Tata Punch Facelift CNG Automatic First Drive Review

Why Would I Buy It?
- Fuel efficiency
- Ride quality
- Features
Why Would I Avoid It?
- Inconsistent fit and finish
- Limited rear seat space
Introduction
The Punch has been a bestseller for Tata right from the word go. Competing not just in the B-SUV segment, which includes the Hyundai Exter and the Citroen C3, but also the sub-four-metre SUV segment, which is the most crowded one India has ever witnessed. Tata has brought in refreshes for the model quite often, but this time around, the facelift is here to add more value. How does Tata aim to achieve that? By offering an updated feature set, a new turbo-petrol engine, the convenience of an automatic with the frugality of a CNG version, and, this goes without saying, a refresh in the design.
Design
8 / 10
The Punch’s design wasn’t long in the tooth to begin with, but the design has evolved from something that was funky, to a more modern and contemporary flow. The fascia has undergone the scalpel for a heavy overhaul, and you now get a new gloss black grille with LED DRLs on either side, a fresh bumper with a new silver skid plate, and what is an ADAS sensor. No, you don’t get ADAS with this update, although since Tata seems to have the hardware ready, bringing the relevant software to the Punch should be quickly doable, although when that happens is anyone’s guess.
The side profile has retained a larger part of the design traits and silhouette of its predecessor, with the sole change being the new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels. Towards the posterior, the Punch facelift, in line with today’s fashion, gets an LED light bar that seamlessly merges into the LED taillights on either side. The rear bumper has been revised, too, and the skid plate has grown in dimensions as well. Then there’s an extended element for the rear spoiler, and it does manage to catch your attention, based on the colour choice. And even though the Tata SUV siblings, be it the Nexon, Harrier, or the Safari, carry a family design on multiple fronts, they still manage to retain their unmistakable unique identities.
What continues to stick out like a sore thumb, though, is the inconsistencies in Tata cars, and the Punch carries the same DNA. We found a fair sum of fit and finish issues, be it the panel gaps, a few bit and bobs handgun loose or coming off, or even the occasional software glitches.
Interior and Features
7 / 10
Tata has worked not just on enhancing the feature list, but also on providing an overall better cabin experience. The seats get a new upholstery theme of black and grey, which is a welcome change compared to the sea of all-black and black and white themes that are the rage in today’s era. The white insert on the dashboard has been enhanced with blue flakes, lending it a premium touch of sorts and straying away from the basic change in tones of the bygone era. The all-white finish, though, has made its way to the air vents. While the same, albeit in a new shade, is offered on the door pads.
Making things a tad more comfortable is the extended thigh support, taken straight from its elder sibling, the Altroz, and offered on four of the five seats in the car. While they do aid in comfort, it should be noted that the occupant behind the driver might not be able to do justice to this feature, courtesy of a protrusion in the space where the right heel sits. Rear occupants get a foldable armrest, although the integrated cup holders are still missing. Maybe the Punch’s target market doesn’t approve of sipping a cuppa while on the go. Speaking of cup holders, the ones in the centre console aren’t spacious themselves, barely being able to make space for 250ml bottles.
To rub salt in the wound that is storage spaces, the front armrest had us confused as to what we could stow inside, apart from a set of keys. No, even a wallet, no matter how sleek, would fit. While the front row has ample space, and even a dead pedal in the AMT trims, the centre console might foul with your leg in the front row, strictly based on the kind of build you have. The second row provides ample legroom, although the same cannot be said about the headroom, courtesy of the sunroof and its supporting components. What certainly could be a bother is the shoulder room when three up, with one of the three passengers struggling for more room.
That said, there are changes one will go on to appreciate. The centre console now houses a larger, 10.25-inch touchscreen system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It feels slick to use, is quick to respond, and now makes life simpler with the addition of a 360-degree camera, the resolution of which was really crisp and clear. The only time we found it lacking was when it randomly went blank on a one-off occasion, but a simple tap on the screen brought it back to normal. Then there’s the blind spot monitor, which has the display on the infotainment screen, which is a good thing, unless you’re following maps for every single turn, that is. In this case, though, Tata has its limitations as the instrument cluster is only a semi-digital unit at best, even in its top-spec form. However, what bothered me was the lack of a full-fledged TPMS, as the unit in this update features only a low-line unit, meaning it will only indicate whether things are okay or not. Should you want to check the air pressure in detail, you’d still be at the mercy of a physical gauge.
