Tata Punch EV Long Term Report: Introduction

The Plan

Mentally, we (read: I) haven't been able to fully replace an ICE car with an electric car. Be it for the longer driving range, easy access to fuel pumps, faster fuelling, familiarity or the driving feel and sound; the list goes on. The opposite are concerns for an EV buyer with range anxiety, limited charging infrastructure, battery durability, and even resale value. How much can the Tata Punch EV help change this mind-set? How useful would it be while commuting? Will it be a hassle on a long trip? Can it be the only car in a family? All these questions will be answered through our upcoming long-term reports detailing the attributes and quirks equally.

The Specs

Before that, let's introduce you to the Empowered Plus S long-range version of our Punch in Seawood Green. It's one of the darker colours that conceals the car's body proportions. But then, it's a compact car with SUV traits. And, I like this shade's understated elegance that looks luminescent under sunlight. The shiny, in-your-face, LED DRLs in the front can take some time to get used to, but the dual-tone look, matching alloys, roof rails, intricately designed tail lamps, and skid plates make it a handsome car.

A small car with light white-grey interiors is still a novelty in the Indian market. I believe adapting to it will be way harder than maintaining it. That we'll see, but it is neat and clean, and along with the black and grey accents, it looks and feels so upmarket. The sleek infotainment screen and instrument cluster with integrated maps further uphold the geek cred for this electric vehicle. 'Empowered' it is either way with all the gizmos in this top-spec variant. How helpful and practical are it on an everyday basis, well find out.

Electric, empowered, and long-range. So it doesn't get the usual 25kWh battery pack but a 35kWh unit with a claimed coverage of 421km on a single charge. Moreover, it gets a more robust output of 120bhp and 190Nm of torque over the mid-range's 80bhp and 114Nm. Its claimed 0-100kmph sprint in 9.5 seconds feels believable right from the word go to reach a top speed of 140kmph. What's more, it supports two charging options, including a 7.2kW fast home charger and a 50kW DC fast charger that can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in under an hour.

What’s next?

Of course, the Punch EV will go through the daily grind of the painstaking Mumbai traffic paired with monsoon-marred and pothole-infested roads. Then, we will also take the brave challenge of taking it on a highway jaunt while searching for public chargers and sharing the overall experience.

Product Details

Make: Tata

Model: Punch EV

Trim: Empowered Plus S long-range

Fuel: Electric

Kilometres this month: NA

Fuel efficiency: NA

Price when tested: Rs. 16.51 lakh, OTR, Mumbai

Photography by: Kaustubh Gandhi