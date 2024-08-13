Tata Curvv EV First Drive Review

Being positioned as a premium offering, the Curvv EV should feel so inside too, and it does. Step inside, and you will see the way the elements have been contrasted, such as the silver insert running across the dash. Then there’s the blue stitching across the white interior theme, reminding you that you’re driving an EV in one way. That said, this colour is reminiscent of the Nexon, and a shade to match the new Virtual Sunrise shade of this new model would have added a touch of personalisation.

Next up, is the panel above the dash and the top of the doors, both of which have a unique pattern, and though still plastic, they invoke a superior look and feel. What Tata needs to address, and something that is a chink in an otherwise potent armour, is the level of fit and finish. Take the case of the panel gap where the door meets the dashboard or the uneven gaps around the shut lines where the tailgate meets the rear bumper.

The feature set is another trump card for the Curvv EV, and almost everything, including the kitchen sink, has been thrown into the mix. You get a 12.3-inch touchscreen unit with wireless connectivity, EPB with auto-hold function (standard across the range), six airbags, ventilated front seats, Level 2 ADAS suite, AVAS, panoramic sunroof, 45W Type-C charging ports, two-step recline seats for the second row, 500 litres of bootspace, 360-degree camera, and a four-spoke multifunction steering wheel to name a few. Tata has always been mindful of feedback, and based on such discussions during previous drives with my colleagues, we saw the implementation of the blind spot monitor display making its way from the infotainment system to the updated fully digital instrument console.

In terms of comfort, the car boasts an electrically adjustable driver seat and a six-way manually adjustable co-passenger seat. The knee room at the rear is plenty, even after setting the driver seat to my preferred position. The headroom, however, could be challenging for a few, considering it was just about adequate for my 5’8 build. If we really had to nitpick something that Tata missed out on in terms of features, it would be a heads-up display and telescopic adjustment for the steering. While a BNCAP test result is awaited, we expect the Curvv to perform well in the crash tests.