Another feature borrowed from Tata’s feature bin in the new HVAC panel is touch-based. While it looks neat in all black, using them while driving could be distracting. Did I mention the lack of a physical button to control the volume for music? That, my friend, can be a real pain at times if you have someone who doesn’t wavelength for music and volumes don’t match. While you can’t turn a deaf ear to that, there is some relief for your eyes, courtesy of the new auto-dimming IRVM.
Elsewhere, too, there is a plethora of features on offer, be it the iRA connected car technology, voice-assisted electric sunroof, automatic climate control, wireless charger, and a 65W type-C charging port, among others. The safety suite includes six airbags, ESP, hill-hold assist, iTPMS, and a puncture repair kit, all standard from the base variant itself. Continuing its safety streak, the SUV has also scored five-stars in the BNCAP crash test.
Drive Experience
6 / 10
I know you’re excited to read about the new turbo-petrol engine in the Punch, something that was demanded right from the model’s inception. But for that, you’ll have to head out to our YouTube channel, as this review will have its focus on the CNG version, which now gets an AMT, a first of its kind in the segment. If that wasn’t enough, Tata has also equipped it with paddle shifters, which is definitely the first-of-its-kind for India, if not the world.
The Punch CNG uses the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol motor as the outgoing car. Married with a five-speed manual and, for the first time, an AMT gearbox, it belts out 72bhp and 103Nm. Tata is yet to reveal the official fuel efficiency numbers of the Punch CNG AMT.
Start up the Punch CNG automatic and the engine settles into a rather muted tone, something that it keeps up from the standstill, all the way till you start pushing it above 5,000rpm. The power delivery is linear, but the gearbox does take a bit to make its way through the cogs, with the announcement of each change fading away as you climb up that five-speed setup. It’s not quick to build pace, so overtakes certainly need to be planned well. That said, these won’t be something that the end user of this version will likely complain about, with the likes of the mileage being the larger of his or her concerns. The low to mid-range is where this offering will behave its best and return the same feeling to the person behind the wheel.
Apart from the higher revs, the NVH levels of the cabin are at a fair level. While the engine and gearbox aren’t really audible, nor is the tyre or suspension, while at work, it still allows for external factors such as those of other vehicles around, or the ambient noise, irrespective of where one is driving, creep into the cabin. This is one point that Tata can still work on, and it should be an easy fix with the help of insulation here and there.
Ride Quality
7.5 / 10
This is one aspect you have got to give it to Indian OEMs, as they have understood the pulse of the customer, possibly dealing with similar situations on a day-to-day basis. Throw what you have at the Punch, and it takes everything in its stride. The way it gobbles up all those potholes, glides through most uneven roads, and undulations, big and small, it tells you how much of an understanding Tata has and how much it has learned over the years before perfecting the ride department. Simply put, it is pliant, smooth, and effortless.
The way the blokes at Tata have tuned this suspension also shows in the way the car handles. It has body roll, but in no way is it pronounced. This is the kind that will allow you to push the car a bit, but also be forgiving initially, before reminding you with a slap on the wrist that what you might be looking out for is not in its core virtue But at the same time, it won’t leave your passengers unsettled, or regret their choice should you take them on a spin over some less than sharp twisties. The three-turn lock-to-lock feels rather easy, too, even though the car’s SUV stance might make you believe you’re driving something larger in dimensions.
Verdict
7 / 10
The Punch facelift already had a lot going for it, and it has now only built on those values further. Tata has priced this updated version from Rs. 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards, and continues to offer a range of options, be it the variants, colours, or the powertrains.
While there are a few things, such as the fit and finish, or the tight space at the rear, the Punch paints a better picture compared to its older form with the addition of fresh and thoughtful features, and a design refresh. The fact that Tata has brought the turbo-petrol offering after listening to feedback from customers and media alike gives us hope that Tata’s claims of working on their flaws are certainly not to be taken lightly. If you’re in the market for a car in the range of Rs. 6-12 lakh, the 2026 Punch should definitely make it into your consideration.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi