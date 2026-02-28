Tata Punch EV Facelift First Drive Review

Why I Would Buy It?
- High range with ultra-fast charging
- Driving experience
- Feature list
Why I Would Avoid It?
- Inconsistent fit and finish
- Limited rear seat comfort
Introduction
Sometimes a facelift doesn't mean a completely new package—it can also arrive in the form of strategic upgrades that enhance the overall value of the package, and that's what Tata's done with this mid-life update for its Tata Punch EV. Arriving just two years after the original car was introduced, Tata has added more to the kitty by expanding the range, adding new technologies, and upgrading the interiors. It has also brightened up the colour palette and added some new design elements as part of the deal.
Exterior Design
Upon initial glances, the Punch facelift may look like a facelift, but get up close and you can see some new elements all around. The connecting DRLs have been axed in favour of two separate units to give the face a broader appearance, whilst the front bumper has received a minor upgrade. Move over to the side and you can see the Tata.ev branding has been made larger, whilst there is a grey cladding which has been made bigger in the overall profile as compared to the outgoing model. The biggest change is at the rear, where the tail lamps have been connected by LED DRLs, whilst the actual lamps have been given a blackout treatment. Finally, Tata has also refreshed the colour palette completely with seven dual-tone and five single-tone shades, all bright and all eye-catching, a must-have in a segment where size is a tight fit.
Interior Design
The interior, much like the exterior, also has not got any massive changes and instead Tata has performed some crucial upgrades to lift the package. The overall layout and colour are unchanged, but there is a completely new window and mirror control assembly with a new design and new interface. Tata has also changed the indicator/wiper stalks with higher-quality textured material, and both these elements have added a premium touch to the overall look. Whilst the beige interior and gloss-black plastic is pleasing to the eyes, they are a dust, fingerprint, and scratches magnet, something that wouldn't take much time given the dusty nature of our country.
The second row is pretty much unchanged from the pre-facelift model and is a space that's best for two people irrespective of the size. It is also lacking some crucial features, like bigger bottle holders in the doors and cup holders in the central armrest. What's more, there is no rear AC vent and only one 15W USB-C charging port which is odd considering that smartphones are as common as bottled water these days.
Features
The car that we have driven is a top-spec Empowered S+ 40 variant and as expected, it is a pretty big list. There are dual digital screens with wireless phone mirroring, climate control, ventilated front seats, connected car technology, electric sunroof with voice control, full-LED light package, 360-degree camera with lane-watch assist (both sides), and an automatic IRVM.
Whilst that's a lot for the segment, Tata has added a few extras to the game to raise the stakes. You now get embedded navigation in the instrument cluster, the front USB ports are 65W units capable of charging laptops, rain-sensing wipers, and voice control for the sunroof. Adding to this is a new feature which warns the driver that they have been running on high beam if it is on for more than one minute.
Space
Up front, there is no issue of space as the centre console pretty much makes it a two-zone affair. You get more than enough headroom and shoulder room, but if you are on the taller side and like to have your driving position upright and closer to the dashboard, then you are going to hit your left knee on the former. However, all the doors open 90 degrees wide, allowing for relatively easy ingress and egress.
Space in the second row is a two-person affair, given the dimensions of the car, and that's even considering that there is no rear AC vent protruding into the centre space. The two occupants are pretty comfortable with enough shoulder room and headroom thanks to an upright seating position.
Storage
All four of the doors get 500ml bottle holders, whilst the glovebox is deep but a little tough to access due to it being placed low in the front passenger section. There is a wireless charger with indents to hold the phone in place whilst the centre console has multiple storage spaces thanks to Tata switching over to an electric parking brake.
The standard boot stands in at 366 litres, a respectable number for this part of the market, but the rear seatback folds down, and you do get additional space with easy loading lip and height, allowing you to pack in a lot of luggage. Tata has also kept a frunk of 16 litres but this is mostly to carry the emergency charger.
Infotainment System
One of the bigger selling points of the Tata Punch EV is the fact that it has a 10.25-inch display for the infotainment system, the largest by a mile when looking at its segment rivals. The display is bright, colourful, surprisingly easy to use, and loaded with features. In fact, one of its big hits is the Arcade.ev function, which has games, OTT apps, and even YouTube if you like to keep things random. You do need a running internet connection and the apps don't work if the car is anything other than in park.
Tata has made big strides when it comes to screen functionality and there was hardly any lag or glitching even when loading intensive functions like the emergency calling app or the OTT apps. As is the case with any vehicle that has so many functions built into the screen, it can be distracting due to the lack of physical buttons. Tata, however, does give you the option of favourite apps/functions, which is a one-stop place for anything deemed essential.
Safety
All versions of the Tata Punch get six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, ISOFIX child seat mounting points, TPMS, and a five-star BNCAP crash test rating.
Performance
One of the major highlights of the car is the upgraded battery pack and extended range. Starting from the Smart+ variant, you can have this car with a 40kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of up to 464km or a C75 range in the region of 335km to 350km. The electric motor powering the front wheels has an output of 95kW and 154Nm. Tata also says it has improved charging time and when plugged into a 65kW DC fast charger, you can top up the range to 180km (claimed)/135km (C75) in just 15 minutes.
In our range test, which had a mix of highway and city conditions, the car used 120Wh per km and was able to achieve a range of 333km which is 71.5 per cent of what Tata claims and not very far off Tata's C75 claimed figure.
As a powertrain to use, this 40kWh battery pack combined with the 127bhp/154Nm FWD motor is very likeable. There is no lag (obviously), and you get more than enough power on tap to make quick overtakes. As a part of this, you get three drive modes—City, Sport, and Eco (default mode)—with a significant difference in throttle response between the three modes. The car is the liveliest in Sport mode with strong responses, something that comes into play when you need to make quick overtakes of large vehicles on the highway. However, in this mode, the range also drops by a large amount for you to be able to access all that extra motivation.
Finally, you also get three levels of regen with Level 3 being the highest and is effective in doing what it does without being intrusive to the overall driving experience. How much this gives back to us in terms of actual range is something that we would be able to tell you once we get the car for a longer period.
Ride and Handling
Tata is one of those that always manages to get ride quality spot on, and it is no different in this Punch EV. It glides over the bad stuff with ease and settles quickly when you displace it. It has the SUV requisite 180mm of ground clearance, and despite the slightly low nose, you are not going to scrape either the front lip or the battery pack underneath. Tata's worked to improve its drivetrain and thus adding the extra batteries has not resulted in any additional weight, something that would have a major effect on the range and handling. As a car to drive, it is quite nimble with a steering that weighs up nicely as you pick up the speed. Its compact dimensions and light, low-speed steering mean it is easy to manoeuvre in tight spaces. The view is decent all around despite the thick C-pillars.
NVH
The NVH insulation is a mixed bag of results. The insulation from the outside in terms of wind noise and even tyre noise is well contained and that's despite the fact that Tata has introduced hard-compound, low-rolling-resistance tyres for the Punch EV. However, inside the seat ventilation is noisy, especially if you crank it up to the third level, and it makes quite a sound if you leave it on for too long.
Verdict
The upgrades that Tata has fitted for the Punch EV facelift up its value proposition, and if you look at the larger picture, have raised the bar among its segment rivals, much like its ICE counterpart. It is fun to drive, offers good real-world range, and is feature-loaded. However, the picture is not all rosy as there are fit and finish issues both inside and outside. The rear seat package, whilst not a primary function of this car, is a tight affair in terms of space and lacks some essentials like AC vents, cup holders, and has only one USB-C charging port.
Pictures by Kapil Angane