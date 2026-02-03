2025 Tata Altroz CNG Manual First Drive Review

Why Would I Buy It?
- Excellent real-world mileage
- Features
- Comfortable ride
Why Would I Avoid It?
- Unrefined engine
- Average performance
Introduction
The Tata Altroz has always tried to be more than just another premium hatchback. While rivals played safe with minor updates, Tata used 2025 to give the Altroz a proper refresh with sharper styling, richer cabin, and a technology list that now feels genuinely up to date. This comes at a time when SUVs are pulling buyers away from hatchbacks, yet cars like the Altroz continue to make a strong case for those who want practicality without the bulk of a raised vehicle.
Among the many versions on offer, the CNG manual is likely to attract the most attention from urban users chasing low running costs. That is exactly the variant we drove to understand whether the Altroz CNG is just an economical choice or also a sensible everyday car.
Exterior Design
The updated Altroz remains instantly recognisable, and that is largely because Tata has chosen evolution over revolution. The overall silhouette and proportions are unchanged, and most updates are restricted to soft parts to give the car a more contemporary appearance. Dimensionally, it continues with a length of 3,990 metres and a wheelbase of 2,501mm, which is slightly shorter than what the Baleno and i20 offer.
At the front, the familiar headlamp clusters have been retained, but they now appear slimmer and sharper, lending a more confident expression. The LED DRLs are neatly integrated and the fog lamps sit deeper inside the redesigned bumper. Move to the side, and the earlier strong creases have been toned down for a cleaner look. The new 16-inch alloy wheel design adds character and suits the stance well. The signature black window line continues, but the fender-mounted turn indicators have now moved to the ORVMs. Another noticeable change is the introduction of flush-fit door handles. They give the car a neat and premium look, although these are manual units and do not pop out automatically when unlocked, which can confuse elderly users and even children at first.
The rear is perhaps the most modern-looking angle. The Altroz is the only car in its class to get connected LED tail lamps, a design element normally seen on larger vehicles. The Altroz lettering has shifted lower on the tailgate and the bumper now gets more blacked-out detailing. Overall, the car moves away from chrome highlights and adopts a sportier theme with contrasting black elements on the roof, mirrors, spoiler, and portions of the tailgate. All of this together gives the hatchback a more mature and sophisticated appeal without losing its identity.
Interior Design
Step inside, and it becomes clear that the cabin has received the bulk of the updates. The dashboard layout is familiar, but almost every element has been reworked. The side AC vents are larger with horizontal slats, and the steering wheel has switched from a three-spoke design to the new two-spoke unit seen on other Tata models. It even gets an illuminated logo, though the steering itself feels slightly large for a compact hatchback cabin.
Higher variants now get light champagne golden inserts across the dashboard and the touchscreen has grown to a 10.25-inch unit. The driver display has also turned fully digital and allows the user to toggle between petrol and CNG statistics within the same screen. The overall presentation feels a segment above the older car.
Earlier, the lower dashboard used a beige theme, and Tata has continued with that while also introducing light beige seat upholstery, centre armrest, and door pad inserts. This makes the cabin feel airy and spacious, although keeping it clean will demand regular attention. The front and rear seats get fixed, but extended thigh support genuinely adds comfort on long drives. Driver seat height adjustment and tilt steering make it easy to find a good driving position.
One area that disappoints is the glossy black AC control panel. Physical buttons remain for temperature and fan speed, but several functions, including camera and CNG controls, are touch-based on the same surface. The lack of tactile feedback means you often need to take your eyes off the road to confirm inputs, and the glossy finish attracts glare and scratches quickly.
Features
On the features front, the Altroz feels thoroughly modern. Wireless charging, single-pane sunroof, customisable ambient lighting, height-adjustable driver seat, and a user-friendly infotainment interface are part of the package. The system even allows blind spot camera feed to be viewed either on the touchscreen or the driver’s display.
The highest CNG manual option is the Accomplished S variant, positioned one below the top trim. It misses a few items, such as the larger 10.25-inch digital cluster with map view, air purifier, connected car technology, and SOS assist. These are reserved for the Accomplished Plus S trim, and in day-to-day usage, their absence is not really a deal breaker.
Space
The 90-degree opening doors are a big convenience for ingress and egress, though shorter occupants might find it difficult to pull the door shut once seated. Rear seat comfort is impressive for two passengers with well-judged cushioning and support. Tata has added rear AC vents, 65-watt Type C charger, and a folding armrest. The middle passenger, however, gets firmer cushioning, floor hump, no adjustable headrest, and only a lap belt, which limits three-occupant comfort.
