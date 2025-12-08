Tata Sierra Diesel Automatic First Drive Review

If design is the Sierra’s biggest positive, the interior is easily its second. At this point, Tata Motors has built a brand identity where most of its cabin layouts share a common design theme, be it the Harrier/Safari or the Nexon/Curvv. The Sierra, however, breaks away from that mould. The cabin design is new, modern, and fresh. The biggest highlight is the massive triple-screen layout. The driver gets a crisp digital cluster, centre houses a large infotainment display, and the front passenger gets a full-fledged multimedia screen. This passenger display has more functionality compared to the one on the Mahindra XEV 9E and 9S. Here, the passenger can stream movies, watch YouTube, and play games.

The new infotainment system also feels more responsive than previous Tata attempts. The UI is cleaner, animations are smoother, and during our drive, the screens never lagged or froze. Add to that the JBL 12-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, and the Sierra becomes one of the best in-car entertainment experiences in the segment. The soundstage is rich, detailed, and immersive.

Quality, however, is a mixed bag. The upper dashboard, door pads, and centre console top surfaces feel good, but the quality falls noticeably as you move lower. In our test car, the glove box finish felt subpar, and the gear lever had excessive play. The mirror control panel on the driver’s armrest also felt loose. These details matter in a car that aspires to move upmarket.

In terms of space and comfort, the Sierra excels. The second row is extremely comfortable thanks to well-cushioned seats, generous legroom, rear AC vents, sunblinds, two-stage recline function, and a near-flat floor. Three adults can sit comfortably, and the sense of openness is further amplified by the massive panoramic sunroof, which extends unusually far toward the boot area. Tata has deliberately used this long glass area to echo the OG Sierra design, and it works beautifully. It feels airy and special.