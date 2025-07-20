Tata Harrier EV First Drive Review

Why Would I Buy it?
- Proper high-riding electric SUV
- Reasonable range
- Innovative features
Why Would I Avoid it?
- Inconsistent quality
- Top-spec variants are expensive
What is it?
The Harrier EV is Tata's sixth electric model, offered in three personas - Adventure, Fearless, and Empowered, in addition to a Stealth Edition. It's now the carmaker's new electric flagship, closely resembling the ICE version in design. That said, it has key distinguishing features such as a blanked-out front grille, enhanced lighting with animations, new bumpers, and aero-efficient alloy wheels. The EV is available in four attractive colours, plus the sinister-looking Stealth edition. The good thing is that its impressive bold stance, road presence, and smart design remain intact from the ICE model.
Is the Cabin of the Harrier EV Any Good?
8 / 10
The Harrier EV's interior features a sleek grey-and-white colour scheme. Its layout is similar to the ICE Harrier but with added advanced features. You don't feel like you’re sitting any higher than the ICE model, while still enjoying a nice commanding position. The electronically adjustable front seats provide a relaxing seating posture, and are supportive and ventilated to further add to the comfort. However, the second row seat padding could have been firmer for our liking and should have offered more reclining options. The smooth piano black finish looks great, but isn't smudge-free. Then, some rough-edged, loosely fit panels will rub up the wrong way with owners, quite literally too. That said, it still remains a spacious, ergonomic cabin for five adults, with plenty of storage and stowage places. Another thing worth noting is that the boot space hasn't reduced much, but the spare wheel size has – It’s now a space-saver.
Now, getting to the barrage of equipment, this feature-rich cabin is equipped with a 14.5-inch Neo QLED touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, both lag-free, quick, and engaging. The former large screen is paired with JBL audio with Dolby Atmos (segment-first), and has the kind of quality that can impress even an audiophile. Moreover, a huge panoramic sunroof and automatic tailgate add to the delight. We’ve detailed the car's safety features, QWD tech, and off-roading prowess earlier, along with the functioning of Level 2 ADAS, which you can read here in detail. But a second mention and thumbs-up still go to the innovative 540-degree surround camera, IRVM display, connected car tech with OTA updates, and the 'Summon' mode for limited vehicle movement via its key fob. These are more of a novelty than a gimmick, and we believe modern-day buyers will make good use of them.
Is the Harrier EV Good to Drive?
8 / 10
The Harrier EV's model line-up includes two battery options, 65kWh and 75kWh, with a maximum range of up to 627km. The 75kWh version is what we drove, with quad-wheel drive or dual-motor QWD, featuring a motor on each axle, hence enabling all-wheel drive. The main motor at the rear is a permanent magnet synchronous unit with a power output of 238bhp. On the other hand, the 158bhp front unit is an induction motor that supplements the main motor, providing a meaty cumulative torque of 540Nm! While the 7.2kWh charger charges the battery from 10-100 per cent in 10.7 hours, a faster 120kWh DC charger can replenish the battery from 20-80 per cent in just 25 minutes.
Being an EV, it's silent, and the cabin insulation is good, with low NVH levels, whether it’s suspension or road noise. But AVAS takes care of hinting others at low speeds, as the car gradually moves off the mark, even with a hard push on the pedal. It’s good as it doesn't jolt you back in the seat, but rather moves ahead smoothly. However, after a few seconds, there's nothing holding it up - it jolts ahead with a sharp throttle response and keeps the momentum going thanks to loads of torque. And this is true in any mode - Eco, City, or Sport. There's always a nice surge in power, not just to keep up with traffic, but to catapult ahead of it. Yet, switching between driving modes instantly shows a distinct difference in throttle response, especially in Sport mode with boost, letting you sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 6.3 seconds. The power delivery is instant, and the seamless transition to triple-digit speeds is even more impressive. So, planning a quick overtake is easy. Moreover, the paddle-shifters allow you to add or reduce regenerative braking, making a considerable difference across its three levels. We couldn't do a full range test, but from first impressions, it should easily deliver over 400km, despite pushing the car in Sport mode. We'll test it soon.
The Harrier EV is based on Tata's Acti.ev platform. Unlike the twist beam rear suspension in the standard Harrier, the EV has an independent suspension setup with FSD (Frequency-Selective Dampers). As a result, ride comfort feels far better, movements inside are well restricted, and while saying it “glides” may be an exaggeration, it comes close. Pothole-ridden or broken roads, rough terrain, or even more difficult conditions are handled confidently, without the occupants having to tighten their glutes. The Harrier EV takes everything in its stride with confidence and manages to smother uneven terrain while keeping passengers comfortable. We’ve detailed its off-road capability earlier, and it proved to be very capable. Even during a heavy downpour this time, while the event’s small pickups got stuck, the Harrier EV was unstoppable.
Moreover, the Harrier EV doesn't feel like a big, burly SUV that’s a chore to deal with. Despite its heft, the steering is smooth to manoeuvre and weighs up nicely with speeds to provide an engaging drive - just like the ICE Harrier. Its connected-feel isn't compromised, even around corners, where direction changes are quick and require little effort despite the bulk. Be it at slow or high speeds, it feels planted and stable, with good body control. There are electronically controlled city, wet, sand, mud/ruts, snow, rough, and custom drive modes that work smartly in conjunction with ESP. With a ground clearance of 205mm and huge wheels, it’ll not only go over small obstacles but smother them too, thanks to its robust build. All-disc brakes do a fantastic job of stopping this SUV. There's enough bite and progression to confidently bring it to a halt, even under hard braking.
Should You Buy the Harrier EV?
8 / 10
If a high-riding vehicle and more than 350km of driving range in a single stretch are what you desire, like many Indian buyers today, the Tata Harrier EV is surely a convincing option. It's got the looks, road presence, novelty features, fantastic ride comfort, scintillating performance, and the ability to go places the conventional Harrier can't, all thanks to QWD. The brand still needs to pull up its socks when it comes to inconsistent quality, fit and finish, and electronic glitches and gremlins. The top-spec versions ask for quite a premium, crossing the Rs. 30 lakh mark. But otherwise, the new Harrier EV offers a nice blend of affordability, performance, and range. Currently, it sits between the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e, but will also compete with the Hyundai Creta Electric and the upcoming Maruti e Vitara. Tough options to choose from in the times to come!
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi