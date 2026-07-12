Tata Sierra EV First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Quick, refined electric powertrain
- Loaded with technology
- Long driving range
Why would I avoid it?
- Feels heavy to drive
- Inconsistencies in interior materials
Introduction
8 / 10
After driving both the ICE Sierra and now the Sierra EV, one thing has become abundantly clear: this electric iteration is the finest version of the Sierra yet.
The Sierra has been perceived as a good-looking, relaxed family car rather than a sporty SUV, and the instant torque, near-silent nature and effortless performance of an electric powertrain complement that character beautifully. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, then, that the Sierra EV drives way smoother, is more refined and considerably more polished than its petrol and diesel siblings. It isn't simply an electric version; it feels like what the Sierra was always meant to be.
So, is this the Sierra to buy? After spending some time behind the wheel, the answer seems to be a convincing yes.
Design
8.5 / 10
If there is one aspect where the Sierra stands head and shoulders above almost every rival, it is its design. During our drive, even the EV version with its relatively subdued colours got plenty of attention. That's becoming increasingly rare in today's SUV space where many designs tend to blend into one another.
The EV pretty much gets the same design as the ICE Sierra, although it also benefits from a cleaner look. I do still feel the front and rear lighting elements could have been slightly larger. Given the Sierra's upright proportions and solid stance, the slim headlamps look a little undersized. Similarly, a slightly thicker rear light signature would have visually balanced the broad tailgate better. They are minor observations, though, because the overall design is genuinely good.
More importantly, the Sierra doesn't look like yet another model trying to imitate European SUVs. It has an identity of its own, and that's something worth appreciating.
Interior and Features
7.5 / 10
Unlike the Curvv and the Nexon, or the Harrier and the Safari, which largely share a common dashboard architecture, the Sierra gets an entirely new cabin design. It feels cleaner, more modern and considerably more upmarket. The layered dashboard, soft-touch materials and minimalist styling make the cabin feel special the moment you step inside.
The sense of space is equally impressive. Thanks to the Sierra's generous dimensions, both rows feel genuinely roomy. Rear-seat occupants are particularly well looked after, with excellent legroom, generous headroom, supportive cushioning, and reclining seatbacks. The almost flat floor also means accommodating three passengers across the rear bench is easier than in many rivals. The sunroof extends much further rearwards than most panoramic roofs; it floods the cabin with natural light. It creates an airy ambience that subtly reminds you of the original Sierra's iconic glasshouse.
Cabin quality is a bit of a mixed bag. Although it has taken a step forward compared to other Tata cars and most touch points feel soft and well finished, there are still a few areas lower down the dashboard where some plastics don't quite match the car’s price tag.
Infotainment Screen
7.5 / 10
One of the Sierra EV's biggest highlights is its tech package. Dominating the dashboard is the triple-screen setup. The driver gets a crisp digital instrument cluster, the centre display handles infotainment duties, while the passenger gets a dedicated touchscreen that allows them to stream content, access YouTube, and even play games when the vehicle is stationary. It genuinely keeps the front passenger engaged on longer journeys rather than being another gimmick.
Equally impressive is how responsive the entire system feels. Apart from the laggy start-up animation sequence, the transitions are smooth, and the interface feels polished enough to compete with Hyundai’s and Kia’s systems that are extremely fluid and smooth.
The 12-speaker JBL audio system deserves a special mention too. Featuring Dolby Atmos, it delivers crisp and clear audio with some of the nicest bass at this price point. The soundstage feels expansive, vocals are crisp, and bass reproduction is surprisingly clean without becoming overpowering. In an EV where cabin noise is inherently lower, a premium audio setup becomes even more of a positive.
Safety and ADAS
8 / 10
The Sierra EV gets Level 2 ADAS, a 540-degree HD surround camera with a transparent bonnet view, making it easier to position the vehicle in tight spaces or while tackling rough terrain. The adaptive front and rear cameras further improve visibility when manoeuvring. Then there is auto park assist, Summon mode and remote park assist. These are features that you would normally associate with more expensive SUVs.
