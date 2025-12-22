Tata Safari Petrol Automatic First Drive Review

Why Would I Buy it?
- Refined turbo-petrol engine
- Feature loaded
Why Would I Avoid it?
- Inconsistent fit and finish
- Glitchy infotainment system
Introduction
Big SUVs and petrol engines, more so in their turbo form, aren’t usually the choice when it comes to the Indian market, with frugality being one of the main concerns. But with the constant change in factors such as pollution norms, bans, and the like, we see more brands increasing their focus on petrol offerings. The Harrier and Safari have been diesel-only right since their launch, but things have now changed. With the debut of the new 1.5-litre Hyperion T-GDI motor, it was only a matter of time till it eventually made its presence in Tata SUV twins.
It’s not only the engine that is an addition, though, as Tata, in typical fashion, has also revamped the feature list, and it now comes even more loaded than it ever was. There is also a rejig in the variants section, something that we will be detailing separately in our news section. For now, let’s get our focus back on what has changed in the Safari.
Design
8 / 10
The Safari was already available in the Dark Edition form, and this update brings along the Red Dark avatar that was offered in the previous iteration. The all-black exterior theme continues largely unchanged, apart from the neat and subtle red inserts all around, some of which include the finish on the front brake callipers, door and tailgate letterings, headlamp inserts, and the ‘#Dark’ badge.
Inside too, the all-black theme makes way for a healthy dose of Carnelian Red, including all the seats, door handle inserts, grab handles on the centre console, stitching, dashboard, and the front and rear armrests. For those of you looking forward to this special edition, it should be noted that Tata will offer it exclusively in a new, top-spec variant called Accomplished Ultra Red Dark, with the option of six- and seven-seat configurations.
Interior and Features
7 / 10
The Safari range (as well as the Harrier) benefits from a host of new features on the inside. The 12.3-inch screen makes way for a larger, 14.5-inch Samsung Neo QLED unit, which is paired with a 10-speaker JBL music system, now powered by Dolby Atmos. The addition of the latter, along with the option to tweak the system with the help of JBL modes, further enhances output based on your requirement, be it acoustic, wide stage, bass enhancer, or otherwise. That said, the system did have a few glitches, such as freezing from time to time and the occasional disconnection of wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity.
Another neat addition trickling down from the JLR lineage, and first seen in the Harrier EV, is the arrival of what Tata calls the ‘VisionEx’ electronic IRVM, which is essentially a digital camera mounted on the shark-fin antenna. It allows for not just a better view, but also a split view of the front and rear, as well as an integrated dashcam. The reverse parking camera, along with the front unit, now features a washer that is neatly integrated right below and hides in plain sight when not in use.
One more clever feature, something that is usually taken for granted or goes unnoticed, is the memory ORVMs, which automatically dip when the reverse gear is engaged. Called ‘VisionSync’ as per Tata Motors, this feature makes life that much more convenient compared to when you wouldn’t have it. Last but not least, the front armrest now receives a sliding function, and before we forget, let us remind you that all these features are exclusive to the petrol powertrain, as are the Accomplished Ultra variants.
The rest of the feature set remains identical, and you get a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, gesture-controlled and powered tailgate, sun blinds, and winged comfort headrests in the second row, 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, ventilated seats, iRA connected car technology, and a six-way driver seat with electronic adjustment and memory function, to name a few. Speaking of identical attributes, the fit and finish still need to be worked on, with inconsistencies noticed inside and out, be it the panel gaps around the bumpers, the section where the doors meet the dashboard, or even exposed wiring in the second and third rows.
Drive Experience
7.5 / 10
The Safari and Harrier feature a familiar 1.5-litre Hyperion, T-GDI turbo-petrol engine, which made its debut in the recently launched new-gen Sierra. That said, the power output has been bumped up, and now belts out 168bhp and 280Nm of torque. Similar to its diesel sibling, the transmission options include a six-speed manual and torque converter automatic units, and we tested the automatic on this occasion. Tata has made tall claims regarding the refinement and fuel efficiency of this powertrain, with the finer details of the latter still under wraps. Let us now dive into the most important aspect of this review.
From a standstill, the Safari petrol takes off with a fair amount of low-end torque. Crossing over speed breakers is a rather smooth affair, too, as you don’t need to downshift or witness the engine-gearbox combo struggle at lower speeds in a higher gear. Although the peak power band comes up at 5,000rpm, there is enough pull in gear, and the engine doesn’t struggle for breath until it reaches the peak rev band. The power delivery is linear, and the gears shift seamlessly, with you barely realising it as it makes its way through the cogs. The Eco and Sport modes do alter the power output and delivery, but the City mode feels ideal as it strikes the perfect balance between the former two.
The paddle shifters do their job well, too, but when it comes to efficiency, only a real-world mileage test will give us a better idea. In this case, the MID displayed a constant figure of 8kmpl, irrespective of whether we were driving on the highway, in the middle of the city, or even idling as the photoshoot went on.
Refinement and NVH levels are overall satisfactory, but put the Safari in bumper-to-bumper traffic and, with the music or general noise inside the cabin on the lower end, a fair bit of the engine rumble does manage to creep in. We also managed to test the Safari for its 0-100kmph sprint, and the SUV achieved the mark in 11.57 seconds in City and 10.79 seconds in Sport mode.
Ride and Handling
6 / 10
The Safari has a surprising amount of body roll, more so when you think about how balanced the equation is with the diesel version. The suspension has been tuned towards the softer side, so while it may return a comfortable ride out on the highway, sudden turns or hard lane changes aren’t really up its alley. In fact, push the petrol-powered Safari a bit higher than its comfort zone, and the way it goes all over the place is instantly noticeable.
Verdict
6.5 / 10
As a new engine, the petrol-powered Tata Safari offers good NVH levels, impressive low-end torque, and manageable refinement. The transmission is well-tuned to the engine, although the ride could’ve certainly been a few shades stiffer. If smaller things, such as fit and finish or the occasional infotainment glitches, don’t catch your goat, this could be a worthy contender as your next purchase.
As an overall package, the Safari petrol has quite a few merits it builds itself on, be it the engine, new features, and then some more. It is not for everyone, though, as we expect this version to find its target market among buyers who want a fuss-free experience (read no DPF worries, no knee-jerk bans stemming from illogical government decisions, and frequently changing emission norms), refinement, and drivability, among others.
Tata is yet to announce the prices of this latest offering, and we will have a better idea of this version’s value as a deal only once those details surface.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi