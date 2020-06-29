CarWale
    • MG Hector vs Tata Harrier Diesel MT: real-world fuel efficiency compared

    Ninad Ambre

    Introduction

    There are quite a lot of contenders now in the mid-sized SUV segment in India. We take you back to the time when we pitted the Tata Harrier against the MG Hector to know which one was better.

    Though both these front-wheel driven SUVs derive power from FCA’s 2.0-litre diesel mill, both were then tuned to put out a different power output. Both were mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, but the Harrier's Kyrotec engine churned out 140bhp and 350Nm of torque. On the other hand, the Hector's diesel motor pumped out 170bhp of power and same amount of torque. Let's take a look at the real-world fuel efficiency figures we obtained during our testing cycle.

    City Fuel Economy

    Both the cars posted almost identical fuel economy figures. In the city, the Harrier returned 12.6kmpl, while the Hector tuned out to be slightly more fuel efficient by delivering 12.99kmpl.

    Highway Fuel Economy

    Even out on the highway, things weren't too different. The Hector consumed one litre of fuel for every 16.94km it ran, while the Harrier posted a fuel economy of 16.3km per litre of diesel.

    Conclusion

    Do note, at 1,640kg the Hector is a little lighter than the Harrier that weighs 1,670kg. These cumulative mileage figures mean the Harrier with a fuel tank of 50 litres has an approximate range of 620km. The Hector then, with a better fuel economy and a bigger 60 litres tank, has a better range of 770km. These figures will vary for each individual according to their driving style and driving conditions. Click here to know all the details about the comparison of these two mid-size SUVs that were put through our comprehensive evaluation tests.

