Tata Sierra Diesel Automatic First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Eye-catching design
- Rear seat space and comfort
- High-end features
Why would I avoid it?
- Inconsistent quality
- Lazy handling
Introduction
The original Tata Sierra was a cult classic before the term even existed. An SUV that stood out for its unique three-door layout, glasshouse, and a road presence that made it instantly recognisable. Now, after decades, the Sierra name is back. Unlike what Tata Motors did with the Safari revival, where the modern-day Safari shares practically nothing with the original apart from the badge, and essentially feels like a larger Harrier, this resurgence carries far more emotional weight and design intention.
Tata has consciously attempted to bring back the OG Sierra’s most defining visual trait: that iconic wraparound rear glass section. Sure, current safety norms and the necessity of having a practical five-door layout meant it couldn’t be replicated exactly. Yet, the modern interpretation feels thoughtful and respectful of the original’s character. In every measurable aspect, the new Sierra is leagues ahead of the old – far more advanced, packed with tech, and engineered to modern standards. But does it truly carry forward the legacy of the original? We spent a day with the diesel automatic version to find out.
Design
8.5 / 10
There is no denying this: the Sierra’s design is its biggest draw. We drove it in Chandigarh and it grabbed attention everywhere - people slowed down, stared, pointed, took photos, and even walked up to ask the prices. The flush door handles, hidden rear wiper, wraparound glass effect, sequential indicators, and the dual-tone floating roof, all work cohesively to make the Sierra look genuinely modern.
That said, I do have one small gripe: the light elements look a bit too small relative to the SUV’s size. The headlights appear compact for the tall, muscular front end, and at the rear, the slender light bar makes the tailgate feel visually heavier than it actually is. A slightly thicker, more substantial LED bar could have balanced the mass better. Still, this doesn’t take away from what is otherwise a striking design.
Tata’s colour palette for the Sierra deserves a special mention. The yellows, reds, and unique earthy shades are vibrant and refreshing. The bright shades especially got plenty of stares during our drive, something you can’t say for most mid-size SUVs today.
Interior and Features
8 / 10
If design is the Sierra’s biggest positive, the interior is easily its second. At this point, Tata Motors has built a brand identity where most of its cabin layouts share a common design theme, be it the Harrier/Safari or the Nexon/Curvv. The Sierra, however, breaks away from that mould. The cabin design is new, modern, and fresh. The biggest highlight is the massive triple-screen layout. The driver gets a crisp digital cluster, centre houses a large infotainment display, and the front passenger gets a full-fledged multimedia screen. This passenger display has more functionality compared to the one on the Mahindra XEV 9E and 9S. Here, the passenger can stream movies, watch YouTube, and play games.
The new infotainment system also feels more responsive than previous Tata attempts. The UI is cleaner, animations are smoother, and during our drive, the screens never lagged or froze. Add to that the JBL 12-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos, and the Sierra becomes one of the best in-car entertainment experiences in the segment. The soundstage is rich, detailed, and immersive.
Quality, however, is a mixed bag. The upper dashboard, door pads, and centre console top surfaces feel good, but the quality falls noticeably as you move lower. In our test car, the glove box finish felt subpar, and the gear lever had excessive play. The mirror control panel on the driver’s armrest also felt loose. These details matter in a car that aspires to move upmarket.
In terms of space and comfort, the Sierra excels. The second row is extremely comfortable thanks to well-cushioned seats, generous legroom, rear AC vents, sunblinds, two-stage recline function, and a near-flat floor. Three adults can sit comfortably, and the sense of openness is further amplified by the massive panoramic sunroof, which extends unusually far toward the boot area. Tata has deliberately used this long glass area to echo the OG Sierra design, and it works beautifully. It feels airy and special.
Drive Experience
7.5 / 10
The Sierra diesel automatic uses Tata’s 1.5-litre Kryojet diesel engine paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic. Compared to the Curvv diesel automatic, the Sierra gets a slight bump in torque, and on the road, the difference isn’t noticeable but welcome, and the Sierra feels similarly competent. The diesel engine is smooth, low-end responses are adequate, and the torque spread makes everyday driving effortless. The automatic gearbox isn’t the quickest, but it’s predictable and well-calibrated for city use. The engine-gearbox combination feels relaxed and suits the Sierra’s calm, touring-focused character.
NVH levels are decent. Not the quietest in the segment, but far better controlled than older Tata diesels. At city speeds, the engine hum stays in the background, and only under heavy throttle do you hear the typical diesel growl. For everyday commuting and highway cruising, the diesel automatic feels perfectly capable.
Ride and Handling
7.5 / 10
Tata’s SUVs have generally impressed with their ride quality, and the Sierra follows the same suspension tuning philosophy, but with one key difference: the larger 19-inch wheels on our test car. And this is where the ride loses some plushness. Unlike the Curvv, which feels supple and composed, the Sierra on 19-inch wheels has a slightly brittle edge. Sharp bumps and potholes are felt more, and at low speeds, the ride is firmer than expected. We suspect that smaller wheel size variants with taller tyre sidewalls will offer a noticeably plusher experience.
Handling is not the Sierra’s strongest suit. The steering feels heavy at low speeds and doesn’t quite lighten up enough at medium or high speeds. There is also a lot of body roll when you take sweeping corners at highway speeds. That said, the Sierra never feels unsafe – there is plenty of mechanical grip, and the chassis remains composed even when pushed. This is a car meant for relaxed driving, not enthusiastic corner carving.
Verdict
8 / 10
Tata recently announced the prices for most Sierra variants yesterday, and the SUV sits slightly above the Curvv and somewhat close to the Harrier, depending on the variant. However, Tata still hasn’t revealed prices for the most expensive top variants, the ones most likely to attract buyers looking for the complete Sierra experience.
And this is important because the Sierra’s audience is very clear. It’s for those who want an attention-grabbing design, good-looking cabin, and every modern feature possible. It will also attract those who grew up wanting the original Sierra but never got the chance to own one. That said, Tata must price the higher variants competitively. The Sierra is entering a market dominated by the Hyundai Creta, an SUV with bulletproof reliability, strong brand appeal, and massive monthly sales. For the Sierra to sustain demand beyond the initial hype, Tata needs to keep prices attractive and, crucially, address the quality control inconsistencies that continue to plague many of their otherwise impressive products.
Pictures by Kapil Angane