Tata Curvv Petrol Manual Long-Term Report: Introduction

Introduction

Once every few months, there comes a time when there is a parking crunch at the CarWale garage. That’s because it’s time for fresh, new cars to join our long-term test fleet. Here we have taken delivery of the Tata Curvv and right from the moment it rolled in, it has been getting constant attention. And it’s not just us in the team, it’s genuinely a head-turner out on the roads. The sharp and coupe styling, fancy light signature, and the elegant golden colour – it all makes people stop and stare.

The visual drama continues once you open the door. Inside our Curvv, we’re greeted by a tasteful wine-themed interior. The rich hue isn’t just an accent. In fact, it’s generously applied across the dashboard, leatherette seat upholstery, and even the steering wheel. It’s a brave design choice by Tata, and honestly, it works. It instantly feels more premium and sophisticated than what you typically expect in this segment.

Beyond the unique aesthetics, the Curvv is packed with features that we’ll be putting through their paces over the coming months. The cooled front seats are an absolute blessing, especially for our climate, though we’re still getting used to the slightly tucked-away placement of its control button. The vast panoramic sunroof instantly brightens the cabin, and we’re keen to see how the nine-speaker JBL stereo system, with its variety of sound modes, performs on longer drives. Of course, the 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is a welcome feature, and the subtle ambient lighting on the dashboard and even the roof, with customisable colour options, looks sophisticated. Besides that, the 360-degree camera is already proving invaluable for navigating tight spots.

The Spec Sheet

Our Curvv long-termer is powered by the new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine with direct injection. It churns out a strong 123bhp and 225Nm of torque, which sounds promising for both city zips and highway cruising. It comes paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, giving that direct control many enthusiasts still appreciate. With disc brakes on all four wheels, the car rides on 18-inch wheels that certainly fill the arches well and also contribute to a strong road presence.

Like any other Tata, the Curvv puts safety first and comes equipped with six airbags as standard. Beyond that, the Level 2 ADAS features are a big talking point, and we will be thoroughly evaluating their practicality and effectiveness in our everyday driving.

Our Three-Month Journey Begins

So, what’s the plan for the next 90 days with the Tata Curvv? Simple. It’s now our primary set of wheels. We’re excited to peel back the layers of this new entrant in our fleet. We’ll subject it to the relentless grind of peak-hour city commutes and assess its overall ease of driving in stop-and-go traffic. Beyond the urban grind, we’re also planning some longer trips to gauge its highway comfort and stability at cruising speeds, all while diligently tracking its real-world fuel efficiency.

Product Details

Make & Model: Tata Curvv

Version: Accomplished Plus Petrol Manual

Kilometres this month: 217

Fuel efficiency: 9.5kmpl

Price when tested: Rs. 21.08 lakh (when tested, OTR, Mumbai)

Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi