Tata Altroz Facelift First Drive Review

Step inside the Altroz and you’d be quick to notice the way Tata Motors has subtly played with the finishes and upholstery - be it the variety of hard plastic textures on the dashboard and doors, or the dual-tone black and beige theme with cream inserts on the steering and door handles. The former is accompanied by soft-touch plastic in certain parts of the dash, which, in our opinion, is a nice touch and certainly adds to the premiumness of the cabin.

Tata has worked on the seats as well, and they now feel more snug while not making you uncomfortable during longer drives either. Apart from the reworked bolstering, the Altroz facelift now gets an additional layer of thigh support, which accentuates the comfort levels, especially during road trips and the like. That said, the beige theme isn’t the best choice when it comes to maintenance, more so if you have a young kid or a furry friend along with you. The front armrest has a small cubby for knick-knacks and is adjustable for reach, while the door pads can comfortably accommodate 1-litre bottles and then some more. We’re happy to report that Tata has ironed out a good chunk of inconsistencies in the quality of finish all around, however, there were odd panel gaps on the exterior, some of which included the rear bumper and the fuel filler cap.

The equipment list has been enhanced too, and features like a voice-assisted sunroof, which was previously offered only with the Racer version, is now available in select higher variants. The two-spoke steering wheel is a first for the Altroz, but the same as the one its siblings, the Curvv, Harrier, and the Safari receive. There are three more screens as standard, one each for the instrument cluster, infotainment system, and HVAC controls. Tata has gone ahead to offer an additional screen for the front passenger as an OEM accessory.

Elsewhere, it boasts a blind spot monitor, 360-degree camera, wireless charger, Xpress cooling function, paddle shifters, ambient lighting, six airbags, TPMS, and the signature iRA connected car technology. One crucial feature it does miss, especially considering our climatic conditions, is ventilated seats. It also gets two 65W USB Type-C charging ports, and the good news is that a USB Type-A port is present too. We have to appreciate Tata’s presence of mind to have both on offer.