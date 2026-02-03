2025 Tata Altroz CNG Manual First Drive Review

Exterior Design

The updated Altroz remains instantly recognisable, and that is largely because Tata has chosen evolution over revolution. The overall silhouette and proportions are unchanged, and most updates are restricted to soft parts to give the car a more contemporary appearance. Dimensionally, it continues with a length of 3,990 metres and a wheelbase of 2,501mm, which is slightly shorter than what the Baleno and i20 offer.

At the front, the familiar headlamp clusters have been retained, but they now appear slimmer and sharper, lending a more confident expression. The LED DRLs are neatly integrated and the fog lamps sit deeper inside the redesigned bumper. Move to the side, and the earlier strong creases have been toned down for a cleaner look. The new 16-inch alloy wheel design adds character and suits the stance well. The signature black window line continues, but the fender-mounted turn indicators have now moved to the ORVMs. Another noticeable change is the introduction of flush-fit door handles. They give the car a neat and premium look, although these are manual units and do not pop out automatically when unlocked, which can confuse elderly users and even children at first.

The rear is perhaps the most modern-looking angle. The Altroz is the only car in its class to get connected LED tail lamps, a design element normally seen on larger vehicles. The Altroz lettering has shifted lower on the tailgate and the bumper now gets more blacked-out detailing. Overall, the car moves away from chrome highlights and adopts a sportier theme with contrasting black elements on the roof, mirrors, spoiler, and portions of the tailgate. All of this together gives the hatchback a more mature and sophisticated appeal without losing its identity.