Storage
A major talking point is the dual CNG cylinder setup of 30kg each. This frees up a usable boot space of 210 litres, enough for a cabin-size trolley and a couple of backpacks. Tata has cleverly mounted the spare wheel under the car, accessible through a bolt in the boot floor, ensuring practicality is not compromised.
Infotainment System
The 10.25-inch touchscreen is the same unit now familiar across modern Tata cars and it works well in the Altroz too. It features a clean layout with neatly arranged widgets on the home screen, making everyday functions easy to access. The system supports Bluetooth connectivity along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and also comes with built-in navigation. Controls for ambient lighting, the equaliser, and various vehicle settings are integrated within the interface. Overall, the infotainment feels responsive and intuitive, offering almost every function a buyer would expect in a car from this segment. That said, the glossy surface attracts fingerprints quickly and there is a slight delay during startup, especially when connecting wirelessly to a phone.
Safety
Safety remains a strong pillar with a full five-star Bharat NCAP rating. Equipment includes a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitor, auto headlamps, and height-adjustable seatbelts. What is missing are load sensors, and the seatbelt reminder continues to beep for around 30 seconds even when only the driver is present.
Performance
The Altroz range offers multiple powertrain choices. The 1.2-litre petrol produces 87bhp and 115Nm and can be paired with a five-speed manual, AMT, or a six-speed DCT. The diesel develops 89bhp and 200Nm but is limited to a manual gearbox. The turbo petrol from the Racer has been excluded from the regular lineup.
The CNG version we drove uses a detuned version of the petrol motor, producing 72bhp and 103Nm, available only with a manual transmission. If outright performance and quick acceleration are priorities, the regular petrol makes more sense. But buyers choosing CNG are clearly focused on efficiency and running costs.
Within the city environment, the Altroz CNG feels at home. Short commutes, traffic conditions, and speeds below three figures suit its character. The ability to start directly in CNG mode, combined with a light clutch and smooth gearbox, makes daily use stress-free.
In terms of efficiency, Tata quotes an official 27.8km per kg figure, but our real-world tests showed 19.80km per kg in the city and an impressive 34.58km per kg on the highway. These numbers highlight why CNG remains attractive for high usage buyers.
Out on the highway, the limitations of 72bhp become evident. Overtakes require planning and frequent downshifts. While the car remains economical, long-distance users might find the diesel with its 37-litre tank a more practical option. The steering is extremely light at low speeds, making parking and tight manoeuvres effortless. It gains some weight on the highway but still requires minor corrections to maintain a straight line, indicating that high-speed stability is not its strongest trait.
Ride and Handling
Ride comfort has always been a Tata strength and the Altroz continues that tradition. Despite the additional weight of CNG cylinders and the spare wheel, the suspension retains its composure. At slow speeds, the setup feels slightly firm, but as speed builds, it becomes absorbent and mature. There are no intrusive suspension noises and the cabin remains comfortable over rough patches.
We drove the car over broken roads and gravel sections and the Altroz never felt unsettled. On highways, too, it stays well damped and planted, offering confidence to the driver and comfort to passengers. For a premium hatchback aimed at daily use, the ride quality remains one of its biggest positives.
NVH
Refinement, however, is not the strong point. The engine sounds gruff and above 2,200rpm the whine becomes clearly audible. Vibrations filter through the pedals and the cabin insulation struggles to mask mechanical noise. Power delivery itself is adequate, but the acoustic experience can irritate over longer periods. Wind noise at higher speeds and the thick A-pillar restricting side visibility add to the concerns.
Verdict
At Rs. 10.15 lakh ex-showroom, the Altroz CNG might appear expensive for a hatchback, yet it offers more than the conventional idea of a CNG car. It remains the only model in its class with multiple engine and gearbox choices, dual-cylinder CNG setup, and availability of CNG even in higher variants.
The car looks modern, carries an extensive feature list, and delivers strong real-world efficiency. Practical touches such as usable boot space and underfloor spare wheel show thoughtful engineering. On the flip side, the powertrain lacks refinement and better insulation could have elevated the overall experience.
For buyers seeking a compact, feature-rich, and economical city car with the assurance of a five-star safety rating, the Altroz CNG fits the requirement well. It may not be perfect, but as a balanced everyday hatchback focused on efficiency and comfort, it feels just right.
Pictures by Kaustubh Gandhi