smarter choice for most.
Against the MG Comet EV, the Tiago EV makes a compelling argument with a bigger battery pack, four proper doors, usable boot space, a larger footprint, and now a meaningfully fresher design and better-equipped cabin.
The shortcomings, however, are real. Fit and finish quality remains inconsistent with loose panels and uneven gaps in a cabin that otherwise looks well designed. The unchanged battery pack options are a missed opportunity, particularly when the Punch EV has shown what a larger unit can do for the brand's EV proposition.
But taken as a whole, the 2026 Tiago EV is a more complete, better-looking, and better-equipped version of a car that was already making a sensible case for entry-level electric mobility. For a first-time EV buyer with a primarily urban usage pattern, it remains the most rational choice in its price bracket and at Rs. 6.99 lakh, the barrier to that first step into electric ownership has never been lower.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi