Tata Harrier EV First Drive Review

Being an EV, it's silent, and the cabin insulation is good, with low NVH levels, whether it’s suspension or road noise. But AVAS takes care of hinting others at low speeds, as the car gradually moves off the mark, even with a hard push on the pedal. It’s good as it doesn't jolt you back in the seat, but rather moves ahead smoothly. However, after a few seconds, there's nothing holding it up - it jolts ahead with a sharp throttle response and keeps the momentum going thanks to loads of torque. And this is true in any mode - Eco, City, or Sport. There's always a nice surge in power, not just to keep up with traffic, but to catapult ahead of it. Yet, switching between driving modes instantly shows a distinct difference in throttle response, especially in Sport mode with boost, letting you sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 6.3 seconds. The power delivery is instant, and the seamless transition to triple-digit speeds is even more impressive. So, planning a quick overtake is easy. Moreover, the paddle-shifters allow you to add or reduce regenerative braking, making a considerable difference across its three levels. We couldn't do a full range test, but from first impressions, it should easily deliver over 400km, despite pushing the car in Sport mode. We'll test it soon.

The Harrier EV is based on Tata's Acti.ev platform. Unlike the twist beam rear suspension in the standard Harrier, the EV has an independent suspension setup with FSD (Frequency-Selective Dampers). As a result, ride comfort feels far better, movements inside are well restricted, and while saying it “glides” may be an exaggeration, it comes close. Pothole-ridden or broken roads, rough terrain, or even more difficult conditions are handled confidently, without the occupants having to tighten their glutes. The Harrier EV takes everything in its stride with confidence and manages to smother uneven terrain while keeping passengers comfortable. We’ve detailed its off-road capability earlier, and it proved to be very capable. Even during a heavy downpour this time, while the event’s small pickups got stuck, the Harrier EV was unstoppable.

Moreover, the Harrier EV doesn't feel like a big, burly SUV that’s a chore to deal with. Despite its heft, the steering is smooth to manoeuvre and weighs up nicely with speeds to provide an engaging drive - just like the ICE Harrier. Its connected-feel isn't compromised, even around corners, where direction changes are quick and require little effort despite the bulk. Be it at slow or high speeds, it feels planted and stable, with good body control. There are electronically controlled city, wet, sand, mud/ruts, snow, rough, and custom drive modes that work smartly in conjunction with ESP. With a ground clearance of 205mm and huge wheels, it’ll not only go over small obstacles but smother them too, thanks to its robust build. All-disc brakes do a fantastic job of stopping this SUV. There's enough bite and progression to confidently bring it to a halt, even under hard braking.