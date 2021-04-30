CarWale
    Tata Safari diesel manual vs auto: performance figures comparison

    Ninad Ambre

    Introduction

    Call it the Gravitas, call it the longer Harrier, or call it the Harrier with an extra row of seating. Regardless of whatever badge you give it, the new Tata flagship boasts its legendary nametag – Safari. Though it doesn't get rear- or four-wheel drive, it is offered with a six-speed automatic to ease the customers' gear shifting hassles in the ever-increasing traffic. We've tested it along with the six-speed manual version, and our V-Box figures give you an idea of the performance of both these models.

    A. Acceleration

    0-60kmph

    0-100kmph

    Now, do note the engine is the same 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel motor producing 168bhp of power and 350Nm of torque on both models. But the torque-converter gearbox does give the automatic trim a little advantage as it sprints to 60kmph in 4.98 seconds as against the manual which does the same feat in 5.27 seconds. Even the 0-100kmph sprint was completed by the automatic a little faster in 11.48 seconds, while the manual cut it close in 11.65 seconds.

    B. Roll on times

    20-80kmph in third gear/kickdown

    40-100kmph in fourth gear/kickdown

    Then, the comparison of the SUV with a two-pedal set up with its sibling with a stick shift shows a similar performance result. These tests show the pulling power of the SUVs as the tests for the manual version happen in third/fourth gear, while for the automatic - in kickdown. It then goes without saying that the automatic will be faster than the manual. Our in-gear roll-on times of 20-80kmph in third gear took 8.74 seconds, and this diesel manual pulled from 40-100kmph in fourth gear in 11.43 seconds. Meanwhile, the automatic variant managed to sprint 20-80kmph in 6.37 seconds and the 40-100kmph dash took 8.19 seconds.

    Conclusion

    As you must have analysed our formulated tests here, they give the buyer a sense of how quick the vehicle is to accelerate, and not to ascertain if the manual contests with the automatic or vice-versa. And more importantly, it gives an idea of how both these variants will sprint during city and highway driving. Do read our detailed first drive review of the automatic version and the manual model to decide which one suits your needs more.

    Pictures by Kapil Angane