That said, the auto park system still feels like a work in progress. At least in our car, it failed to detect suitable parking spaces on a couple of occasions despite ideal conditions. Even when it did engage, the system unexpectedly aborted the manoeuvre before completing the parking sequence, leaving me to take over manually. It's a feature that's impressive to show to your friends on the screen, but in its current state, it lacks the polish required for actual use.
Drive Experience
8 / 10
If there is one area where the Sierra EV decisively distances itself from the petrol and diesel versions, it's behind the wheel. Quite simply, this is the nicest Sierra to drive. The NA petrol is frustratingly slow, the turbo petrol version, although quick, is thirsty, and the diesel Sierra is inherently noisy.
In the Sierra EV, the moment you press the accelerator, you are greeted with the kind of effortless surge that only an electric powertrain can deliver. Peak torque arrives instantly, making overtakes feel almost effortless. Whether you are accelerating away from a traffic light or joining a fast-moving highway, this version always feels eager without becoming intimidating.
Tata says the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version produces 306bhp and 504Nm, and it can hit zero to 100kmph in 5.8 seconds. Those figures feel believable because the Sierra EV is genuinely quick. It never feels brutally violent in the way some performance EVs do, but there's enough punch to surprise most drivers.
The absence of gear changes further enhances refinement. There is no interruption in power delivery, making both city driving and highway cruising noticeably smoother than the petrol or diesel versions.
Ride and Handling
7.5 / 10
Ride quality has traditionally been one of Tata's strengths and the Sierra EV largely continues that trend. The suspension strikes a good balance between comfort and body control. It is undoubtedly on the firmer side, but never to the extent of becoming uncomfortable. That said, the Sierra EV still feels like a substantial SUV.
You are always conscious of its mass, particularly while changing direction quickly or driving enthusiastically through a series of bends. It doesn't feel particularly light on its feet and there is noticeable body movement when pushed harder than intended. However, that's also true of the ICE Sierra. This isn't a driver's SUV in any way.
NVH
8 / 10
Perhaps the Sierra EV's greatest strength is one that many buyers may only appreciate after spending time behind the wheel. Its refinement. Without an internal combustion engine producing vibration or mechanical noise, the cabin feels exceptionally calm. At city speeds, progress is almost silent. Even at highway speeds, wind and tyre noise remain reasonably well suppressed.
Range, Charging and Ownership
8 / 10
The larger 75kWh battery that we have here is claimed to deliver a real-world driving range of 510 to 530km, while DC fast charging can add approximately 263km of range in 15 minutes or replenish the battery from 20 to 80 per cent in around 26 minutes under ideal conditions. Those are impressive numbers on paper, and if the reality is anywhere close to that, then it should make long-distance touring easier than many buyers expect.
Then comes the topic many prospective buyers are likely to ask about: long-term reliability. Electric vehicles naturally have far fewer moving parts than their petrol or diesel counterparts. There is no engine oil, turbocharger, clutch, gearbox or complex emission control equipment to maintain. In principle, that should make the Sierra EV a simpler and potentially more reliable vehicle over the long term compared to the ICE Sierra.
Of course, Tata's EVs have had isolated battery-related issues. To the brand's credit, however, it has generally been proactive in replacing affected battery packs under warranty. That experience, coupled with the lifetime battery warranty (15 years, as a matter of fact) now being offered to the first owner, should go some way towards building customer confidence.
Verdict
8 / 10
The Sierra EV takes everything that's already good about the Sierra - its distinctive styling, spacious cabin, feature-rich interior, and comfortable ride - and pairs it with a powertrain that feels much nicer but is not as commonly accepted at the moment. The instant torque makes everyday driving effortless, while the near-silent cabin elevates the overall experience. Add to that a usable real-world range and a lifetime battery warranty, and the Sierra EV becomes a genuinely compelling proposition.
It isn't perfect. Like the ICE Sierra, it still feels like a large, heavy SUV and never disguises its mass. A few cabin materials could also be better considering its premium pricing. But those are relatively minor criticisms in what is otherwise Tata Motors' most rounded EV yet. It's also the nicest version of the Sierra, and if you are considering one, this is the powertrain I would recommend if your usage is entirely predictable and you have a reliable charging setup at your place.
Pictures by Kapil Angane