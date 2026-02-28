Tata Punch EV Facelift First Drive Review

Performance

One of the major highlights of the car is the upgraded battery pack and extended range. Starting from the Smart+ variant, you can have this car with a 40kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of up to 464km or a C75 range in the region of 335km to 350km. The electric motor powering the front wheels has an output of 95kW and 154Nm. Tata also says it has improved charging time and when plugged into a 65kW DC fast charger, you can top up the range to 180km (claimed)/135km (C75) in just 15 minutes.

In our range test, which had a mix of highway and city conditions, the car used 120Wh per km and was able to achieve a range of 333km which is 71.5 per cent of what Tata claims and not very far off Tata's C75 claimed figure.

As a powertrain to use, this 40kWh battery pack combined with the 127bhp/154Nm FWD motor is very likeable. There is no lag (obviously), and you get more than enough power on tap to make quick overtakes. As a part of this, you get three drive modes—City, Sport, and Eco (default mode)—with a significant difference in throttle response between the three modes. The car is the liveliest in Sport mode with strong responses, something that comes into play when you need to make quick overtakes of large vehicles on the highway. However, in this mode, the range also drops by a large amount for you to be able to access all that extra motivation.

Finally, you also get three levels of regen with Level 3 being the highest and is effective in doing what it does without being intrusive to the overall driving experience. How much this gives back to us in terms of actual range is something that we would be able to tell you once we get the car for a longer period.