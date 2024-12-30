Tata Punch EV City Long Term Report: The Good And The Bad

What's good

Fits in tight spots -The Punch EV carries forward the ICE version’s traits including a compact footprint. So the best thing is I can take it anywhere even where I used to prefer to take a scooter/bike. It easily navigates through narrow bylanes and fits in tight parking spots making driving hassle-free in space-deprived city streets like Mumbai.

Sport mode - The little car makes things feel extremely fast in sport mode. If you're a little aggressive with throttle inputs, the front tyres spin quickly to lose grip. So if it's even a little wet or damp there's wheel spin while accelerating or going ahead with a little screeching noise every time. It's like a little rhino who is constantly ready to charge. It sprints ahead with zest and that makes it difficult getting back to the conventional driving settings for the convenience it provides to get ahead of the traffic quickly.

Auto hold and descent control - The auto hold feature is nice as it’s not timed for like 3-5 seconds as in many cars, but here anchors the vehicle till there's some accelerator input to go ahead. This along with hill-hold helps in traffic and slopes to move the car slowly. Moreover, descent control also comes in handy where you can limit the speed while coming down a slope or a multi-level parking area.

Under the hood - The frunk is always additional space, and that's the USP of an EV. Here, it nicely integrates the charging cable and extender bag. The wiper fluid inlet has access under the hood, accommodates more than two litres, and comes with a small filter on top which is good to have.

Ventilated seats - Door closed, seat belt on, and ventilation on! Now that's how habitual I've got to these ventilated seats for the comfort they provide in this hot climate of ours. Even in the evenings, the fan speed is low, but I've got so used to this feature that its absence is felt in any other car without it.