Tata Punch Facelift CNG Automatic First Drive Review

Tata has worked not just on enhancing the feature list, but also on providing an overall better cabin experience. The seats get a new upholstery theme of black and grey, which is a welcome change compared to the sea of all-black and black and white themes that are the rage in today’s era. The white insert on the dashboard has been enhanced with blue flakes, lending it a premium touch of sorts and straying away from the basic change in tones of the bygone era. The all-white finish, though, has made its way to the air vents. While the same, albeit in a new shade, is offered on the door pads.

Making things a tad more comfortable is the extended thigh support, taken straight from its elder sibling, the Altroz, and offered on four of the five seats in the car. While they do aid in comfort, it should be noted that the occupant behind the driver might not be able to do justice to this feature, courtesy of a protrusion in the space where the right heel sits. Rear occupants get a foldable armrest, although the integrated cup holders are still missing. Maybe the Punch’s target market doesn’t approve of sipping a cuppa while on the go. Speaking of cup holders, the ones in the centre console aren’t spacious themselves, barely being able to make space for 250ml bottles.

To rub salt in the wound that is storage spaces, the front armrest had us confused as to what we could stow inside, apart from a set of keys. No, even a wallet, no matter how sleek, would fit. While the front row has ample space, and even a dead pedal in the AMT trims, the centre console might foul with your leg in the front row, strictly based on the kind of build you have. The second row provides ample legroom, although the same cannot be said about the headroom, courtesy of the sunroof and its supporting components. What certainly could be a bother is the shoulder room when three up, with one of the three passengers struggling for more room.

That said, there are changes one will go on to appreciate. The centre console now houses a larger, 10.25-inch touchscreen system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It feels slick to use, is quick to respond, and now makes life simpler with the addition of a 360-degree camera, the resolution of which was really crisp and clear. The only time we found it lacking was when it randomly went blank on a one-off occasion, but a simple tap on the screen brought it back to normal. Then there’s the blind spot monitor, which has the display on the infotainment screen, which is a good thing, unless you’re following maps for every single turn, that is. In this case, though, Tata has its limitations as the instrument cluster is only a semi-digital unit at best, even in its top-spec form. However, what bothered me was the lack of a full-fledged TPMS, as the unit in this update features only a low-line unit, meaning it will only indicate whether things are okay or not. Should you want to check the air pressure in detail, you’d still be at the mercy of a physical gauge.

Another feature borrowed from Tata’s feature bin in the new HVAC panel is touch-based. While it looks neat in all black, using them while driving could be distracting. Did I mention the lack of a physical button to control the volume for music? That, my friend, can be a real pain at times if you have someone who doesn’t wavelength for music and volumes don’t match. While you can’t turn a deaf ear to that, there is some relief for your eyes, courtesy of the new auto-dimming IRVM.

Elsewhere, too, there is a plethora of features on offer, be it the iRA connected car technology, voice-assisted electric sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless charger, and a 65W type-C charging port, among others. The safety suite includes six airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, iTPMS, and a puncture repair kit, all standard from the base variant itself. Continuing its safety streak, the SUV has also scored five-stars in the BNCAP crash test.