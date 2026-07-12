Tata Sierra EV First Drive Review

After driving both the ICE Sierra and now the Sierra EV, one thing has become abundantly clear: this electric iteration is the finest version of the Sierra yet.

The Sierra has been perceived as a good-looking, relaxed family car rather than a sporty SUV, and the instant torque, near-silent nature and effortless performance of an electric powertrain complement that character beautifully. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, then, that the Sierra EV drives way smoother, is more refined and considerably more polished than its petrol and diesel siblings. It isn't simply an electric version; it feels like what the Sierra was always meant to be.

So, is this the Sierra to buy? After spending some time behind the wheel, the answer seems to be a convincing yes.