Tata Safari Petrol Automatic First Drive Review

The Safari range (as well as the Harrier) benefits from a host of new features on the inside. The 12.3-inch screen makes way for a larger, 14.5-inch Samsung Neo QLED unit, which is paired with a 10-speaker JBL music system, now powered by Dolby Atmos. The addition of the latter, along with the option to tweak the system with the help of JBL modes, further enhances output based on your requirement, be it acoustic, wide stage, bass enhancer, or otherwise. That said, the system did have a few glitches, such as freezing from time to time and the occasional disconnection of wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Another neat addition trickling down from the JLR lineage, and first seen in the Harrier EV, is the arrival of what Tata calls the ‘VisionEx’ electronic IRVM, which is essentially a digital camera mounted on the shark-fin antenna. It allows for not just a better view, but also a split view of the front and rear, as well as an integrated dashcam. The reverse parking camera, along with the front unit, now features a washer that is neatly integrated right below and hides in plain sight when not in use.

One more clever feature, something that is usually taken for granted or goes unnoticed, is the memory ORVMs, which automatically dip when the reverse gear is engaged. Called ‘VisionSync’ as per Tata Motors, this feature makes life that much more convenient compared to when you wouldn’t have it. Last but not least, the front armrest now receives a sliding function, and before we forget, let us remind you that all these features are exclusive to the petrol powertrain, as are the Accomplished Ultra variants.

The rest of the feature set remains identical, and you get a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, gesture-controlled and powered tailgate, sun blinds, and winged comfort headrests in the second row, 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, ventilated seats, iRA connected car technology, and a six-way driver seat with electronic adjustment and memory function, to name a few. Speaking of identical attributes, the fit and finish still need to be worked on, with inconsistencies noticed inside and out, be it the panel gaps around the bumpers, the section where the doors meet the dashboard, or even exposed wiring in the second and third rows.