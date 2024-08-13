Tata Curvv EV First Drive Review

Why would I buy it?
- Feature loaded
- Impressive range
- Ride quality
Why would I avoid it?
- Fit and finish
- Limited charging infrastructure
What is it?
The Tata Curvv range will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and others from the mid-size SUV gang. Yes, the body style of a coupe SUV is different, but this is the secret sauce Tata plans to win customers over with. Here, we have driven the electric version of the Curvv, which has gone on sale, whereas the ICE version will come in later.
The Curvv EV’s design takes inspiration from more expensive coupe SUVs, such as the glossy black body cladding, flush-fitting door handles, and the signature sloping roofline. Then, you have EV-specific elements such as the aero inserts for the 18-inch alloy wheels, blanked-off grille, and a charging port located on the fascia.
As is the new norm in the industry, it also receives LED light bars at the front and rear. The attention to detail is also impressive. For example, the new key fob looks premium and fitting for a car of this class. The automaker has also played with a variety of colours in the recent past, and this seems to have paid off as most, if not all the paints offered with the Curvv look pleasing to the eye and the expectation of a ‘#Dark’ Edition should further sweeten this deal.
Is the cabin of the Curvv EV any good?
7 / 10
Being positioned as a premium offering, the Curvv EV should feel so inside too, and it does. Step inside, and you will see the way the elements have been contrasted, such as the silver insert running across the dash. Then there’s the blue stitching across the white interior theme, reminding you that you’re driving an EV in one way. That said, this colour is reminiscent of the Nexon, and a shade to match the new Virtual Sunrise shade of this new model would have added a touch of personalisation.
Next up, is the panel above the dash and the top of the doors, both of which have a unique pattern, and though still plastic, they invoke a superior look and feel. What Tata needs to address, and something that is a chink in an otherwise potent armour, is the level of fit and finish. Take the case of the panel gap where the door meets the dashboard or the uneven gaps around the shut lines where the tailgate meets the rear bumper.
The feature set is another trump card for the Curvv EV, and almost everything, including the kitchen sink, has been thrown into the mix. You get a 12.3-inch touchscreen unit with wireless connectivity, EPB with auto-hold function (standard across the range), six airbags, ventilated front seats, Level 2 ADAS suite, AVAS, panoramic sunroof, 45W Type-C charging ports, two-step recline seats for the second row, 500 litres of bootspace, 360-degree camera, and a four-spoke multifunction steering wheel to name a few. Tata has always been mindful of feedback, and based on such discussions during previous drives with my colleagues, we saw the implementation of the blind spot monitor display making its way from the infotainment system to the updated fully digital instrument console.
In terms of comfort, the car boasts an electrically adjustable driver seat and a six-way manually adjustable co-passenger seat. The knee room at the rear is plenty, even after setting the driver seat to my preferred position. The headroom, however, could be challenging for a few, considering it was just about adequate for my 5’8 build. If we really had to nitpick something that Tata missed out on in terms of features, it would be a heads-up display and telescopic adjustment for the steering. While a BNCAP test result is awaited, we expect the Curvv to perform well in the crash tests.
Is the Curvv EV nice to drive?
8 / 10
The Curvv EV has two battery pack options, namely 45kWh and 55kWh units. The one we tested here was the latter, which develops 165bhp and 215Nm of torque. There is a single electric motor powering the front wheels, and it has an ARAI-certified range of 585km on a single full charge. Tata claims that the battery can be juiced up with a range of 150km in a mere 15 minutes with the help of a DC fast charger.
As is with EVs, the majority of the power and torque is available from the get-go, and flooring the throttle will also mean potentially losing traction on certain surfaces, even though the tyre grip is adequate. The City mode has loads of performance to offer and feels more than adequate for pottering around locally. A quick switch to the Eco mode, and the change, although dulled down, is yet sprightly enough to keep the momentum going. The Sport mode changes the nature of this coupe SUV reminding you of the second personality hiding under the play of that rotary dial. Pick-up and building speed is more than just instantaneous, and triple-digit speeds are attained before you know it. This mode is heavy on the range consumption though, and having the highest of the three regen modes on duty should balance it off in the best possible way. We can expect a realistic range of approximately 400km on a single full charge. That said, stay tuned for our real-world range test in the coming months.
The steering of the Curvv EV is well-weighted, and what ups the ante is the fact that it doesn’t feel artificial in any way. A lock-to-lock operation, meanwhile, takes three full turns. The suspension is marginally tuned to the stiffer side, and while it comfortably glides over small potholes and undulations, the larger ones are where the stiffness and the considerable ‘thud’ is felt, passing on some minor effects to the passengers. On the other hand, this has helped contain the body roll, which is minimal even at highway speeds.
Should you buy the Curvv EV?
7.5 / 10
The Tata Curvv EV is a compelling choice, given the unique coupe SUV styling, plethora of features on offer, and impressive drivetrain options. The variant line-up and colour options ensure that there is a Curvv EV for almost every type of customer.
Additionally, Tata is offering a wide range of accessories right from launch and by themselves, be it a portable coffee maker or even things that make the life of our four-legged friends a little more comfortable over long and short journeys. It does have a few minor niggles and fit and finish issues at hand, but considering the competitive pricing ranging from Rs. 17.49 lakh - Rs. 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom), it does make a good case for itself.
Pictures by Kapil Angane