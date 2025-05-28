Tata Altroz Facelift First Drive Review

Why Should I Buy it?
- Impressive design
- Feature loaded
- Wide powertrain options
Why Should I Avoid it?
- Fit and finish needs improvement
- No top-spec diesel offered
What is it?
Tata Motors has given the Altroz a fresh lease of life by bringing a facelift into the picture, which, apart from an updated design, is now feature-loaded, along with some changes under the skin too. This is the first significant update for the brand’s premium hatchback since its launch in 2020. Tata is pretty confident that this refresh will revive the sales numbers for the model - so much so that it projects growth from 12 per cent where it currently sits to 30 per cent in the near future.
The Altroz has matured in terms of exterior design and would now fit well with a background somewhere in Europe as much as it does in India, as you see in the images here. The front has received a massive overhaul, with new sweptback LED projector headlamps and integrated LED DRLs mimicking eyebrows, fresh grille and air dam design, and a new bumper as well. Tata says there are significant changes to the panels too - not just with the front doors that now accommodate the flush fitting door handles, but even the fenders.
A 16-inch wheel setup is now standard across the range, with the base ranging from steelies with wheel covers to full-blown alloys in a blacked-out finish with subtle machined inserts. The derriere gets a tweaked bumper, along with the latest-in-fashion full-length LED light bar - the latter not being to everyone’s taste. In typical Tata style, the Altroz lettering on the tailgate also sits right in the centre, bold and in your face.
Is The Cabin of The Tata Altroz Facelift Any Good?
7.5 / 10
Step inside the Altroz and you’d be quick to notice the way Tata Motors has subtly played with the finishes and upholstery - be it the variety of hard plastic textures on the dashboard and doors, or the dual-tone black and beige theme with cream inserts on the steering and door handles. The former is accompanied by soft-touch plastic in certain parts of the dash, which, in our opinion, is a nice touch and certainly adds to the premiumness of the cabin.
Tata has worked on the seats as well, and they now feel more snug while not making you uncomfortable during longer drives either. Apart from the reworked bolstering, the Altroz facelift now gets an additional layer of thigh support, which accentuates the comfort levels, especially during road trips and the like. That said, the beige theme isn’t the best choice when it comes to maintenance, more so if you have a young kid or a furry friend along with you. The front armrest has a small cubby for knick-knacks and is adjustable for reach, while the door pads can comfortably accommodate 1-litre bottles and then some more. We’re happy to report that Tata has ironed out a good chunk of inconsistencies in the quality of finish all around, however, there were odd panel gaps on the exterior, some of which included the rear bumper and the fuel filler cap.
The equipment list has been enhanced too, and features like a voice-assisted sunroof, which was previously offered only with the Racer version, is now available in select higher variants. The two-spoke steering wheel is a first for the Altroz, but the same as the one its siblings, the Curvv, Harrier, and the Safari receive. There are three more screens as standard, one each for the instrument cluster, infotainment system, and HVAC controls. Tata has gone ahead to offer an additional screen for the front passenger as an OEM accessory.
Elsewhere, it boasts a blind spot monitor, 360-degree camera, wireless charger, Xpress cooling function, paddle shifters, ambient lighting, six airbags, TPMS, and the signature iRA connected car technology. One crucial feature it does miss, especially considering our climatic conditions, is ventilated seats. It also gets two 65W USB Type-C charging ports, and the good news is that a USB Type-A port is present too. We have to appreciate Tata’s presence of mind to have both on offer.
Is The Tata Altroz Facelift Any Good to Drive?
7.5 / 10
The refreshed Altroz gets a variety of powertrain options to choose from. There is the 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, mated with five-speed manual, six-speed DCA, and, as an addition to the facelift, an AMT gearbox. Then there is 1.5-litre diesel mill and a 1.2-litre NA petrol with a CNG kit, both available exclusively with a five-speed manual transmission. The unit we tested was the diesel, which belts out 89bhp and 200Nm, sending power to the front wheels.
The diesel motor has ample low-end torque and moves from a standstill with barely any input. Out on the streets, the power delivery is linear, although it masks speeds very well, so much that we attained triple-digit speeds without even realising it. In low revs, the refinement is satisfactory, and it’s only when you push the engine that it makes itself audible.
Tata has revised the suspension setup, and it is now softer than before, based on feedback from customers. The diesel version we drove does amply well pottering around the city, passing on barely any of the effects of broken roads or undulations to the occupants. But take it to the highway, and the body roll is evident even with a simple lane change. The steering is light but weighs up as the car builds speed. Braking is another strong aspect of the car - it stops from three-digit speeds without any drama.
Should You Buy The Tata Altroz Facelift?
8 / 10
The Altroz facelift had a lot going for it to begin with, and Tata Motors has only built on these aspects even more - be it the gorgeous design, packed feature list, or the variety of engines and transmissions there is to choose from. The fit and finish, although better than the outgoing iteration, still has scope for improvement. It should be noted, though, that the top-end Accomplished+ S variant is offered only in the petrol DCA version. Hence, you miss out on fully-loaded petrol or diesel manual derivatives.
Tata has pitched the Altroz facelift with a starting price of Rs. 6.89 lakh, going all the way up to Rs. 11.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). This puts it a little higher compared to its rivals, including the Hyundai i20 and the Maruti Baleno. For the marginal premium it commands, we feel that it is a worthy contender.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi