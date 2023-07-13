CarWale
    Citroen C5 Aircross attracts discounts of up to Rs. 2 lakh

    Pawan Mudaliar

    4,411 காட்சிகள்
    Citroen C5 Aircross attracts discounts of up to Rs. 2 lakh

    - Valid till 31 July, 2023

    - Applicable on models that are manufactured in 2022

    Citroen C5 Aircross discounts in July 2023

    Citroen India is offering assured discounts worth Rs. 2 lakh on its flagship crossover, the C5 Aircross, for the month of July. The benefits are only applicable to the models manufactured in 2022 and are valid till 31 July, 2023. Interested buyers can contact the nearest Citroen showroom and avail it. 

    Citroen C5 Aircross variant, engine, and powertrain

    Citroen C5 Aircross Center Console/Centre Console Storage

    The Citroen C5 Aircross is available in a single, fully loaded variant called Shine. Powering the crossover is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that generates 174bhp and 400Nm of torque. This motor solely comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

    Citroen C5 Aircross rivals and competition

    Citroen C5 Aircross Left Rear Three Quarter

    The rivals to the C5 Aircross include the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and the Volkswagen Tiguan

    Citroen C3 Aircross

    Citroen C5 Aircross Right Front Three Quarter

    Citroen India unveiled the C3 Aircross in the country in April 2023. This is the fourth offering from the brand after the C3, C5 Aircross, and the eC3. Based on the C3’s architecture, the C3 Aircross borrows its styling elements from its elder sibling, the C5 Aircross. The brand has yet not revealed the prices for the car, but we expect it to be priced somewhere between Rs. 10-15 lakh (ex-showroom).

    சிட்ரோன் c5 ஏர்கிராஸ் புகைபடம்
    சிட்ரோன் c5 ஏர்கிராஸ்
    Rs. 37.67 லட்சம்முதல்
    சராசரி எக்ஸ்-ஷோரூம் விலை
    The Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 gets a price hike , should you buy it?
    youtube-icon
    The Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 gets a price hike , should you buy it?
    CarWale டீம் மூலம்26 Sep 2022
    5899 வியூஸ்
    40 விருப்பங்கள்
    2021 Citroen C5 Aircross Review | Comfort Class SUV | vs Hyundai Tucson and VW Tiguan | CarWale
    youtube-icon
    2021 Citroen C5 Aircross Review | Comfort Class SUV | vs Hyundai Tucson and VW Tiguan | CarWale
    CarWale டீம் மூலம்12 Mar 2021
    42198 வியூஸ்
    182 விருப்பங்கள்

    சிட்ரோன் c3
    சிட்ரோன் c3
    Rs. 6.16 லட்சம்முதல்
    சராசரி எக்ஸ்-ஷோரூம் விலை
    எனது நகரத்தில் உள்ள விலையைக் காட்டுங்க
    சிட்ரோன் c3 ஏர்கிராஸ்
    சிட்ரோன் c3 ஏர்கிராஸ்
    Rs. 9.99 லட்சம்முதல்
    சராசரி எக்ஸ்-ஷோரூம் விலை
    எனது நகரத்தில் உள்ள விலையைக் காட்டுங்க
    சிட்ரோன் ec3
    சிட்ரோன் ec3
    Rs. 11.61 லட்சம்முதல்
    சராசரி எக்ஸ்-ஷோரூம் விலை
    எனது நகரத்தில் உள்ள விலையைக் காட்டுங்க
    அனைத்து சிட்ரோன்-கார்கள்

    இந்தியாவில் சிட்ரோன் c5 ஏர்கிராஸ் யின் விலை

    நகரம்ஆன்-ரோடு விலைகள்
    MumbaiRs. 45.61 லட்சம்
    BangaloreRs. 46.96 லட்சம்
    DelhiRs. 44.59 லட்சம்
    PuneRs. 45.61 லட்சம்
    HyderabadRs. 46.63 லட்சம்
    AhmedabadRs. 42.87 லட்சம்
    ChennaiRs. 47.39 லட்சம்
    KolkataRs. 43.61 லட்சம்
    ChandigarhRs. 42.82 லட்சம்

